CG: MIA@WSH - 7/21/20
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Condensed Game: Jorge Alfaro ripped a go-ahead RBI double in a pinch-hit appearance to lead the Marlins to a 3-1 10th inning win
Condensed Game: Jorge Alfaro ripped a go-ahead RBI double in a pinch-hit appearance to lead the Marlins to a 3-1 10th inning win
The Seattle Kraken expansion roster is taking shape hours before the expansion draft.
J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as the Boston Red Sox won a home run derby, beating Toronto 7-4 Wednesday night.
Spoiler alert: Seattle is already looking pretty good.
Would Paul bolt Phoenix to take his last shots at an NBA title alongside LeBron James?
Penny Oleksiak was the star in Rio, but she heads into Tokyo as an underdog. Here are the other Canadian athletes who could surprise and bring home a medal.
The Seattle Kraken turned down the opportunity to add one of the greatest goaltenders of a generation in their expansion draft.
With fans and families barred from the Olympics, athletes are forced to get creative to stay in touch with loved ones.
Giannis brought his trophies to a drive-thru.
Christine Sinclair scored early in her 300th senior appearance, but Canada failed to hold the lead through 90 minutes.
Jared McCann's Toronto tenure has come to an end.
The Bucks are fresh off an NBA title but aren't the betting favorites to win it all again next year.
What to make of Malachi Flynn's late-arriving rookie season with the Toronto Raptors.
The Tokyo Olympics men's soccer tournament begins on July 22 and while it may not be as alluring as other major competitions in the sport's busy cycle, many future superstars have cut their teeth in the quest for Olympic gold, including a certain Lionel Messi.
From tennis and soccer to sprinting, gymnastics and surfing, there's a plethora of juicy storylines and events to dive into during the Tokyo Games.
Host William Lou is joined by Alex Wong to discuss suitors emerging for Kyle Lowry and what teams would benefit the most from landing the 35-year-old.
TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break. Osaka holds a 2-1 career edge over Zheng. The first seeded opponent that Osaka could face is No. 16 Kiki Bertens, w
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had three saves and the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night. Colorado (7-3-3) extended its home scoring streak to 32 games. Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to open the scoring in the 48th minute. Michael Barrios, near the corner of the area, cut inside to evade a defender and the curled a roller inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 55th. Yarbrough has six shutouts
TOKYO (AP) — Surfing is as much skill and science as instinct and timing. That begins with learning how to read ocean swells to anticipate the formation of the wave to quickly execute a maneuver. Here, we explain what you need to know about surfing to appreciate its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games this month. LEARN THE LINGO Surfing has its own language, and the first thing you need to know about surfers is that they have a lot of popular phrases to convey their excitement and enthusiasm for a
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will be at a heavy experience disadvantage when he makes his Olympic debut in Tokyo. The 20-year-old faces two-time reigning gold medallist Andy Murray of Great Britain in the first round of the tournament as draws for four of five Olympic brackets were revealed on Thursday in Japan. The mixed doubles matchups will be announced next week. Action on the hard courts of Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo gets underway Saturday in Tokyo. Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, beat Mur
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said opening ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust,” in one of his shows. His dismissal comes the day before Friday's opening ceremony of the pandemi