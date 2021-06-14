CG: LAA@ARI - 6/13/21

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Sunday. Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled. Zach McKinstry had a two-run double while going 3 for 3 with a walk, and Gavin Lux added his own RBI double in the fifth victory in six games for the Dod