CG: LAD@SFG - 5/23/21
Condensed Game: Gavin Lux hit a grand slam to back Julio Urías' 10 strikeouts and three RBIs in the Dodgers' win over the Giants
Phil Mickelson shocked the golfing world, winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest player ever to win a major.
Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2.
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
A young fan in a wheelchair took home Phil Mickelson's chip-in ball Sunday, and he couldn't have been happier about it.
Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.
The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were the best players on the court on Sunday in their playoff debuts.
The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."
Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Canada won't be bringing home medals from the 2021 mixed doubles curling world championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Police said a 66-year-old man was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.
The restaurant pointed to its dress code in response.
The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Phil Mickelson thrills the golf world with an out-of-nowhere victory in the PGA Championship.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in Game 4 of the West Division series. Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round. The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012. Landeskog tipped in a shot from Samuel Girard at 14:53 of the second period to break a 1-1 tie. Saad scored on a shot from the high slot off a pass from Cale Makar just over three minutes earlier. Grubauer got an assist on the play. Landeskog finished with two goals and six assists in recording a point in every game of the series. Rantanen whipped a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington with 15:40 left in the third period to push the lead to a 3-1. Rantanen broke in on a 2-on-1 and took a pass from linemate MacKinnon. Tarasenko converted on a breakaway off a pass from Ryan O’Reilly for a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the second period. It was Tarasenko’s first goal since April 26. He added a power play goal with 11:21 left to trim the deficit to 3-2. MacKinnon and Nichushkin added empty-net goals in the final minute. Binnington made 29 saves. Colorado has won nine of the last 10 playoff games against St. Louis, including seven in a row. FREEBIES The Avalanche scored seven empty-net goals in the series, including two in a 6-3 win in Game 2 and two on Sunday. OUT AGAIN Colorado C Nazem Kadri served the second game of an eight-game suspension after hit to Justin Faulk in Game 2. It is the sixth suspension of his career. He is appealing the suspension, with the NHL Players’ Association filing it Sunday night on Kadri’s behalf. INJURY UPDATE Avalanche: C Alex Newhook left in the first period and did not return after a hit from Steven Santini. Blues: D Justin Faulk, Robert Bortuzzo and Vince Dunn did not play. Dunn missed the last 15 games with an upper-body injury. Faulk and Bortuzzo each suffered head injuries in Game 2. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Overbey, The Associated Press
“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”