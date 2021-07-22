CG: MIA@WSH - 7/21/20

The Canadian Press

TOKYO (AP) — Surfing is as much skill and science as instinct and timing. That begins with learning how to read ocean swells to anticipate the formation of the wave to quickly execute a maneuver. Here, we explain what you need to know about surfing to appreciate its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games this month. LEARN THE LINGO Surfing has its own language, and the first thing you need to know about surfers is that they have a lot of popular phrases to convey their excitement and enthusiasm for a