CG: KC@NYY - 6/24/21
Condensed Game: Judge drove in two runs in his 3-for-3 outing, including a home run, to help lift the Yankees to an 8-1 win over the Royals
Condensed Game: Judge drove in two runs in his 3-for-3 outing, including a home run, to help lift the Yankees to an 8-1 win over the Royals
Breaking down the Raptors' options with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
The Maple Leafs have a vacancy on their coaching staff, and fans have one man on their mind to fill it.
Denmark is excelling at Euro 2020, but this dude carrying a dozen giant beers up a bunch of stairs without spilling a drop is the tournament MVP.
The Golden Knights shared an image of Canadiens fan Celine Dion decked out in VGK gear on their video board ahead of Game 5, and people were confused.
The future of Raptors president Masai Ujiri in Toronto remains uncertain, but with the NBA draft and free agency upcoming, it's still more likely than not the much coveted operations lead stays in Canada.
Scottie Pippen was brutally honest in his evaluation of some of the NBA's biggest names.
After stints with the Flyers and Maple Leafs, Dave Hakstol has another chance to make an impact at the NHL level with the expansion Kraken.
Islanders fans certainly have an odd way of showing love to their team, after forcing the semifinal against the Lightning to a seventh game.
Carlisle is returning to the Pacers 14 years after being fired.
The faces of the Jaguars' franchise changed over the offseason.
Tied home-and-home series will now be decided by extra time and penalty kicks instead of the controversial rule.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
George Springer’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays gives Charlie Montoyo a number of options for setting his daily batting order.
The Atlanta Hawks will run out of talent before they run out of nerve. They don’t scare — and the longer the games go, they scare you.
CeCe Telfer was the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA title in 2019.
Rescuers expect a rising death toll with 99 people missing after a 12-story residence partially collapsed near Miami.
“His majesty is extremely worried about the current situation of the COVID-19 infections."
As the designated team leader of the Israel Start-Up Nation entry at the Tour de France, Canadian Michael Woods doesn't plan to waste any time making his mark. His first goal is to win stages, followed by looking to finish high in the general classification. And the 34-year-old from Ottawa believes he can make a move early. "The course, especially the first few days, really suits me," Woods said in an interview. "Stage 2 really suits my skill set particularly. "It's a pretty classic Tour de Fran
VANCOUVER — Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher says she's being "forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete." The 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., isn't allowed to bring infant daughter Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics opening July 23. In an Instagram video, Gaucher said Olympic organizers have said "no friends, no family, no exceptions." She pointed out international media and sponsors can travel to Tokyo and a capped number of Japanese spect