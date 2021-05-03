CG: LAA@SEA - 5/2/21
Condensed Game: Dylan Moore drove in a run and Justus Sheffield stuck out four over six scoreless innings in the Mariners' 2-0 win over the Angels
Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 win Sunday.
Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.
The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.
Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday.
Add Luzardo's name to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries.
The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.
LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.
Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.
Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
SEATTLE — Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Sheffield and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Mariners won two of three in the series. Sheffield was shaky early, letting two baserunners reach in each of the first three innings. But the Angels never got the hit they needed to capitalize on any of the traffic on the bases. “It’s funny how the game works. Walk out of here with six innings, no runs and didn’t have the best command,” Sheffield said. “But at the end of the day, I’ll take it. Anything for the team to win.” Seattle didn’t manage much offence, scoring three runs or fewer for the fifth time in eight games. Dylan Moore’s two-out RBI single in the fourth gave the Mariners the lead, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly an inning later. Sheffield (2-2) walked three and plunked two batters, but struck out four and rebounded from his previous start against Houston when he was knocked around for 12 hits. "That is a really tough lineup to get through,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “They have all kinds of power up and down that lineup. ... That’s what it takes. It takes guys stepping up, battling, and keeping your team in the game.” The left-hander got a key double play off the bat of Jared Walsh to end the third with Shohei Ohtani on third base. Sheffield retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced, the only baserunners coming on a walk to David Fletcher and Walsh’s one-out single in the sixth. Sheffield’s performance was critical for a Seattle relief corps that was taxed after heavy work in the previous two games and an expected bullpen day for Monday’s matchup with Baltimore. Will Vest, Anthony Misiewicz and Kendall Graveman combined to work the seventh and eighth, and Rafael Montero closed out the ninth for his fourth save in eight opportunities. Los Angeles starter Dylan Bundy retired 11 of his first 12 batters, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He gave up three singles, the last by Moore to score Kyle Seager. Luis Torrens led off the fifth with a ground-rule double and scored on Haniger’s sacrifice fly. Bundy (0-3) threw six innings, allowing five hits, and struck out six. “Dylan was very good again. When you go six — and he could have gone seven there probably — and only give up two runs, with our offence you’d like to think we’d have a better chance to win the game. It just didn’t play out today,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. CHECKING ON SHOHEI Ohtani was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Sheffield in the first inning. Maddon said the elbow was sore and the Angels would need to check on Ohtani on Monday morning as to whether he'd still be able to pitch Monday night against Tampa Bay. Ohtani was wearing a pad on the elbow. “He had good at-bats the rest of the way. It did not look like it was inhibited,” Maddon said. “I thought he looked pretty normal after that event. He was sore but he kept telling me it was feeling better.” TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: Los Angeles placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain and recalled RHP James Hoyt. Watson had appeared in nine games and allowed one earned run for the Angels. He threw 1 2/3 innings Wednesday against Texas but had not appeared since. Hoyt appeared in 24 games last season for Miami and had a 1.23 ERA. Mariners: Placed reliever Casey Sadler on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP Erik Swanson from the alternate training site. Sadler threw one inning Friday night against the Angels, retiring the side on just seven pitches. He’s 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 appearances. Swanson was with the club for four days in April and pitched two scoreless innings April 13 against Baltimore in his only appearance of the season. UP NEXT Angels: Return home to open a four-game series against the Rays with Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) scheduled for his fourth start. Mariners: Seattle opens a three-game series with Baltimore on Monday and expects it to be a bullpen day due to injuries in the starting rotation. Servais was unsure who would start, but mentioned Swanson and Robert Dugger as possibilities. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
The picks are in, from No. 1 (Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars) through No. 259 (Grant Stuard, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and we have broken all of them down.
SAN DIEGO — Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and scored twice, Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep. Tauchman hit a three-run shot in the third off Joe Musgrove to help the Giants remain atop the NL West. Gausman (2-0) kept the Padres off balance, giving up six hits and striking out six. He also reached base on a single and an error to help the offence. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the first inning for San Diego. Musgrove (2-3), who pitched the first no-hitter in Padres history for his hometown team April 9 at Texas, came into the game with a 1.24 ERA and .137 opponents' batting average (both ranked second in the NL). But he was not sharp against the Giants. The right-hander lasted five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) and four hits — including Tauchman's drive to right field on a 90 mph cutter. Musgrove also made a costly fielding error on a sacrifice bunt attempt in the third that led to an unearned run in the Giants' four-run outburst. Musgrove gave up two additional runs in the fifth. San Francisco tacked on a run in the ninth for a 7-1 lead as Padres reliever Aaron Northcraft walked four batters, including Tauchman with the bases loaded. Tatis hit an opposite-field homer to right off Gausman to give San Diego a short-lived 1-0 lead. There were two outstanding catches in the outfield, one by each team. In the first inning, Tauchman hit a deep fly to right-centre where Padres right fielder Jurickson Profar ranged far to his right and made a spectacular diving grab near the base of the wall. In the fourth, Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson robbed Jake Cronenworth of a hit with a charging, diving catch. TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta experienced forearm tightness while warming up in the bullpen Saturday and was due to be seen by a doctor Sunday, manager Gabe Kapler said. ... SS Brandon Crawford (calf) was feeling better and was to be evaluated to see if he could play defence or pinch-hit. … 2B Tommy La Stella appeared to shaken up after diving for a ball in the third inning and was visited by the athletic trainer. After he tripled and scored in the fifth, La Stella was removed. Padres: Reinstated RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder inflammation) from the 10-day injured list and optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to the alternate training site. UP NEXT Giants: RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado on Monday. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler had not announced a starter yet for Monday against Pittsburgh. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Richard J. Marcus, The Associated Press
A look at this week's second-leg matches in the semifinals of the Champions League: TUESDAY: MANCHESTER CITY VS. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (2-1) A rested lineup faces a tired team with its back to the wall after losing the first leg 2-1. According to the tournament's history books, Paris Saint-Germain has only a 7% chance of reaching its second straight final in a competition it's desperate to win. Manchester City is odds-on to reach its first Champions League final and coach Pep Guardiola had the luxury of resting most of his key players at the weekend with the Premier League almost won. The title could have been sealed on Sunday had Liverpool beaten second-place Manchester United, but that game was called off after fans stormed the stadium and reached the field while thousands gathered outside Old Trafford to demand the Glazer family ownership sell the club. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino couldn't rotate his squad too much over the weekend because PSG is still second in the French league and under pressure to keep its title. But he is hopeful that star striker Kylian Mbappe will be available after he sustained a right calf injury in the first leg. PSG's top scorer with 37 goals this season, Mbappe has shown signs of a speedy recovery. Pochettino rested midfielder Leandro Paredes and right back Alessandro Florenzi on the weekend, suggesting both will start the semifinal. He used midfield schemer Marco Verratti for only 30 minutes against Lens on Saturday to keep him fresh to face City. WEDNESDAY: CHELSEA VS. REAL MADRID (1-1) Real Madrid could see the return of captain Sergio Ramos for the second leg against Chelsea. The central defender has returned to training after a muscle injury and might make it back to the squad for Wednesday's match at Stamford Bridge. Ramos has been key for Madrid in the Champions League. He missed Madrid's last round of 16 match in each of the last two seasons because of suspensions. The Spanish powerhouse is trying to return to the final for the first time since it won the competition in 2018. Left back Ferland Mendy may also return to the squad after not playing in the first leg because of injury, and Eden Hazard could start against his former club after playing a few minutes last week in Madrid. Coach Zinedine Zidane may be without his other regular central defender, Raphael Varane, who is also injured. Another doubtful starter is midfielder Federico Valverde because of a positive COVID-19 test. Chelsea, whose last final appearance was when it clinched the European title in 2012, should have most of its regular starters available for the return match. Coach Thomas Tuchel's team dominated most of the match in Madrid last week. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson struggled mightily at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Sunday, dropping a 7-6 decision to the United States for her third straight loss. Einarson shot just 54 per cent overall in her worst game of round-robin play. The Americans improved to 3-2 while Canada slumped to 1-4. The Manitoba-based foursome was tied for 11th place in the 14-team field. The top six teams will make the playoffs. Einarson flashed a stone in the fourth end and wrecked on a guard in the fifth to miss out on multiple points. American skip Tabitha Peterson made a nice pick to score a deuce in the eighth end for a 7-3 lead. Einarson rebounded with a pair in the ninth but the U.S. sealed the victory with a takeout of the second shot stone in the 10th end. The morning draw was postponed Sunday and competition eventually resumed without television coverage after members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. In an email to The Canadian Press, World Curling Federation media head Christopher Hamilton confirmed there were four positive cases. No names or additional details were provided. The individuals were isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place, the WCF said in its statement. The staffers are staying in a different hotel than athletes and competition officials, who were cleared to return after a deep clean of the WinSport Arena. The WCF said that all scheduled testing for athletes and competition officials returned negative results. The start times for the afternoon and evening draws were pushed back a half hour. Einarson was scheduled to return to action Monday with games against Germany's Daniela Jentsch and South Korea's EunJung Kim. Television broadcasts will resume no earlier than Tuesday afternoon. The competition is part of TSN's Season of Champions coverage and is broadcast internationally by World Curling TV. "Thanks for the good wishes," TSN broadcaster Vic Rauter said on Twitter. "We are quarantined, tested, cared for, hope to be back Tuesday, take care of yourselves and each other." Earlier in the week, organizers cancelled the opening practice sessions after two members of the German team tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening upon arrival in Calgary. Practice sessions were eventually held Thursday on the eve of round-robin play. The German team was given an exemption to compete as a three-player team while players who tested positive remained in isolation. This year's women's championship, which was relocated from Switzerland because of the pandemic, is the seventh and final curling event to be held in the bubble. The spectator-free controlled environment is designed to prevent the spread of the virus. The Canadian women's, men's and mixed doubles championships were followed by the men's world championship and a pair of Grand Slam events. The men's world championship playoffs were interrupted by four participants testing positive for the coronavirus. The championship was completed April 11, however, with the WCF stating the cases were "false positives." Those affected tested negative in subsequent screenings. Teams are confined to the arena and the tournament hotel across the Trans-Canada Highway. They drive themselves back and forth and masks are mandatory once athletes step off the field of play. Organizers have yet to determine when the postponed draw will be played. Playoff games are set to begin Friday night. The medal games are scheduled for May 9. Jennifer Jones was the last Canadian skip to win this event, taking gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey skipped the Canadian entry in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark, but did not make the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHOENIX — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs' eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily. Rojas and Varsho added with run-scoring doubles and the once tight game was suddenly a comfortable win. The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season. Arizona took three of four games from Colorado, which fell to 10-18. Vogt's triple was the 500th hit of his career. The D-backs were leading 4-2 going into the eighth but the Rockies rallied to tie the game off reliever Chris Devenski. Raimel Tapia and Garrett Hampson both had two-out, run-scoring singles before Devenski got out of the inning by striking out Ryan McMahon. Arizona got a good start from Merrill Kelly, who gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Devenski (1-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in the eighth. Daniel Bard (1-2) took the loss after giving up all four runs in the eighth. Before the decisive D-backs' rally, it was a back-and-forth game. The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the second on Nick Heath's double. It was Heath's first RBI in 11 games with Arizona. The Rockies rallied in the third when Trevor Story turned on a full-count curveball and hit a two-run homer into the left-field seats. The Diamondbacks jumped ahead 3-2 in the fifth when Pavin Smith yanked a two-run homer into the right-field seats. It was his third homer of the season. Arizona was able to win despite two errors from third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win. It was also manager Torey Lovullo's 300th win as D-backs' manager. TRAINER'S ROOM D-backs: Lovullo said OF Tim Locastro (dislocated finger) and 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) were both playing in a game at the team's alternate site in Scottsdale today. UP NEXT Rockies: Colorado returns home to face San Francisco on Monday night. The Rockies will send RHP Germán Márquez (1-2, 4.13) to the mound to face Giants' RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22). D-backs: Arizona has a day off on Monday before a trip to Miami for a three-game series. Lovullo said he hasn't decided who will throw on Tuesday. The Marlins plan to use RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 3.19). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
The pair announced their engagement days before a potential meeting on a basketball court.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ GAMER GONE Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo will be off the mound for a while. He might also be staying away from video games. Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game. The injury occurred before his start Saturday. An X-ray after a loss to Baltimore showed a hairline fracture and Luzardo was put on the 10-day injured list. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t know how long Luzardo would be out. Luzardo wound up pitching three innings and allowed six runs, three of them earned. He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts this season. OHTANI’S TURN Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start for the Angels when they face Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow in Anaheim. Ohtani earned his first win in three starts this season in his previous outing, overcoming a rough first inning at Texas. He has a 3.29 ERA in 23 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. Ohtani ranks among the major league leaders with eight home runs this season. The two-way star could be the batting order when Los Angeles takes on Glasnow (3-1, 1.67 ERA), who has fanned 56 in 37 2/3 innings. BREWER BOUNCE-BACK? Milwaukee outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain are expected to return to action during the upcoming series that starts in Philadelphia. President of baseball operations David Stearns says it’s possible they could be ready Monday night. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a lower back strain. Cain is recovering from a left quad strain and last played on April 13. SPRINGER STATUS Toronto begins a 10-game, 11-day road trip through three different time zones, starting in Oakland. The Blue Jays also will make stops in Houston and Atlanta. Lefty Steven Matz (4-1) faces Athletics righty Frankie Montas (2-2) in the opener at the Coliseum. The Blue Jays will see if George Springer is able to play. He exited early in Sunday’s win over Atlanta with leg fatigue. Springer was the designated hitter for the fourth consecutive game since making his Toronto debut Wednesday. The 2017 World Series MVP signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this off-season but missed time because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press