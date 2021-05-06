CG: MIL@PHI - 5/5/21
Condensed Game: Didi Gregorius crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the 1st inning to propel the Phillies to a 5-4 win over the Brewers
SAN DIEGO — Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Wednesday night to take two of three. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 11th save in 11 chances. Craig Stammen (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win in relief of Yu Darvish. Cronenworth's go-ahead hit came a half inning after Darvish surrendered a two-run lead and was chased with the score tied at 2. Darvish didn't factor in the decision but struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while allowing six hits and one walk. Victor Caratini, Darvish's personal catcher, homered in the third. Caratini opened the sixth by reaching on third baseman Erik Gonzalez's third error of the night and took third on pinch-hitter Trent Grisham's double to left off Duane Underwood Jr. (1-1). After Tommy Pham struck out for the third straight time, Cronenworth singled to right to give the Padres the lead. Darvish lost his lead in the span of five batters in the sixth. Bryan Reynolds hit a leadoff home run to left, his his third. After Darvish allowed consecutive singles followed by a strikeout, Ka'ai Tom hit a sacrifice fly to tie it. Darvish hit rookie Hunter Owen with a pitch and was lifted for Stammen (2-1). Kevin Newman, who grew up in suburban Poway, hit an inning-ending groundout. Darvish had struck out the side in the fifth. He was coming off an excellent outing against San Francisco in which he struck out 12 and allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Caratini hit a leadoff homer in the third off JT Brubaker, his second. Brubaker allowed three straight Padres to reach with one out in the fifth, with Fernando Tatis Jr. scoring on Wil Myers’ single. Brubaker allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked one. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said RHP Dinelson Lamet and LHP Ryan Weathers were feeling well after their outings in a 2-1 loss Tuesday night. Lamet, who had been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, started and went two innings and Weathers, who came out of his previous outing with a sore left arm, went three innings. Tingler says the next steps for each pitcher are to be determined. UP NEXT Pirates: RHP Trevor Cahill (1-3, 7.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday in the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs, who will counter with RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 8.22). Padres: LHP Blake Snell (1-0, 3.51) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco, which will counter with RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.00). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Tomás Nido hit a two-run homer and Jonathan Villar added a solo shot and an RBI single, powering the New York Mets over the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday night for a doubleheader split. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the NL Central-leading Cardinals (19-13). St. Louis won the opener 4-1 as Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer off Marcus Stroman. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter. While the Mets received uplifting news earlier in the day when manager Luis Rojas said ace Jacob deGrom could return to the rotation on Sunday, skidding New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum. The late-night firing Monday occurred after Mets stars Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto praised Donnie Stevenson, an apparently fictional hitting coach. New York went 11 for 50 in the doubleheader and is hitting .238 with a major league-low 84 runs. The Mets are batting .207 with runners in scoring position after going 4 for 16, including 0 for 5 in the opener. New York has lost five of its last eight games and is 12-13 overall. Nido’s homer highlighted a three-run second against Johan Oviedo (0-1), a 6-foot-5, 255-pound rookie, who allowed four runs and five hits in four innings. Villar made it 4-0 when he homered in the fourth, Kevin Pillar and Villar had RBI singles in the fifth, and Pillar added an RBI grounder in the seventh. Miguel Castro pitched one inning in his first start since July 15, 2018, and Jordan Yamamoto (1-0) gave up one run and four hits in 2 2/3 innings following his recall from Triple-A Syracuse. Pinch-hitter Dylan Carlson, who left the opener in the fifth inning with a bruised right shin, had an RBI single in the fourth inning of the nightcap. Pinch-hitter Justin Williams beat out an infield single in the sixth. In the opener, Stroman (3-3) lost his third straight start, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings. This was the Cardinals’ first doubleheader of the season, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules. The Mets were playing in their third twin bill in just over a month. Kim gave up one run and two hits. Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first, a 417-foot line drive off the Big Mac Land sign on the front of the third deck in left. Nolan Arenado singled home a run with two outs in the third, and McCann’s grounder cut the gap in the fourth. Kim escaped bases-loaded trouble by throwing a called third strike past Villar and fanning Albert Almora Jr. Arenado, who singled in his first two at-bats, reached on shortstop Francisco Lindor’s throwing error in the fifth and DeJong hit a two-run homer on a slider, his first home run this year at home after hitting six on the road. “At the end of the day, that’s on me,” Stroman said. “I have got to make a better pitch in that scenario. I trust my defence wholeheartedly every time I’m out there. Lindor’s made a lot of plays behind me. I’m not worried about the guys making little errors here and there. It’s a long season. I know over the long haul they have my back.” Lindor went hitless in three at-bats in the first game and is in a 0-for-24 slump. He did not play in the second game. HERNANDEZ HONORED Keith Hernandez, an All-Star first baseman, was voted in by fans into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Hernandez was a two-time All-Star during 10 years in St. Louis and part of the 1982 World Series champions. A three-time All-Star with the Mets and an 11-time Gold Glove, he entered the Mets’ Hall of Fame in 1997. “I enjoyed playing in both places,” Hernandez said. ROSTER MOVE Mets: RF Brandon Nimmo (left index finger bone bruise) was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, and C Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse along with RHP Sean Reid-Foley, who served as the 27th man. Cardinals: LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. was recalled to join the bullpen and serve as the 27th player. Flores, Jr., claimed off wavers from the Chicago White Sox on April 1, had been scheduled to start Friday for Triple-A Memphis. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: deGrom (right lat inflammation) is to play catch Thursday and hopes to throw a bullpen session Friday, putting him on track to start Sunday against Arizona at Citi Field. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) start a rehab assignment this weekend at Triple-A Syracuse. Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday night in a start for Memphis against visiting Durham. Mikolas, who missed the 2020 season (right forearm strain) and was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28. UP NEXT RHP Taijuan Walker (1-1) is to start Thursday’s series finale for the Mets against RHP John Gant (2-2). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Warren Mayes, The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alex Pietrangelo scored at 1:53 of overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory after another late rally by the Minnesota Wild. Alex Tuch, the Wild's first-round draft pick in 2014, set up Pietrangelo with a pass across the slot that helped the West Division-leading Golden Knights loosen the race a little and win for the first time in four games at Minnesota this season. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves and took over sole possession of the No. 3 spot on the NHL’s career wins list with No. 490. Chandler Stephenson had a second-period goal and Reilly Smith had the tying score with 4:16 remaining in regulation for Vegas, after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in a 2:10 span for the Wild. The Golden Knights (37-13-2) stretched their lead over the third-place Wild (33-14-5) to five points, with Colorado in between. The first three spots in the playoffs in the West Division have long been clinched, but the order has stayed up for grabs with the final week of the schedule approaching. The Golden Knights and the Wild have four games remaining, and the Avalanche have five games left after playing later Wednesday at San Jose. Minnesota finished 5-1-2 against Vegas this season. Second-leading scorer Kevin Fiala was a surprise scratch due to a lower-body injury, and the Wild didn't have the same jump as two nights ago until coming to life down the stretch. Jared Spurgeon's shot early in the third period pinged off the post, and the pressure kept coming at Fleury down the stretch. Roughed up earlier by an opponent desperate to take the Russian rookie off his multi-skilled game, Kaprizov topped himself yet again with another resume builder for the Calder Trophy. After muscling his way behind and around the net, he knocked an airborne pass into the net with 8:47 remaining in regulation. With 6:37 left, Kaprizov spun around after snagging a puck that leaked away from a faceoff and snapped a shot past Fleury for the short-lived lead. Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Wild. After giving up five goals over the first two periods on Monday, he stopped all 11 shots against him in the third period of that game. HEATING UP The Wild stormed back to win 6-5 on Monday with three goals in the third period, including two in the final 92 seconds. The atmosphere in the arena felt a little like the playoffs despite the distanced and limited crowd per virus restrictions. The other side of such intensity is the natural agitation between the two teams, and the first period of this game was, well, a bloody mess. There were a combined 30 penalty minutes issued. Golden Knights defencemen Zach Whitecloud and Nicolas Hague were seen bleeding after tussles on the ice, as was Wild forward Ryan Hartman. After Whitecloud was in a scrum with Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno was so moved to stand up for his teammate he engaged in a furious fight with Hague. BANGED UP Golden Knights leading scorer Max Pacioretty missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury, and fellow LW Tomas Nosek was out for the fifth consecutive game. This was only Fiala's second injury absence of the season. He missed three games earlier for a league-issued suspension. Marcus Johansson returned at RW for the Wild after being sidelined for two games for an upper-body injury. UP NEXT Golden Knights: Return home to face St. Louis on Friday and Saturday. Wild: Finish their seven-game homestand by hosting Anaheim on Friday and Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
Rodgers wasn’t making Michael Jordan’s point by bringing up Krause, he was making Krause’s.
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at José Altuve and several other Astros for the second consecutive night, the Yankees (16-14) got three innings of scoreless relief from their major league-best bullpen and won for the 10th time in 13 games to move two games above .500 for the first time this season. Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz had back-to-back RBI doubles off Jordan Montgomery in a three-run fourth that gave Houston a 3-2 lead. But the Yankees rallied with two outs and none on in the fifth, and Stanton tied it when he greeted Ryne Stanek with an RBI double. The big slugger launched a long homer off rookie starter Luis Garcia in the third, extending his hitting streak to 11 games with his second two-run shot in two nights against the rival Astros. Stanton finished 3 for 4 with a walk and has 17 hits in his last six games, raising his batting average from .205 to .314. New York will try for a three-game sweep Thursday afternoon, with ace Gerrit Cole facing Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros for a $324 million, nine-year contract with the Yankees before the 2020 season. This is Houston's first visit to Yankee Stadium since the team's 2017-18 illegal sign-stealing scam was exposed after the 2019 season. A crowd of 9,895 limited by the pandemic called Alex Bregman and other Astros cheaters throughout the night, but the venom and vitriol seemed to be dialed down a bit from the series opener Tuesday. New York won this one even though No. 3 hitter Aaron Judge fanned all five times up, standing six runners. The five strikeouts matched a career worst set at Detroit on June 4, 2018. With the score tied 3-all, Gleyber Torres opened the eighth with a single off Brooks Raley (0-2). Pinch-hitter Clint Frazier walked and the slumping Hicks poked a flare inside the right-field line to put the Yankees ahead. Brett Gardner hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning, and Stanton added an RBI single. Jonathan Loaisiga (3-1) pitched a hitless eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth for his seventh save. Of his 33 outs this season, 23 are on strikeouts. TRAINER'S ROOM Astros: C Martín Maldonado sat out with a bruised left trapezius and is day to day. He told manager Dusty Baker he would be available in an emergency. Maldonado was banged up Tuesday night when Rougned Odor's knee slammed into his head and shoulder in a nasty-looking home plate collision. “He’s a little sore,” Baker said. "He’s doing pretty good, I mean, considering the force of that collision.” ... RHP Enoli Paredes, on the injured list with right side soreness, was set to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi. ... RHP Jake Odorizzi (right pronator muscle strain) was scheduled to throw a bullpen — in an indoor cage if necessitated by rain. He'll need at least a couple of rehab outings before returning, Baker said. ... Slumping RF Kyle Tucker was rested in favour of Díaz, a utility infielder who has played left field in the majors several times but had never played right before. Tucker replaced Díaz on defence in the seventh inning of a tie game. Yankees: Odor was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and the team recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. New York manager Aaron Boone said Odor would be examined later in the day by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad. “I think all things considered, we kind of lucked out,” Boone said. “It looked ugly to me right away, and I was pretty concerned. So I think it’s going to be on the shorter side. I don’t want to speculate until Dr. Ahmad kind of gives that prognosis, but I don’t think it’s going to be too long.” DJ LeMahieu replaced Odor at second base, and Mike Ford started at first. ... Luke Voit (left knee surgery) went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer while batting leadoff in his second rehab game with Scranton, a 7-5 victory at Syracuse. He was scheduled to play five innings at first base. Last year's major league home run champ hopes to join the big league club next week. ... Also for Scranton, RHP Adam Warren struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings, his first appearance since Tommy John surgery in September 2019. ROSTER MOVE Houston signed RHP Ryan Eades to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Sugar Land. UP NEXT Cole (4-1, 1.43 ERA) faces friend and former teammate Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.38) when the American League powers wrap up this highly anticipated series in a Thursday matinee. “You like to go up against the best, right?'' McCullers said, adding the two haven't really chatted lately in the lead-up. ”So, I’m looking forward to it.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a triple-double from Russell Westbrook to beat the Washington Wizards 135-134 on Wednesday night. Westbrook had 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double, but the Wizards still lost for just the fourth time in their last 17 games. He’s just two shy of Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181 career triple-doubles. Westbrook has a league-leading 33 triple-doubles this season, including five in his last six games. The only time Westbrook missed out on a triple-double during this six-game stretch came Saturday when he had 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 125-124 loss to Dallas. Bradley Beal scored 42 points and hit a 3-pointer that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 135-134 with 5.3 seconds left. Westbrook got a steal in the final second, but Garrison Mathews’ desperation shot from over 50 feet away didn’t connect. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points for the Bucks before fouling out with 1:54 left. Donte DiVincenzo had 19. HAWKS 135, SUNS 103 ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and Atlanta pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker’s 30 points and rout Phoenix. The Suns began the night even with the Utah Jazz in the race for the NBA’s best record, thanks to a five-game winning streak. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night’s 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland. Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the fourth period. The Suns’ first field goal of the period was a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 2:33 remaining. Atlanta led 97-88 before scoring the first 14 points of the fourth period. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had the first three baskets of the period and scored 14 points. Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne’s two free throws. The Hawks began the night fifth in the Eastern Conference. Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points, was the Suns’ only other scorer in double figures. Trae Young had 16 points and 12 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari also had 16 points. CELTICS 132, MAGIC 96 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points in his return from a four-game injury absence and Evan Fournier had 18 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded to Boston. Jayson Tatum shook off a slow start and finished with 27 points for Boston, which swept the three-game series with the Magic and beat Orlando for a sixth straight time over the past two seasons. The Celtics made 21 3-pointers, just two fewer than their season-best 23 against Orlando on March 21. Walker was coming off a nine-day layoff because of a strained left oblique. Dwayne Bacon and Moritz Wagner each scored 20 points for Orlando. 76ERS 135, ROCKETS 115 HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points in just 25 minutes and Philadelphia routed Houston for its sixth straight victory. The Eastern Conference leaders were up by double figures for most of the night and their starters barely had to play in the fourth quarter to keep the NBA’s longest active winning streak going. Houston, which has the NBA’s worst record at 16-50, lost its third straight and eighth in nine games. Embiid had 12 rebounds and made 14 of 16 free throws. Kelly Olynyk scored 27 points for Houston. GRIZZLIES 130, TIMBERWOLVES 135 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 37 points and 10 assists and Memphis held off Minnesota. Desmond Bane scored 22 points off the bench, including a few key 3-pointers late, and Kyle Anderson added 20 points for the Grizzlies. Memphis overcame a big game from Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards, who tied his career high with 42 points. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points but ran into foul trouble when he picked up his fifth foul late in the third quarter. TRAIL BLAZERS 141, CAVALIERS 105 CLEVELAND (AP) — Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 13 rebounds, leading Portland to its highest points total of the season. Lillard scored 16 points in the first quarter and 14 points in the third as Portland moved within a half-game of the Mavericks and Lakers for fifth place in the West. The Trail Blazers are seventh and would be the top seed in the play-in tournament. Kevin Love had 18 points for the Cavaliers. They have lost eight in a row and are 1-11 since April 15. KINGS 104, PACERS 93 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marvin Bagley III kept Sacramento’s slim playoff hopes alive,scoring a season-high 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the Kings past Indiana. Delon Wright added 23 points to help Sacramento win its fourth straight — all on the road. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Indiana. The Associated Press