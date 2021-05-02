CG: KC@MIN - 5/2/21
Condensed Game: Berríos struck out 9 over 6 innings of four-run ball and Alex Kirilloff homered and drove in 4 runs in the Twins' 13-4 win
Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 win Sunday.
Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.
The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.
Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday.
Add Luzardo's name to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries.
The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.
LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.
Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.
Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Chicago White Sox centre fielder Luis Robert is headed to the injured list after he exited Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians with a strained right hip flexor. Robert fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning. He was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday. “It seemed like he tripped, and as he tried to regain his balance, something in his quad or his hip,” manager Tony La Russa said. Adam Eaton replaced Robert as a pinch-runner and moved to right field while Leury García took over in centre. The 23-year-old Robert is batting .316 this season. The White Sox are already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping grab during an exhibition game March 24 against Oakland. He underwent surgery March 30. Outfielder Adam Engel also is on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. La Russa said the White Sox will avoid rushing back Engel. “We’ll have somebody playing that position and step up, and you’ve just got to deal with it,” La Russa said. “We’re deep enough to cover.” Outfielder Luis González will likely be called up, La Russa said. Sarah Trotto, The Associated Press
NEWCASTLE, England — Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave manager Mikel Arteta food for thought after scoring on his return to the team ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League semifinal match against Villarreal. Aubameyang managed just five minutes as a substitute in the first-leg defeat by the Spanish club after recovering from malaria, but he played 77 minutes and scored in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle to signal his readiness to play a part in the second leg. “We thought he wasn’t going to manage that," Arteta said. "On Thursday, the day before, he was really struggling, to be fair, he could only manage to play 10 or 15 minutes. But the day after and the day after, he started to feel better and it’s good to see that he was fine today. He performed well and he scored a goal, so it’s a real boost.” However, Arteta’s satisfaction at his captain’s contribution was tempered by the loss of defender David Luiz, who limped off at St James’ Park with a hamstring problem. “He felt something in his hamstring, so it’s not good news," Arteta said. "He’s put in such a shift to be back with the team for the last few weeks after the knee surgery and it’s a real shame.” With Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette yet to train with their teammates after knee and hamstring injuries respectively and unlikely to be available on Thursday as a result, Luiz’s loss would represent a further blow. Winning the Europa League could be the only route into Europe next season — into the Champions League — with Arsenal ninth in the Premier League. Arteta was able to console himself with a commanding display on Tyneside as the Gunners eased to a 17th win in 18 attempts against the Magpies in all competitions. Arsenal took an early lead through Mohamed Elneny’s first Premier League goal and never looked back, although they had to wait until the 66th minute to wrap up a routine victory when Aubameyang rounded off a superbly crafted move by dispatching Gabriel Martinelli’s cross at the far post. “Apart from David’s injury, that’s all we wanted," Arteta said. "We wanted to keep the team fresh, players with the right attitude to play this game and being able to focus just on today. “We had a really strong performance from the beginning. We dominated the game and we got the three points which we needed. It helps for Thursday as well.” Newcastle’s afternoon took a further turn for the worse in the final minute of normal time when defender Fabian Schar, who had joined the fray as a 72nd-minute substitute, was sent off for a late challenge on Martinelli. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — The Premier League was forced to abandon one of the biggest matches of the season after an invasion of Old Trafford by Manchester United fans ahead of the game against Liverpool. It's an unprecedented moment for the world’s richest soccer competition. Some fans made it inside the stadium onto the field. Ugly scenes erupted outside the stadium as police clashed with supporters who are enraged by 16 years of lack of engagement by the Glazers which peaked with their decision to take United into a breakaway European Super League. That collapsed two weeks ago inside 48 hours. Rob Harris, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — David Dahl and Brock Holt hit RBI singles in Texas' three-run eighth, and the Rangers took advantage of a costly error on Alex Verdugo, topping the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered to help Texas take three of four games against the AL East leaders and win consecutive games for the first time since April 18-19. Josh Sborz (3-1) got three outs for the win, and Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his seventh save in seven opportunities. Xander Bogaerts had three hits for Boston, including his fifth homer. Verdugo finished with two hits. The Red Sox built a 3-1 lead with runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings. Bogaerts scored the game's first run after he reached on a towering popup that second baseman Nick Solak lost in the sun. He advanced to third on Marwin Gonzalez’s double and scampered home on Hunter Renfroe’s grounder to Solak. Bogaerts connected in the fourth against Mike Foltynewicz. But the Rangers got one back in the seventh on Kiner-Falefa's homer and went ahead to stay in the eighth. The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beatty drove in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 16-4 on Sunday. Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty went 4 of 6 and scored three times. heir slams came against Alec Bettinger, who gave up 11 runs in his big league debut after never pitching above Double-A. This was the first time in franchise history that the Dodgers had two players with at least seven RBIs in the same game. The last time it happened for any MLB team was on Aug. 22, 2007, when Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez each had seven RBIs for the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 blowout of the Baltimore Orioles. The last time two Dodgers hit grand slams in the same game came when Adrian Beltre and Shawn Green did it in a 12-3 victory over the Florida Marlins on May 21, 2000. Pollock's eight RBIs matched the highest single-game total by any player in the history of American Family Field, which opened in April 2001 as Miller Park. He shares the record with Josh Willingham (2009) and Yasmani Grandal (2015). All three did it as visiting players. Chris Taylor scored five runs, going 3 for 3 for the Dodgers. Jacob Nottingham hit two homers for the Brewers, who reacquired him from Seattle earlier in the day. The Mariners had claimed Nottingham off waivers from the Brewers last week. Julio Urias (4-0), who allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. He struck out 10 and walked none. The Brewers were seeking to sweep a four-game series from the Dodgers for only the second time. Milwaukee recorded a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in May 2012. But in a matchup featuring two decimated rosters – these two teams have a combined 27 players on the injured list - the Brewers ran out of healthy proven pitchers. Pollock hit a slam in the first inning, a three-run homer off Jordan Zimmermann in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth. Beaty had an RBI infield hit in the first, a slam in the second and a two-run single in the fourth. Bettinger (0-1) allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and two walks in four innings. He hit a batter and struck out none — he did, however, retire Dodgers star Mookie Betts in all three at-bats. The 25-year-old righty nearly escaped with a scoreless first. But with two on and two outs, he hit Taylor with a pitch to load the bases and Beatty followed with an infield hit that scored a run and Pollock’s grand slam over the centre-field wall put the Dodgers ahead 5-0. Bettinger again and two on and two outs in the second when Taylor reached on an infield hit and Beaty produced the Dodgers’ second grand slam by sending a drive over the outstretched arm of a leaping Avisaíl García in right field. TRAINERS’ ROOM Dodgers: RHP Dustin May went on the 10-day injured list with an injured right arm and will undergo an MRI on Monday. May threw just 27 pitches Saturday before leaving in obvious discomfort in the second inning. Brewers: OF Christian Yelich and OF Lorenzo Cain are expected to return to action during the Brewers’ upcoming series in Philadelphia. President of baseball operations David Stearns said it’s possible they could be ready Monday. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a lower back strain. Cain is recovering from a left quad strain and last played on April 13. UP NEXT Dodgers: At Chicago on Monday to begin a three-game series with the Cubs. Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA) will pitch for the Dodgers. Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54) starts for the Cubs. Brewers: At Philadelphia on Monday to start a four-game series that opens a seven-game trip. Scheduled starters are Adrian Houser (2-2, 3.65) for the Brewers and Vince Velasquez (0-0, 6.57) for the Phillies. ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
Daly said he was "good" after the crash. An IndyCar safety innovation implemented in 2020 helped make sure that he was OK.
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirillof went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4 on Sunday. José Berríos (3-2) took advantage of Minnesota's tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs on six hits and struck out nine in six innings. The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch. Kansas City starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defence. Keller (2-3) gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier. Dozier later hit a three-run homer, but the AL Central-leading Royals have lost three of five. Keller cruised through the first two innings, but things unraveled quickly in the third. The right-hander hit Jake Cave with a pitch and Simmons followed with his first home run of the season to the second deck in left field. Garver capped the inning with a three-run shot an estimated 436 feet to the second deck in left field. Kansas City couldn’t capitalize on some shaky defence by Minnesota in the sixth as Berríos struck out the final two batters he faced, yelling into his glove as he walked off the mound at the end of the inning. TRAINER’S ROOM Royals: RHP Brady Singer is scheduled to start Wednesday in his regular rotation spot after his foot was bruised Friday on a comebacker. ... C Cam Gallagher took foul balls off his helmet on consecutive pitches in the eighth. After each one, Gallagher took time to recover and was attended to by a trainer, but he stayed in the game. Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said 1B Miguel Sanó (right hamstring strain) will likely be activated in the middle of the upcoming week. The team wants Sanó to get his timing down and he will hit off high-velocity machines. UP NEXT Royals: RHP Jakob Junis (1-1, 3.47 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series against Cleveland on Monday as Kansas City returns home. Junis is coming off his first quality start of the season, when he took his first loss against Pittsburgh. RHP Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.94) is scheduled to pitch for the Indians. Twins: The homestand continues with four games against Texas, with RHP Kenta Maeda (1-2, 6.56) looking to bounce back Monday. Maeda has allowed 12 runs in 8 2/3 innings over his last two starts. The Rangers will start RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.97). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Play resumed at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship without television coverage on Sunday afternoon after four members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place, the World Curling Federation said in a statement. The staffers are staying in a different hotel than athletes and competition officials, who were cleared to return after a deep clean of the WinSport Arena on Sunday morning, which forced the postponement of the seventh round-robin draw. In an email to The Canadian Press late Sunday afternoon, WCF media head Christopher Hamilton confirmed that there were four positive cases. No names or additional details were provided. The WCF said that all scheduled testing for athletes and competition officials returned negative results. The start of the afternoon draw was pushed back a half hour to a 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time start and the evening draw was bumped 30 minutes later to a 9:30 p.m. ET start. Canada's Kerri Einarson faced Tabitha Peterson of the United States in the afternoon session. Einarson was not scheduled to play in the night draw. Television feeds of the event were cancelled through Tuesday morning. The competition is part of TSN's Season of Champions coverage and is broadcast internationally by World Curling TV. "Thanks for the good wishes," TSN broadcaster Vic Rauter said on Twitter. "We are quarantined, tested, cared for, hope to be back Tuesday, take care of yourselves and each other." Earlier in the week, organizers cancelled the opening practice sessions after two members of the German team tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening upon arrival in Calgary. Practice sessions were eventually held Thursday on the eve of round-robin play. The German team was given an exemption to compete as a three-player team while players who tested positive remained in isolation. This year's women's championship, which was relocated from Switzerland because of the pandemic, is the seventh and final curling event to be held in Calgary without spectators in a controlled environment to prevent the spread of the virus. The Canadian women's, men's and mixed doubles championships were followed by the men's world championship and a pair of Grand Slam events. The men's world championship playoffs were interrupted by four participants testing positive for the coronavirus. The championship was completed April 11, however, with the WCF stating the cases were "false positives." Those affected tested negative in subsequent screenings. Teams are confined to the arena and the tournament hotel across the Trans-Canada Highway. They drive themselves back and forth and masks are mandatory once athletes step off the field of play. Organizers were exploring options to incorporate the postponed seventh draw of the women's round-robin into the upcoming schedule, the WCF said. Playoff games are set to begin Friday night. The medal games are scheduled for May 9. Einarson and her Manitoba-based teammates stumbled out of the gate with three losses in their first four games. Canada, expected to be a contender, was 11th in the 14-team field entering the afternoon draw. Jennifer Jones was the last Canadian skip to win this event, taking gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey skipped the Canadian entry in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark, but did not make the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press