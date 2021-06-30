CG: MIN@CWS - 6/29/21
Condensed Game: Galvin Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his MLB debut to lead the White Sox to a 7-6 win over the Twins
Condensed Game: Galvin Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his MLB debut to lead the White Sox to a 7-6 win over the Twins
Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied.
Connor McDavid has accomplished something only Wayne Gretzky has previously, winning the league's MVP Award unanimously.
Nick Nurse flexed his coaching muscles and Andrew Wiggins showed off his value in Canada's win over Greece.
Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners.
The alleged victim has been granted a temporary restraining order.
Bo Bichette smashes a three-run homer in the bottom of the 6th to left-center to give the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead.
"I will let Jason speak for himself. That is something that I asked him to do. He didn't hesitate."
Serena won't be making history at Wimbledon this year.
Edmonton retained Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on an eight-year deal with a reported annual average value slightly north of the $5 million mark.
The Montreal Canadiens say they've asked the province for permission to allow 10,500 fans to attend upcoming playoff games in Montreal, up from 3,500.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded for a pair of veterans on Tuesday and manager Charlie Montoyo is excited about the additions.
Brendan Gallagher suffered a nasty-looking cut after getting slammed to the ice without his helmet by Mikhail Sergachev.
Antetokounmpo was supposed to be the one constant in a season full of bad luck and instability, a symbol of the new era coming in while being established enough to be with the old guard, too.
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito heard what Josh Donaldson said, and he was none too pleased. The ace right-hander had something to say, too. Giolito lobbed an expletive-laced response in Donaldson's direction after the slugger appeared to yell “Not sticky anymore” after a first-inning homer, overshadowing Gavin Sheets' successful big league debut for the Chicago White Sox in a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Giolito (6-5) pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball in his firs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy homered on his bobblehead night, Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a two-game rivalry series between the NL's top two teams with a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Chris Taylor had a two-run single in the first inning of the fifth consecutive victory for the defending World Series champions, who chased Giants ace Kevin Gausman after five innings and won despite getting just three
Giannis leaves Bucks loss with knee injury, Serena exits Wimbledon, MLB’s sticky situation and a French villain is on the loose.
The Shohei-Schwarber showdown at Coors Field appears to be a no-go.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered twice to give him 18 on the season, putting Texas ahead with his sixth-inning drive, and Nick Solak added a late two-run shot as the Rangers beat the struggling Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Tuesday night. Mike Foltynewicz (2-7) struck out six and walked one over seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits to win for the first time in 11 starts since beating the Angels on April 27. He snapped a four-game losing streak during that span. Jed Lowrie and Mitch
The Fraser Valley Bandits have started their season with two back-to-back blowout wins. Fraser Valley was coming off a 92-74 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers while the Niagara River Lions were 1-0 and looking to build off a blowout win over Ottawa. Yet, the Bandits were too much as they came out to an early lead and never looked back. The Bandits led 34-21 after the first and at halftime, the game was wrapped up as Fraser Valley extended their lead to 58-41. They ended up closing out the game
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy Pham homered, San Diego relievers pitched four scoreless innings and the Padres outlasted the Reds 5-4 on Tuesday night for their 10th win in 11 games. San Diego stranded a season-high 16 runners and utilized seven relievers after Craig Stammen lasted two innings. The Padres left the bases loaded in the third, sixth and seventh innings. But they got all the runs they needed in the first four and Padres beat the Reds again after sweeping a four-game series at Petco Park tw