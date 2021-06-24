CG: KC@NYY - 6/24/21

The Canadian Press

As the designated team leader of the Israel Start-Up Nation entry at the Tour de France, Canadian Michael Woods doesn't plan to waste any time making his mark. His first goal is to win stages, followed by looking to finish high in the general classification. And the 34-year-old from Ottawa believes he can make a move early. "The course, especially the first few days, really suits me," Woods said in an interview. "Stage 2 really suits my skill set particularly. "It's a pretty classic Tour de Fran