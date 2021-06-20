CG: NYM@WSH - 6/19/21
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of home runs and Trea Turner added a solo smash in the Nationals' 6-2 win over the Mets
Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of home runs and Trea Turner added a solo smash in the Nationals' 6-2 win over the Mets
Chris Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.
Moving Day at the U.S. Open reshuffled the leaderboard, and big names are now at the top of the mix.
Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.
Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.
Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.
Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.
Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.
The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Taking advantage of a defensive blunder, Junior Urso's 84th-minute goal lifted Orlando City SC to a 3-2 win over Toronto FC in MLS play Saturday. Brazilian fullback Auro's poor cross-field pass went straight to the Orlando midfielder, who played a give-and-go with Chris Mueller before slotting a low shot past Quentin Westberg at the near post. Goals by Ayo Akinola and Jonathan Osorio had looked to rescue Toronto from a nightmarish start that saw Orlando goals by Tesho Akindele an
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin in the fifth inning. Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5 — that injury landed him on the 10-day injured list. Tatis
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBIs on a pair of home runs and the Nationals beat the New York Mets 6-2 Saturday to split a day-night doubleheader. Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the Mets, who won the opener 5-1. Lester, a 37-year-old left-hander, signed a $5 million, one-year contract with th
Louis Oosthuizen is now the betting favorite after three rounds of the U.S. Open.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen brought the memories of Tiger Woods roaring back to life Saturday in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Just like in 2008, when Woods made eagle putts across the green on Nos. 13 and 18, it left this U.S. Open up for grabs. First it was Hughes of Dundas, Ont., rolling in a 60-foot eagle putt from the back of the green to the front pin at No. 13 that got him into the mix. Next came Oosthuizen with an eagle putt from 50 feet to a front pi
The Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka rivalry tried to heat up at the U.S. Open, but only one of them upheld his end of the bargain.
TORONTO — Joshua Liendo and Cole Pratt are next-generation swimmers no longer. The 18-year-olds will make their Olympic debuts this summer in Tokyo. The two teens earned their spots on the Canadian team during Saturday's trials in Toronto's Pan Am Sport Centre. "There's a lot of guys coming up and I think we're not NextGen anymore. We're here," Liendo said. "I've seen a lot of guys from other countries who are 18 make the Olympic team and it got me fired up. I want to be there too." Liendo of Ma
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday. Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia's 16 hits and had two RBIs. Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were f
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory Saturday over the Baltimore Orioles. Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive mu