CG: LAA@ARI - 6/12/21
Condensed Game: The Angels were down 5-0 after three innings, but a three-run 9th-inning rally was enough to complete an 8-7 comeback win
Eriksen was transported to a hospital, where officials later said he was awake, breathing and speaking to teammates via phone.
The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.
The Toronto Blue Jays busted out the big bats in Saturday's win over the Boston Red Sox.
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide coverage during and after the show.
If hired, either woman would be the first female head coach in the NBA.
Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Russia.
Krejcikova held on to win her first-ever Grand Slam singles title in the battle of the first-timers.
Harden will miss Game 4, but Jeff Green has been upgraded to questionable.
The 26-year-old lightweight followed through on his vow to "knock people out" in his UFC debut.
Green's injury will be reevaluated in "approximately two weeks."
Keiffer Moore nodded in an equalizer to give Wales a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday at the European Championship.
For the third straight game, the Suns defeated the Nuggets by double-digits to place the Mile High City’s team on the brink of elimination.
"We could go back to all 24 cups and make comparisons but there is something about the underdog aspect of that 1993 team."
Murphy quoted late Packers GM Ted Thompson, who called Rodgers "complicated."
The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.
(AP) -- If the teams left in the NHL playoffs are sick and tired of facing the same opponents over and over, they are in luck in the semifinals. After exclusively divisional play this season and through the first two rounds, the hockey playoffs are down to a final four of teams that haven’t played each other all year. The New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning in one semifinal that’s a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference final, while the Vegas Golden Knights play the Montreal Canadie
Why is Bell so mad at one of football's most beloved figures?
Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner. Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher’
CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th. Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid h