CG: MIL@PHI - 5/4/21
Condensed Game:J.T. Realmuto belted a two-run home run and Héctor Neris hung on for a five-out save in the Phillies' 4-3 win vs. the Brewers
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended five times before, and could be disciplined for another cheap shot on an opponent.
The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.
Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.
Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.
Nikita Zaitsev scored with 1:13 left in the third period to earn the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.
Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.
The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.
The WNBA will have 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.
At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.
The Dodgers are losing one of their young stars.
Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indy 500 and one of the most charismatic, compelling characters in racing history, has died at the age of 87.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson faces a herculean climb to the playoffs at the women's world curling championship. The host country halted a four-game losing skid with an 8-4 win Monday over South Korea. At 2-5, Einarson was still dangerously close to finishing outside Friday's top six teams that will advance to the qualification round in Calgary. Curling fans wanting to watch the Canadians attempt the feat on television or live streaming remained in limbo. Positive tests for the COVID-19 virus increasing from four people to seven among the broadcast staff will keep games off the air into Wednesday. The Canadians stole stole four points over the seventh to the ninth ends in a morale-boosting victory over Kim Eun-jung, whose team won Olympic silver in 2018. "I really enjoy smiling, so now I've got something to smile about," Einarson said. "We really needed that win to just boost our confidence." Canada was beaten 6-2 in the morning by a short-staffed German team of three players skipped by Daniela Jentsch. An 8-5 record made the playoff cut in last month's men's world curling championship. Einarson, vice Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur out of Manitoba's Gimli Curling Club face six more draws of trying to stave off elimination. "It's still in our hands," Meilleur said. "All we can do is win out the rest of the games and see what happens." The top six also qualify their countries to compete in women's curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. If Canada finishes outside that group, a team would have to qualify the country at a WCF tournament in December following Canada's trials in Saskatoon in November. Because of the uncertainty over the fall schedule, Curling Canada has yet to determine whether that team would be the trials winner or another foursome. Einarson shed a few tears Sunday after a third straight loss. She then connected with family and friends virtually to boost her spirits. "I did have a good cry. Just got to get it out some time," Einarson said. The skip's tricky tap to lie three in the eighth end wrested momentum to Canada's side in the afternoon draw. "I was actually shocked it was made because it was so hard, but it was a great shot and she threw it perfect," Meilleur said. "We really needed that at that time." Game broadcasts were suspended Sunday and the morning draw postponed when four television personnel were affected by the coronavirus. No games will be broadcast before Wednesday afternoon's draw, the World Curling Federation said. "The broadcast staff remain in isolation in their hotel and are awaiting results from further testing, including testing for variants of concern," the WCF said in Monday's statement. The television contingent isn't staying at the same hotel as the teams. German second Klara-Hermine Fomm and alternate Emira Abbes continued to isolate in their hotel rooms because of positive tests for the virus before the tournament started. So Jentsch says she and her two teammates felt zero pressure facing Canada. "It's tough when you have the Maple Leaf on your back," Jentsch observed. "Everyone has big expectations and I think they're a great team. "They are just not quite there yet, but for us it's easy to play against a team that's already broken a little bit. We have nothing to lose." Russia and Switzerland remained unbeaten at 6-0 ahead of Sweden (5-1), China and Scotland (4-2) and the United States (4-3). Germany (3-4), Japan (2-3), the Czech Republic (2-4) and Denmark (2-4) still ranked above Canada tied with South Korea at 2-5. Italy and Estonia each had one win. The 2021 LGT Women's World Curling Championship, originally scheduled for March in Switzerland, was moved to Calgary when Swiss health authorities refused to sanction the tournament. The tournament is the seventh and final curling event held with no spectators at Markin MacPhail Centre. Einarson won the national women's championship that kicked off Calgary's curling bubble in February. The men's world championship had a coronavirus scare on its final weekend when four participants tested positive. The event made it to the finish line, however, when it was determined those tests were "false positives." The world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, where Einarson and Brad Gushue will represent Canada, is May 17-23. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win. After the game, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position this season, a trouble spot last year as well when Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns. Several accomplished hitters are off to slow starts for the Mets, including $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor. The Cardinals were clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth with two outs and a runner on base when the lights at Busch Stadium flickered, then went out for a moment. When play resumed, reliever Alex Reyes walked Pete Alonso before retiring Smith on a flyball for the final out. Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader homered to back Wainwright's first win of the season. Wainwright (1-3) had been out because of virus contact tracing. He fell behind 5-2 in the third inning, but didn't give up any more runs before leaving with two outs in the sixth. Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Reyes worked around a pair of walks in the ninth to earn his eighth save — he has not allowed an earned run in 14 1/3 innings this season. Joey Lucchesi (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings after being recalled from the Mets' alternate training site to make the start. He has not pitched into the fourth inning in any of his three starts this season. Smith drove in a run on a groundout and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer to put the Mets up in the third. Arenado answered with a three-run drive in the bottom half to make it 5-all. His fifth home run of the season landed in the left-field bullpen. Paul DeJong and Tyler O’Neill followed with doubles to put St. Louis ahead. Bader hit a 450-foot home run to the left field bleachers, a solo drive that made it 2-all in the second. He connected a day after hitting his first homer of the season. Tommy Edman led off the first inning with a triple and scored on Dylan Carlson’s sacrifice fly. Wainwright hit Tomás Nido in the elbow with the bases loaded to tie it in the second. Two batters later, Jeff McNeil walked to put the Mets up 2-1. BIG NUMBER Wainwright reached 1,000 strikeouts at the current Busch Stadium when he fanned Smith in the second inning. Wainwright is the first Cardinals pitcher to have 1,000 strikeouts at a home ballpark and 24th in major league history to accomplish the feat. STARTERS ACTIVATED Mets: LHP Daniel Zamora was optioned to the alternate training site to make room for Lucchesi. Cardinals: OF Austin Dean was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Wainwright. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: RHP Edwin Díaz said he was feeling better after experiencing back tightness in his outing Sunday night against Philadelphia. “I went out, I threw, I feel much better,” Díaz said through an interpreter. “I feel like I have more power. I’m able to finish my pitches when I’m throwing so it does look good for tomorrow or the next day.” Cardinals: C Yadier Molina continues to recover from a strained tendon in his right foot. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Molina will be re-evaluated in the next few days to determine when he can return to baseball activities. UP NEXT The Mets send RHP Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51 ERA) to the mound. deGrom’s 59 strikeouts are tied with Nolan Ryan for the most all-time through a pitcher’s first five starts. The Cardinals plan to counter with RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79 ERA), who needs to be added to the active roster after having been optioned out on April 28. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Solomon, The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eddie Rosario watched anxiously as plate umpire Dan Bellino called a ball what could easily have been strike three, then swatted the next pitch into the right-field stands for a tiebreaking three-run homer Monday night that sent the Cleveland Indians to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals. Josh Naylor added a two-run shot off Royals reliever Jakob Junis (1-2) two batters later, turning what would have been a scoreless seventh inning with Rosario's would-be punch-out into a five-run frame. Bryan Shaw (1-0) coughed up a run in relief of Indians starter Aaron Civale, and James Karinchak gave up Hunter Dozier's two-run homer later in the seventh, before their bullpen finally wrapped up their sixth win in eight games. Emmanuel Clase worked around a single in the ninth for his sixth save. He's yet to allow an earned run in 13 1/3 innings. Naylor finished with three RBIs and Franmil Reyes returned from the paternity list to drive in two more for the Indians. Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer and Jorge Soler drove in two runs for Kansas City. Daniel Lynch, the latest in the Royals' promising pitching pipeline, had little to show for his solid big league debut. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Lynch overcame some early nerves to allow four hits and four walks and left to a standing ovation with a 3-1 lead. But the lanky left-hander also left two runners on with two outs in the fifth inning, and reliever Scott Barlow immediately gave up Reyes' double to tie the game 3-all. The Royals wasted a chance to regain the lead and put pressure on Cleveland in the sixth. They loaded the bases with two outs before Andrew Benintendi hit a weak grounder to the right side of the infield to end the inning. In the seventh, the Indians had a pair of runners aboard with two outs when Rosario — with a 1-2 count on him — watched a pitch from Junis miss just outside. Rosario homered on the very next offering to give Cleveland its first lead at 6-3. ROSTER MOVES Indians: OF Harold Ramirez was summoned from the taxi squad and started in centre. OF Daniel Johnson was optioned to the taxi squad and LHP Kyle Nelson optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Royals: RHP Jake Newberry was optioned to Triple-A Omaha and LHP Daniel Tillo went on the 60-day injured list. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow (sore left groin) got the day off after getting hurt running out a grounder over the weekend. “We just weren't comfortable putting him out there today quite yet,” manager Terry Francona said. “I think the trainers think it's resolve, but if it's not in the next day or so, we might have to do something.” Royals: C Cam Gallagher (concussion protocol) was place on the seven-day IL and C Sebastian Rivero recalled just before the first pitch. ... SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment next week, GM Dayton Moore said. UP NEXT The Indians will try to solve Royals LHP Mike Minor (2-1, 5.26 ERA) on Tuesday night. He is 3-0 with a save and a 0.39 ERA in three starts and nine appearances against them. LHP Sam Hentges makes his season debut for Cleveland. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jonas Brodin scored with 1:06 left, 26 seconds after Kirill Kaprizov had tied the game, and the Minnesota Wild rallied past the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 on Monday night. Nick Bonino added two goals and an assist, while Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala also scored for Minnesota, which trailed by two goals twice in the game. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who have beat West-leading Vegas five times in seven matchups this season. “We’re a tight group,” Talbot said. “We can feel it. It doesn’t matter if we’re down one goal, two goals going into the third, we’re still a confident group. We’re going to go out there, keep playing our game. It’s never out of the question for us. We’ve shown that lately.” Mark Stone had a goal and assist. Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 26 saves. Vegas was 24-1-0 when leading after two periods coming into Monday. “That’s about as tough as they get, that kind of loss,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “It doesn’t happen very often. We’ve been pretty good in those situations in my time here. ... Thankfully it’s not two weeks from now in a playoff series because that would, obviously, be a lot harder to take.” The two teams finish a two-game set Wednesday in Minnesota. Monday was a particularly chippy game between teams that could possibly meet in the playoffs. Vegas started the day first in the West with 74 points, four ahead of the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota was third in the division with 68 points, two behind Colorado. “In a race like this, it’s obviously huge to deny them points,” Bonino said. “As a group, we’re pretty sure at some point we’re going to have to go through Vegas or Colorado. Obviously, we’d love to continue to move up the standings, but wherever we end up, we just want to focus on these five games, playing the right way, flipping the playoff switch now, getting our mind right and just playing the right way all the way through.” The Wild tied the Boston Bruins for the most wins this season after overcoming a multi-goal deficit in the third period with four. Fiala started the comeback and the three-goal period with his 20th goal of the season. Kaprizov, who is earning a reputation for clutch plays in his rookie season, scored his 24th and Brodin flipped a puck from the blue line that found its way past Lehner’s right shoulder. “I felt good,” Lehner said. “I felt like I had a lot of good saves, but I needed to come up with more and obviously had a couple of bad ones. So, I got to figure it out.” Eriksson Ek’s goal just 3:36 was an early sign of a dizzying game between teams that have already clinched playoff berths. There were four goals scored at the 7:48 mark and five total in the first period. Stone scored for the ninth time in 11 games in the second. Marchessault’s goal was his fifth in five games. Bonino added his second goal between Stone and Marchessault’s tallies for his first multi-goal game of the year. PACIORETTY SCRATCHED Max Pacioretty, Vegas’ leading goal scorer with 24, was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Pacioretty didn’t play in the third period or overtime of the Golden Knights’ win at Arizona on Saturday. Pacioretty has missed three games all season. Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) was back in the lineup for Vegas after missing three games. GETTING KNIGHTED To help fill in for Pacioretty, Peyton Krebs made his NHL debut. Krebs was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Golden Knights. The 20-year-old earned his first NHL point with an assist on Tuch’s goal in the first. Krebs started this season with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League before making his pro debut with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. He had one goal and four assists in five games with Henderson. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press
An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.
Alomar lost his job with the Hall of Fame, but remains a member.
MINNEAPOLIS — Kenta Maeda steered himself back on track by keeping the Texas Rangers scoreless into the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins won the opener of a four-game series 6-5 on Monday night. Maeda (2-2) had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two singles and two walks in what was by far the best of his six starts this season. Jorge Polanco had an RBI triple and an RBI double, and rookie Alex Kirilloff kept up his torrid start with two doubles for the Twins. One of them was a two-out, run-scoring line drive to left field in a three-run sixth that came against the left-handed reliever, Kolby Allard, brought in to face him. Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the Rangers against Brandon Waddell, who was called up from Triple-A before the game, but Tyler Duffey escaped with a 5-3 lead intact after allowing his inherited runner to score. Joey Gallo hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth against Taylor Rogers, who got his second save by striking out García. Maybe the biggest mystery of Minnesota's rough first month was the struggle by Maeda, who finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting last year. The Twins weren't publicly worried, though, just hopeful he'd make some adjustments to his off-speed pitches. The right-hander obliged, lowering his ERA from 6.56 to 5.34 while leading the Twins to their fourth victory in five games. Dane Dunning (1-2) was better than his last two starts for the Rangers, done in by a bit of bad luck and plain old hustle by the Twins while allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kirilloff used a headfirst slide for his first double in the second inning, went to third on a flyout by Polanco and came around to score on Gallo's errant throw from right field. Luis Arraez scored on Josh Donaldson's two-out double in the third, when he awkwardly collided with airborne catcher Jose Trevino's legs and leaped up to touch the plate. The players were tangled, but Trevino's glove hand never grazed Arraez, who was later removed with concussion symptoms. SURGING BUXTON Byron Buxton, who went hitless for only the fourth game this season, was selected the AL player of the month for April. He's the first Twins player to win the monthly award since Delmon Young in July 2010, after batting .426 in 68 at-bats with the best OPS (1.363) for any month in team history. TRAINER'S ROOM Rangers: No decision had been made yet on whether RHP Kohei Arihara (sore right middle finger) will need time on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward said. Arihara's next turn in the rotation has already been pushed back. The pitcher will play catch Tuesday to test his finger. Twins: Starting pitchers for Wednesday and Thursday had yet to be determined, with Michael Pineda hurting a little and Matt Shoemaker struggling a lot. Pineda was hit on the wrist by a batted ball Friday and has experienced some swelling and stiffness since. RHP Randy Dobnak was sent to Triple-A St. Paul for more work, eliminating one option if a fill-in starter is needed. UP NEXT Twins LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday night, when Rangers RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ) makes his first appearance against his longtime team. Drafted in the first round in 2009, Gibson pitched seven seasons in Minnesota before signing with Texas last year. He is the career leader in both wins (32) and losses (36) at Target Field. The oldest of Gibson's three children, 7-year-old daughter Hayden, assured him prior to the series she would be cheering for him, despite her diehard allegiance to the Twins. She once asked her parents if she could marry Buxton's son, Brix, who is the same age. “I’ve got to take it easy there, because you never know when that relationship’s going to go farther,” Gibson said, when asked if he planned to initiate any friendly ribbing of his former teammates. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press