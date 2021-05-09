CG: MIL@MIA - 5/8/21
Condensed Game: Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, while Adrian Houser struck out 10 and went yard in the Brewers' win
The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors' loss to Memphis that left them on the brink of elimination had a little bit of everything. Their 34th starting lineup of the season — a franchise record. Injuries to Pascal Siakam and Rodney Hood. Most of their key players out for the night. And Fred VanVleet moonlighting as a coach. Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points apiece and the Raptors lost 109-99 to the Grizzlies on Saturday — a game that was reflective of a wacky season rocked by COVID-19. And now it could be about to end. An Indiana victory over Cleveland on Monday would officially end the Raptors' post-season hopes. Coach Nick Nurse has already had an eye on next season, however, and so Saturday was partly about evaluation and development. "From a schematic standpoint, we executed pretty well," Nurse said, summing up his young players. "I just didn't think we played that well offensively." Rookie Jalen Harris had 16 points off the bench, Malachi Flynn added 15, Yuta Watanabe chipped in with 11 points, while Khem Birch had 10 for the Raptors (27-41). "With the year that we've had, the COVID year and whatnot, I think everything has been about making adjustments, and playing on the fly," Harris said. "I think we've been able to try to do that especially with all the injuries and different situations we've had all year and I just think it's something that we're getting used to." Siakam didn't play the fourth quarter after suffering a shoulder strain, while Hood fractured his hand in the fourth. Former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr., had 20 points to top the Grizzlies (31-30). In a tough season that saw the displaced Raptors nose-dive down the standings with one win in March amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Toronto came into Saturday's game still alive for a spot in the play-in tournament by a sliver — a place Nurse called the "last-chance saloon." The Raptors are four-and-a-half games behind Indiana for the 10th and final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with four games to go. The Raptors sat Kyle Lowry, VanVleet and OG Anunoby on Saturday either for rest or injury maintenance, VanVleet dressed in coaching attire with a black Raptors golf shirt. "He's interested, that's the big thing. He even came in with our halftime coaches meeting and sat in with that which I thought was pretty interesting for him," Nurse said of VanVleet. "It's good that he's engaged . . . when he's not available, he's still very near the court helping guys and he was coaching very hard with Malachi tonight so that was good." Trailing by 12 points late in the third quarter, the Raptors opened the fourth with a 10-0 run capped by Trent Jr.'s three-pointer that pulled them to within a point. When Valanciunas, who played nearly seven seasons for Toronto, muscled his way to the hoop, his basket capped a 13-3 Grizzlies run that had Memphis back up by 10 with five minutes to play. The Raptors sliced the difference to five on a basket by Flynn with 1:25 to play, but that was as close as they would come. The Raptors had won the previous seven meetings between the two teams. Valanciunas played a big part in ending that streak. Inspired against his old team, after the Raptors shipped him to Memphis in the Marc Gasol deal at the 2019 trade deadline, Valanciunas has recorded double-doubles in consecutive contests against his former team. Asked if he had a favourite memory of Valanciunas, Nurse talked about working with the big man in Lithuania in the off-seasons. "You probably know Jonas loves to hunt and fish. And he took me fishing one time and I have never seen a guy so happy when he was reeling in a fish. Like so intense, so excited. And I told him, 'Next year when we're out on the floor I'm gonna tell you to rebound like it's a fish,'" Nurse said with a loud laugh. "I want you to be as excited about going to the glass as you are about reeling in that fish.'" The Grizzlies raced out to a 10-point first quarter lead, but the Raptors closed the frame with a 15-5 run to send the game into the second tied at 26-26. Trent Jr.'s bank shot early in the second capped a 9-2 Raptors run that had them up by five, but they couldn't maintain the momentum. Dillon Brooks fed Ja Morant for an alley-oop dunk with just under a minute to play to put Memphis up by four, and the Grizzlies took a 47-46 lead into the halftime break. The Grizzlies stretched the difference to 12 points on a Jackson three-pointer late in the quarter. Morant stole the ball off Siakam for a dunk with 0.9 seconds to play and Memphis led 81-72 with one quarter to play. Nurse, also the coach of the Canadian national men's team, expects Brooks to play in Canada's last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament June 29 to July 4 in Victoria. "He's in. He's been in every time I've talked to him," Nurse said of the native of Mississauga, Ont. "He's hungry to play and represent his country so that's great. "And as far as his game I think him among a lot of other guys have really improved this year, and I can only say that his compete level is way up there, his toughness is up there, his willingness to get down and play defence is way up there and he's obviously not bashful when it comes to the offensive end." The Raptors host Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday, then could play spoiler against the visiting Chicago Bulls on Thursday. They travel to Dallas on Friday then host Indiana in the regular-season finale on Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
HOUSTON — Cavan Biggio hit his first homer at the ballpark where his dad closed out his Hall of Fame career, Marcus Semien added a three-run shot late and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 8-4 Saturday night. Biggio, son of Astros great Craig Biggio, hit a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (3-1) with one out in the second inning to make it 2-0. Biggio was 5 for 15 with two doubles but no homers at Minute Maid Park before Saturday. His father played at the park 590 times after the franchise left the Astrodome. Semien's homer followed another family moment. After Biggio led off the ninth with a walk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached on an error by his brother, first baseman Yuli Gurriel — Lourdes placed an arm around his brother after the play. Semien then launched Joe Smith's two-out slider into the seats on left for his eighth homer. Steven Matz (5-2), who dropped his previous two decisions, allowed eight hits and three runs in five innings to tie him for the American League lead with five wins. Alex Bregman doubled to start Houston’s eighth and scored when Gurriel grounded out for the second out of the inning to cut the lead to 5-4. Jordan Romano preserved the lead when he struck out Carlos Correa to end the inning. Yordan Alvarez homered with three RBIs for the Astros, who’ve lost four of their last six games. Danny Jansen homered for the second straight game when he opened the third inning with a shot to left field to extend the lead to 3-0. Javier walked Semien before walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with one out. A double by Randal Grichuk with two outs scored them both to make it 5-0. Bregman doubled for Houston with no outs in the fourth before the home run by Alvarez cut the lead to 5-2. Yuli Gurriel doubled after that, but Matz retired the next three batters to end the threat. Houston had runners at first and second with two outs in the fifth when Alvarez hit an RBI single to centre field to cut the lead to 2. Matz got Gurriel to ground into a forceout to end the inning and limit the damage. Javier yielded four hits and a season-high five runs while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings. He’s given up eight runs combined in his last two starts after not allowing a run in his previous three starts. TRAINER’S ROOM Blue Jays: Reliever Rafael Dolis has a strained calf but is not going on the injured list and manager Charlie Montoyo said they hope he can return in a few days. ... C Alejandro Kirk (left flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Saturday. UP NEXT Montoyo said top prospect Nate Pearson is expected to make his season debut, although Anthony Kay (0-2, 9.82) is also available to start against Houston’s Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.76 ERA). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins. Mitch Marner scored his 20th goal of the season Saturday as Toronto roared back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 and clinch first place in the North Division. "It's a good feeling," Marner said. "We've got to make sure we just keep going with the pedal down." The Leafs secured their first division crown since 2000 — and only the franchise's fourth since 1938 — in the NHL's grinding 56-game pandemic season that's featured strict health protocols, daily testing for COVID-19 and empty arenas across the league's seven markets on the one-time-only Canadian circuit because of border restrictions. "It's unbelievable," said Toronto winger Wayne Simmonds, who signed with his hometown team in free agency as part of the club's moves to add more grit and experience. "For me and for the team, this is a great accomplishment. "It's only getting started." William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto (35-13-6), which got 21 saves from Jack Campbell. "We've come a long way," said Nylander, one of the few remaining players from the Leafs' last-place finish in 2015-16. "It's been a long process and a lot of hard work. "This is just a stepping stone for where we want to go." The Leafs finished the regular season a dominant 7-2-1 against the Canadiens as the Original Six rivals look poised to meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1979. "It would be a lot of fun," Toronto defenceman Justin Holl said. "There's a little bit of animosity developing. "We're prepared for anybody." Nick Suzuki and Brett Kulak replied for Montreal (24-21-9). Jake Allen made 23 saves as the visitors squandered a good start by allowing three goals in the second period. "They had a pushback," veteran winger Eric Staal said. "We talked about it. We knew it was a possibility. "They were attacking us a little bit better and we weren't handling the pressure as well." The Canadiens, who had a chance to clinch the North's fourth and final playoff spot Saturday, host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and Wednesday to close out their regular-season schedule. The Leafs, meanwhile, visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and the Winnipeg Jets two nights later. A Stanley Cup champion with the Carolina Hurricanes, Staal said if Toronto and Montreal do indeed meet in the first round, his team's 3-6-1 record in the season series will be irrelevant. "When you get to the playoffs it's all new," he said. "It's zeros across the board." Leafs sniper Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL with 40 goals and looks sure to claim his first Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy, failed to find the back of the net for the first time in six games Saturday, but won the faceoff that directly led to Marner's go-ahead effort late in the second period. The 23-year-old Matthews' personal five-game goal streak against Montreal also came to an end. Already minus starting goalie Carey Price (concussion), captain Shea Weber (upper body), winger Brendan Gallagher (broken hand), forward Paul Byron (lower body) and winger Jonathan Drouin (personal), the Canadiens announced before the game centre Phillip Danault is dealing with a concussion. Toronto was still without forwards Zach Hyman (knee) and Nick Foligno (upper body), as well as defenceman Zach Bogosian (shoulder). Down 2-0 following Suzuki's 13th goal early in the second on a shot Campbell will want back, the Leafs got on the board when Engvall wheeled out from behind Allen's net before firing home his sixth — and second in as many games — at 5:02. After Campbell denied Josh Anderson on a Montreal power play, Toronto equalized at 13:36 when John Tavares redirected Jake Muzzin's pass in the slot right to Nylander, who swept home his 17th to extend his point streak to seven contests. The Leafs then pushed ahead with 3:27 left in the period when Matthews beat Suzuki clean on an offensive zone draw, allowing Marner to wire his 20th in off Allen's crossbar in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old winger now has three 20-goal seasons since making his NHL debut in 2016, and was one shy of the mark before the 2019-20 campaign was halted by COVID-19. "I don't think he gets the credit he deserves," Holl said of Marner's 67-point campaign. "He such a play-driver for our team. "He's indispensable." Allen made a nice pad stop on Matthews from the slot eight minutes into the third to keep Montreal within one. Campbell, who improved to 17-2-2, followed that up a few minutes later with an excellent save of his own on 28-goal man Tyler Toffoli before the Leafs held on despite some tense moments late. On the heels of falling behind 4-0 in the first period of Thursday's 5-2 loss in Toronto, the Canadiens had a much better start and opened the scoring 3:34 into Saturday on Kulak's second. The defenceman's double-clutched point shot glanced off Muzzin in front and past Campbell as the Canadiens grabbed a 1-0 lead for the first time in their last seven games. Montreal made it 2-0 just 31 seconds into the second when Suzuki moved in on a 2-on-1 and fired a shot that went in off the inside of Campbell's blocker and dribbled over the line before Toronto exploded with three straight inside an empty Scotiabank Arena. "It would have been pretty crazy," Simmonds said when asked to imagine clinching the division in a building packed to the rafters. "The fan simulation noise isn't quite the same as having actual bodies in the seats and real people cheering for you. "This is just the start." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch first place in the East Division when Washington needed overtime to beat Philadelphia. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale. “Probably, what I’ll remember most is when the buzzer sounded,” Lagace said. “It was such a relief. Within the last four minutes, I’d say I started to think about the shutout. It was creeping into my head a little bit and I wanted it so bad.” Carter scored his 17th goal as the Penguins finished the regular season with 13 wins and points in 14 of their last 16 games. Pittsburgh also finished 22-4-2 at home, one of the best marks in the league. Michael Houser, who grew up in northern Pittsburgh suburbs, made 22 saves for Buffalo. Houser made his fourth straight start for the Sabres, who used a NHL-high six goalies this season. Lagace played with the Vegas Golden Knights when he made his last start on Feb. 1, 2019, against Carolina. Lagace, who played in his 18th NHL game, joined Pittsburgh as a free agent in the off-season, and split the year on the team’s taxi squad and minor league affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He served as the backup for five games with Pittsburgh, including the last two before Saturday’s start. “Playing my first NHL game in two years, I wanted to keep it simple,” Lagace said. “I tried to have fun … I did have fun, and the boys played well in front of me. I’m obviously very happy with the result.” Lagace stopped Drake Caggiula on a breakaway late in the second period and made a point-blank save on Victor Olofsson in the third, both with Pittsburgh preserving a one-goal lead. “I read the pass, but the reaction on the (Olofsson) shot was probably instinct, honestly,” Lagace said. “When he shot it, I put my glove up and it hit. Sometimes you have to be lucky, and I’ll take it, obviously.” Carter scored the game’s only goal at 1:58 of the second period from Frederick Gaudreau. Carter had the first four-goal game of his career during an 8-4 win against the Sabres on Thursday. He has five of Pittsburgh’s last nine goals. The Sabres endured an 18-game winless streak midway through the regular-season, but they won eight of their final 21 games. Buffalo missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season, but the Sabres outshot Pittsburgh 11-3 in the first period and 24-9, as they only trailed by a goal through 40 minutes. “I think our guys advanced,” Sabres interim coach Don Granato said. “They have a taste of confidence. They should have had no confidence after giving up eight goals the other day. They came in from the drop of the puck and had confidence, and that’s progress.” PLAYOFFS Pittsburgh won its ninth division title in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 season. The Penguins clinched their 15th consecutive playoff berth last week, the longest active streak in major North American professional sports. “This is when the fun starts,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’ve done the heavy lifting to earn the privilege to compete for the Stanley Cup. I look forward to the next part of it with this group of players.” INJURY UPDATE Evgeni Malkin was unable to finish Saturday’s game against Buffalo. Teddy Blueger centred the second line late in the third period and Jared McCann replaced Malkin on the top unit during a late power play. Malkin, who didn’t play the final 8:48 of regulation, recently returned to the lineup after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury. Sullivan said Malkin thought he “tweaked something” on a collision, and that the team held him out for precautionary reasons. “He got checked out afterwards and felt fine,” Sullivan said. “We don’t anticipate any issues moving forward.” DeSmith is dealing with an upper-body injury, while Jarry is working through a lower-body injury. DeSmith missed his third game, while Jarry played in Thursday’s win against Buffalo. Sullivan expects both Jarry and DeSmith to be ready when the playoffs start. Penguins’ forward Brandon Tanev participated in his third full-contact practice on Friday, but he also missed the regular-season finale on Saturday. He missed his 18th consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Tanev has missed 24 of the last 26 games. Penguins’ D Mike Matheson missed his fourth straight game after he was struck in the face with a puck May 1 at Washington. CARTER NEARS 400 Carter is one goal from becoming the 101st player in NHL history and the second from the 2003 NHL Draft class to record 400 goals. Carter has nine goals and 11 points in 14 games since Pittsburgh acquired the veteran forward from Los Angeles before the trade deadline. Carter had eight goals in 40 games with the Kings this season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Scifo, The Associated Press