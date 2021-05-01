CG: HOU@TB - 5/1/21
Condensed Game: Yuli Gurriel drove in two runs and José Urquidy struck out seven over seven scoreless innings in the Astros' 3-1 win
Condensed Game: Yuli Gurriel drove in two runs and José Urquidy struck out seven over seven scoreless innings in the Astros' 3-1 win
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization.
Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.
Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.
The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is confident that the team's first two selections in this year's NFL draft — Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore — are going to have long and productive professional careers. He also believes those guys can help from Day 1 in the desert. For a team that's built to win now, that's an important trait. The Cardinals are trying to break a playoff drought that extends back to 2015. The franchise nearly made the post-season last year but finished a disappointing 8-8 after losing five of its last seven games. “We knew we had to get better,” Kingsbury said Saturday. “None of us were pleased with how that thing ended last year. We wanted to improve through the draft and (general manager) Steve (Keim) made it crystal clear to the coaching staff and personnel department, that those first two picks needed to play, play early and play a lot. “That was the mission and I feel good with where it's at.” The Cardinals grabbed Collins with the No. 16 overall pick on Thursday and reeled in Moore at No. 49 on Friday. Arizona spent much of the later rounds filling out defensive depth, particularly in the secondary. The Cardinals traded up to get Florida cornerback Marco Wilson in the fourth round and added Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje and Central Florida cornerback Tay Gowan in the sixth. In the final round, they picked Cincinnati safety James Wiggins. Only two of the team's seven selections were offensive players: Moore and Penn State centre Michal Menet, who was picked with the team's final selection in the seventh round. The Cardinals were busy in free agency before the draft in an effort to help their offence, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and running back James Conner. They also traded for Oakland centre Rodney Hudson. Arizona still could use another playmaking threat at tight end, but generally, there aren't any huge holes. “I feel fantastic about them,” Kingsbury said. “A.J. Green's been one of the most productive receivers in the league over his tenure in Cincinnati and we can't wait for him to get out here and get a fresh start with (quarterback) Kyler (Murray).” CLASSIC REACTION Collins had one of the best reactions of the entire draft when he found out the Cardinals had selected him midway through the first round. After his name was announced, the Tulsa linebacker put his head in his hands and slowly slid off his chair onto the floor. He eventually stood and shared an emotional hug with his mom, Haley. Haley Collins had to take money out of her 401K just so her son could travel to showcase football camps in high school, so that the lightly recruited high school prospect could search for a Division I scholarship offer. Four years later, it’s obvious that was money well spent. “I apologize to everyone for acting like a big baby up there,” Collins said Thursday. “I couldn’t help it.” BRAINS & BRAWN Arizona's general manager made it clear he appreciates a little brainpower in prospects, to go with NFL brawn. The Cardinals used a few of their selections on players from highly regarded academic schools. Moore played at Purdue while Dimukeje played at Duke. Collins was his high school's valedictorian in the small town of Hominy, Oklahoma. Keim said that football intelligence is even more important these days as the NFL still deals with some COVID-19 restrictions. With fewer meetings in person, it's nice to have young players who can pick up schemes quickly. A SHOE-IN The Cardinals' fourth-round pick, Wilson, is best known for a less-than-ideal reason. The Florida cornerback had one of 2020's college season lowlights when he was penalized for throwing LSU tight end Kole Taylor’s size 14 shoe following a third-down stop in the fourth quarter. LSU would have punted. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and moved into range for what proved to be the game-winning field goal. All shoe-tossing jokes aside, it's obvious the Cardinals thought highly of Wilson. Keim traded up into the fourth round to grab him with the 136th overall pick. Arizona acquired the Wilson pick and a sixth-round selection from Baltimore while sending the Ravens this year's fifth-round pick and next year's fourth-rounder. Wilson should have an opportunity to earn early playing time. The Cardinals signed veteran Malcolm Butler in the off-season and also have promising youngster Byron Murphy Jr., who has played well during his first two seasons. But after that the roster is thin. Robert Alford returns but has missed the past two seasons because of injuries. MISSING MIDDLE The Cardinals' draft was light on picks throughout the middle rounds. They didn't have a selection in either the third or fifth rounds. But they have a good excuse. The third-round pick was sent to the Oakland Raiders in the deal that brought Hudson to Arizona. The other pick was initially a fourth-rounder and was sent to Houston last year as part of the deal that put elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a Cardinals uniform. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL David Brandt, The Associated Press
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Keegan Bradley hit one of his worst shots of the round and it led to eagle. Sam Burns hit a pair of tee shots right where he wanted and they cost him bogeys. They finished where they started Saturday in the Valspar Championship, tied for the lead, and now they have company from Max Homa. Both put a positive spin on a sloppy finish at Innisbrook. Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes remaining, and he had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole for a 2-under 69 just to have a chance at sharing the lead. “I thought I hit a really good tee shot on 16. It just snuck through the fairway there and just not really a good spot. And then 18, I thought that ball was in the fairway. I think it just kicked dead left and into a bad lie in the bunker,” Burns said. “I can't change anything from today,” he said. “So tomorrow will be a fresh start and we'll try to work our process and go out there and try to take care of business.” Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is at 5 under, nine shots off the lead. Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., is at 2 under. Bradley, whose chip-in for eagle on the par-5 14th turned his fortunes quickly, was in the middle of the 18th fairway when he came up short in a bunker with a front pin. He blasted out to 7 feet and missed on the low side. It was the fourth putt from inside 10 feet he missed on the back nine. “Today could be my best round of the tournament so far. I just didn't hole the putts that I've been making the first two rounds,” Bradley said. “But without doing that, I still shot 69 and I'm still tied for the lead. So all good.” They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record set by K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Adam Hadwin in 2017. Homa ran in a birdie putt from just inside 30 feet on the 15th hole, and after a bogey on the tough 16th, he closed out his round of 66 by making a 35-foot bending birdie putt from the fringe on the 18th. That makes seven putts from 25 feet or longer this week for Homa, and it left him only one shot out of the lead as he goes for his second PGA Tour victory this year. “Only one time I feel like I was out of position,” Homa said. “Really struck the ball well, kept making putts. So that’s been fun. But just kind of a repeat of last couple days.” Burns has at least a share of the 54-hole lead for the third time this season. He shot 2-over 72 in the Houston Open to tie for seventh, and his 2-under 69 at Riviera left him one shot out of a playoff at the Genesis Invitational won by Homa. If the last hour was any indication, it doesn't take much for the Copperhead course at Innisbrook to bite back. “There's some birdies out there,” Abraham Ancer said after his 66. “But this golf course, if you're not in the right position, man, you can make some bogeys quick.” And thanks to a few quick bogeys by the leaders, Ancer is suddenly back in the mix. He was in the group at 10-under 203, along with Ted Potter Jr. (63), Joaquin Niemann (67) and Cameron Tringale (67). Niemann began his week in the same group as Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world, who are no longer part of the equation. Thomas had a 67 and was eight shots behind. Johnson took double bogey on the 16th and 18th holes for a 74 and will be out of town before the final group tees off. Paul Casey's bid for a third consecutive win at the Valspar Championship is gone, too. He shot 72 and was 12 shots out of the lead. The top three all made eagle during a sweltering Saturday, all in different fashion. It started with Burns, who sent a 3-hybrid soaring with such height that it pitched in front of the first hole and settled 30 inches away for a tap-in eagle. Burns also made a 35-foot birdie putt on the third hole and hit a tough bunker shot to 10 feet for birdie on the fifth. Burns didn't make another birdie over the final 13 holes. The lead was three shots when Bradley missed a par putt on the 13th hole. But on the par-5 14th, Bradley went for the green and came up short and to the right. He chipped in for eagle, and on the next hole, and two holes later, Burns bogeyed the 16th. Homa made his eagle the hard way, holing out with a gap wedge from 138 yards on the sixth hole, which only yielded eight birdies the entire round. Homa started the round four shots behind Burns and Bradley, and he fell seven shots back after the opening four holes. That didn't bother him. “I just knew if I posted 4 under-ish I would at least have a chance tomorrow, but that's all you can do out here,” Homa said. “The moment you try to shoot 8 (under), you're in trouble. So yeah, feels good to have a chance.” ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
Bob Baffert's horse is never a bad bet at Churchill Downs.
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson was throwing a perfect game at the midway point of her matchup against Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Saturday at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship. Struggles in the second half - including a poor ninth end - proved costly in an 8-5 loss to the defending champions. Einarson's final rock in the ninth rolled out to give Switzerland a back-breaking steal of two. Canada ran out of rocks in the 10th end to fall to 1-2 after five draws. "I just lost maybe a little bit of focus in that ninth end," Einarson said. "I just kind of babied my first one and it just grabbed. I had perfect draw weight all game. It happens and we've just got to move forward." Tirinzoni moved into a first-place tie with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, Russia's Alina Kovaleva and Scotland's Eve Muirhead at 3-0. Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., was scheduled to play Russia in the evening draw. "It's OK to lose a couple against some really good teams," said Canada lead Briane Meilleur. "We just know we have to capitalize on those games coming up and we can still put ourselves in a really good spot." Einarson opened round-robin play with a loss to Sweden before rebounding with a victory over the Czech Republic's Anna Kubeskova. Swiss fourth Alina Paetz made a few uncharacteristic errors in the early going Saturday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. She gifted Canada a steal in the opening end by ticking a stone on a blank attempt. Paetz had a chance for three in the second but her stone rolled the wrong way on a double takeout and Switzerland settled for a deuce. Einarson regained the lead by drawing the 12-foot ring for a pair in the third. The teams exchanged singles until a blank in the seventh end. Paetz made two great shots in the eighth end, including a draw for three that gave Switzerland a 6-5 advantage. Meilleur and Canada second Shannon Birchard threw in the 90s but third Val Sweeting was 74 per cent and Einarson slipped to 84 per cent. Tirinzoni, who throws third stones, was at 80 per cent and Paetz threw at 79 per cent. In other afternoon games, Russia defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 8-5, the Czech Republic edged Estonia's Marie Turmann 8-7 and Sweden dumped Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 9-3. The Czechs were alone in fifth place at 2-1 entering the evening draw. China's Yu Han and Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura were next at 1-1. Canada was in a four-way tie for eighth place at 1-2. "We just have to play a full 10 ends and that's all it comes down to really," Meilleur said. "There's teams that are going to make really good shots against us and we have to bounce back and play better the next game. If we lose a couple, we lose a couple. "But there are great teams and they're making great shots just like we're making great shots." This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. The top six teams will qualify for the playoffs next weekend and secure berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Einarson would have represented Canada at last year's world championship but the event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the pandemic. She beat Rachel Homan in the national final for the second straight year to earn the right to wear the Maple Leaf at this 10-day event. Brendan Bottcher's Alberta-based team made the top-six cut at the world men's playdowns last month but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press
MINNEAPOLIS — NFL teams typically use much of the third day of the draft for positional depth and long-term projects, with an eye toward players who can contribute and thrive on special teams. This year, the Minnesota Vikings predictably put an extra emphasis on such units. Their special teams were in disarray last season, a stinging reality general manager Rick Spielman fully acknowledged after finalizing their 11-player draft class. Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (fourth round) and Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (fifth round) highlighted Saturday's six selections, as players bringing exceptional skill as kickoff returners. Nwangwu compiled the third-most career kickoff return yards in Big 12 history and ran a 40-yard dash at his pro day workout unofficially clocked at 4.29 seconds. Smith-Marsette's career average of 28.7 yards per kickoff return is the second-best in the Big Ten record books, and he took two back for touchdowns in 2019. They're both likely to get looks as a punt returner, too. “I definitely see myself as a wide receiver first and then a return man after that, but I’m somebody that takes pride in the return game too," Smith-Marsette said. "It’s not just something I like to do. I love to do it, and I feel like taking on that challenge is going to be one of the better things for me." California’s Camryn Bynum was selected as a safety in the fourth round and figures to have a role on special teams. Bynum said he had a pre-draft virtual meeting with new Vikings special teams co-ordinator Ryan Ficken, a sure sign of the interest in his kick coverage ability. Throw in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, a third-round pick on Friday who started his college career as a quarterback, and the Vikings ought to at least be in better shape to effectively cover and return this season even if the field goals, extra points and long snaps remain question marks. “When you have the type of athletes we were able to get in the third day of the draft here, nine times out of 10 those guys wind up playing and performing well on special teams as they learn their craft at their position,” Spielman said. Joining Nwangwu, Bynum and Smith-Marsette on the draft board on Saturday were Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson (fourth round), Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson (fifth round) and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jalen Twyman (sixth round). HE'S GOT OPTIONS With Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison well-established as the first and second options at running back, if Nwangwu has a future as a ball-carrier that likely would be well down the road. He never reached the end zone until his senior year with the Cyclones, when he had 339 of his 744 career rushing yards. Nwangwu was a mechanical engineering major, the son of Nigerian immigrants who came to the U.S. for higher education and settled in Texas. School always came first for them. “If you ask my mom, definitely the NFL would be a ‘Plan B,’” Nwangwu said. LET'S CELEBRATE Bynum, a four-year starter at cornerback for the Golden Bears, had about 40 family members and friends with him to watch the draft at a rented cabin at Big Bear Lake west of Los Angeles. As he finished a video conference call with reporters, the group eagerly waited for him to join in a celebratory jump into the frigid lake — a decidedly Minnesota-themed activity. “The water’s like five degrees,” Bynum said with an exaggeration belying the laws of physics, "but it’s fun.” DEEP POOL Smith-Marsette has the skills to take over as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, totalling 140 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin in his last college game. With a background as a swimmer, the New Jersey native found a unique way to develop strength, mobility and stamina for the field — by playing water polo. “It teaches you patience, toughness. When you want to touch the bottom of the pool, you can’t. It just keeps you going, and it’s a lot of grit that comes from that game,” Smith-Marsette said. PATIENCE REQUIRED The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Twyman had a stellar 2019, becoming the first interior lineman to lead Pittsburgh in sacks since six-time All-Pro Aaron Donald in 2013, but he opted out of the virus-shortened 2020 season as a safeguard for his future earnings and ability to assist his family. That plus an uneven performance in pro-day drills didn't help his draft stock, but he landed in a good place with a well-regarded defensive line coach in Andre Patterson and a former Panthers teammate. Defensive end Patrick Jones was one of the four third-round picks on Friday. “I’m just blessed to be drafted so we won’t have to worry about those financial problems anymore,” Twyman said. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Harvey won his third straight start and the Baltimore Orioles took advantage of Oakland's sloppy play to score six runs in the third inning Saturday in an 8-4 win over the Athletics. The Athletics made two errors and threw a pair of wild pitches to help Baltimore break loose. DJ Stewart added a two-run home run in the sixth for the Orioles. Harvey (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking three with one strikeout. It marked the first time since 2018 with Cincinnati that the former All-Star ace had won three starts in a row. Oakland starter Jesús Luzardo (1-3) lasted just three innings, giving up six runs, although only three were earned. He gave up five hits and two walks and threw two wild pitches. Mark Canha and Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s. Seth Brown and Tony Kemp also drove in runs for Oakland, which has lost five of seven. Austin Hays drove in the game’s first two runs with a single in the third inning, and a throwing error by third baseman Matt Chapman on the play let another run score. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle added RBIs in the inning, which began with Stewart reaching on Brown's error at first. Canha’s seventh-inning homer cut Baltimore’s lead to 8-3. Laureano connected in the ninth. ROAD WARRIORS The Orioles improved to 9-4 on the road this season, tied for the third-best mark in MLB. Conversely, Baltimore owns the worst home record in baseball at 4-10. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: SS Freddy Galvis returned to the lineup after missing the last four games with a left adductor injury. He recorded a single in three at-bats before exiting in the sixth inning. ... 3B Maikel Franco also returned after missing Friday’s game with a sore lower back, finishing with a single and walk in four times up. Athletics: 1B Matt Olson missed his third straight game after being hit in the left eye by a ball that ricocheted off the L-screen during batting practice Thursday. Olson took some groundballs and swings in the batting cage before Saturday’s game but is unlikely to return for Sunday’s series finale. “I doubt it,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin. “I doubt tomorrow.” ... LHP A.J. Puk (left biceps strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday and the team will see how he responds to determine the next step. ... RHP Burch Smith (groin strain) will throw a two-up simulated game Sunday at the team’s alternate training site in Stockton. UP NEXT A’s LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 2.83 ERA) will face the Orioles in Sunday’s series finale. After losing his first start of the season, Manaea has gone 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last four outings. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-3, 5.33 ERA) gets the start for Baltimore. Zimmermann has taken the loss in each of his last three starts. —- More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ben Ross, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL draft weekend certainly proved one thing for the Carolina Panthers: they’re all-in on quarterback Sam Darnold. By passing on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the eighth overall pick — they selected cornerback Jaycee Horn from South Carolina instead. They also agreed to pay Darnold $18.9 million in 2022 after picking up his fifth-year option, as the Panthers expressed confidence that he can revive his career in Carolina after going 13-25 as a starter in three seasons with the New York Jets. In addition, the Panthers also traded away last year’s starter Teddy Bridgewater before the draft, meaning Darnold won't have any competition for the starting job. “We brought Sam here because we believe that he can win for us," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Saturday. “When we look at him over his last three years we see a guy with tons of potential. We see a guy that in our offence is going to do really good things." Entering the draft weekend there was still some questions as to whether the team viewed Darnold as a stopgap quarterback even after trading the Jets a sixth-round pick this year and second and fourth-rounders in 2022. But that conjecture is over. The Panthers didn't draft a quarterback with any of their 11 picks. Instead, they focused on giving Darnold playmakers to work with, drafting wide receiver Terrace Marshall from LSU in the second round, left tackle Brady Christensen from BYU and tight end Tommy Tremble from Notre Dame in the third round, running back Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State in the fourth round, and guard Deonte Brown from Alabama and slot receiver Shi Smith from South Carolina in the sixth round. Rhule said he wants Darnold taking things “one day at a time”. “Everything for him doesn’t have to be a referendum on whether he is a great quarterback or not," Rhule said. "He just needs to come in and work every day. The quarterback position is really important, but I also believe great teams win. Sam will be as good as the guys around him.” TOOTING THAT HORN The Panthers surprised some when they took a cornerback with the eighth overall pick. But the addition of Horn makes perfect sense from a matchup perspective because Carolina needed a bigger cornerback who can match up against some of the NFC South's biggest receivers. The Panthers feel that the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Horn checks that box. Rhule said there were times the Panthers “couldn't get off the field” in 2020 and has long viewed cornerback as a major need. Said Rhule: “There is a size matchup in the NFC South that really matters.” FIRST OFFENSIVE PICK Rhule had drafted exclusively defensive players — seven last year and Horn in the first round — before finally breaking the string by taking Marshall in the second round. That appeared to open the floodgates, as the Panthers spent four straight picks on upgrading the offence. TRADER SCOTT New general manager Scott Fitterer came to Carolina from Seattle with a reputation for making trades on draft day, and he lived up to that reputation. Fitterer made a franchise-record five trades over the weekend, four of those coming on Friday. Fitterer twice traded back in the second round. While that meant going down 20 spots to No. 59, it did allow the Panthers to pick up a pair of third-round picks. Fitterer nonchalantly dismissed the number of trades as simply working to get the Panthers in better position, but Rhule called him “masterful” in his moves. “We came into Day 2 thinking we were going to get two players and we came away with three,” Rhule said. “The way personnel people look at it, a three this year equates to a two next year and then we also picked up a four next year. So basically the Sam Darnold trade is paid off now. We got three players that we really like, but we’ve also paid off that trade so I think excellent.” METRICS MATTERS Rhule said he's one coach who still puts stock into metrics such as how high a player can jump or how fast they are in certain drills. “If you look at the great players on our team, they're all great, great, great athletes,” Rhule said. “... Again, the tape’s the most important thing for us, but their metrics they just verify that what you see on tape is real. Fast people run fast, they’re powerful, they jump high, and these guys (that we drafted) do all those things.” OH, CANADA Hubbard was born in Edmonton, making him the first Canadian running back the Panthers have selected since taking Tshimanga Biakabutuka in the first round of the 1996 draft. Hubbard could see playing time as the team's No. 2 running back after the Panthers allowed Mike Davis to leave via free agency. “I model a lot of my stuff, when it comes to catching the ball, after him (Christian McCaffrey)," Hubbard said. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Reed, The Associated Press
The New York Giants were surprisingly aggressive in free agency last month, and they didn't change the game plan in the NFL draft. General manager Dave Gettleman rolled the dice on three draft-day deals, found promising players at need positions, and picked up three extra choices for next year's talent-rich draft in an effort to get New York back to playoffs for the first time since 2016. "It's all about calculated risk," Gettleman said Saturday. “You go to Vegas, go to Atlantic City, some people are aggressive, some people aren’t. It’s instinct. Sometimes it’s just looking at the board and seeing where it’s going to take you. We felt we were aggressive in the off-season, both in free agency and in the draft.” The move that stands out most was on the first day of the draft. Football analyst Daniel Jeremiah had said NASCAR would have right-hand turns before Gettleman traded down in the first round. Then Gettleman did the unexpected. The 70-year-old GM traded the 11th overall pick to the Bears for the 20th pick overall, a fifth-rounder this year, and first-and-fourth rounders next year. It hit big for both teams. The Bears got Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Giants got speedy Florida receiver Kadarius Toney, one of their top needs. The Giants added edge rusher Azeez Ojulari of Georgia in the second round and cornerback Aaron Robinson of Central Florida in picks that involved more wheeling and dealing up and down on Friday. It also filled more needs with value selections. New York, 6-10 in Joe Judge's first season, had three picks Saturday. It took outside linebacker Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa in the fourth round and running back Gary Brightwell of Arizona and cornerback Rodarius Williams of Oklahoma State, both in the sixth round. “We feel like we’ve added a strong group of players at a variety of positions,” Gettleman said. “We've added playmakers, We’ve added pass rushers and we've added corners. We feel good about what we’ve done.” The Giants signed 16 players in free agency, led by receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree Jackson Judge said the picks and free agency moves have increased the competition at almost all the team's positions, the lone exception being the offensive line. Value and need at the position never seemed to match. EDGE RUSHER The Giants are going to lots of candidates for getting to the passer. Leonard Williams returns from a career-best season, and Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines are back from injury. Linebackers Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin have a year of experience and the draft picks — Ojulari and Smith — have potential. Coming out of FCS school Northern Iowa, the 6-foot-6 Smith had 21 1/2 sacks combined in 2018 and '19, but he did not play last season. He showed well against stiffer competition at the Senior Bowl. Ojulari had 8 1/2 sacks at Georgia despite missing time with a knee injury. NEXT YEAR What makes the extra picks for next year so important is many college football players decided to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic to stay in school. Chris Pettit, Giants director of scouting, said next year's draft class is going to be large and will stress the scouting departments. “At least now we have the picks to really hit it out of the park in next year, hopefully," he said. New York added the Dolphins' third-round pick in 2022 in dropping from 42nd to 50th in the second round so Miami could take Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. New York took Ojulari. GREEDY'S BROTHER Rodarius Williams, the second of the two sixth-round picks, is the older brother of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams. The younger Williams, 23, was a second-round draft pick in 2019 out of LSU. Rodarius Williams, who will turn 25 in September, set a record with the Big 12's Cowboys, making 48 straight starts. He had two career interceptions. SENIOR BOWL With the NFL not having a combine, the Senior Bowl was the one event where Giants coaches and staff were able to sit down and talk to the athletes, as well as examine them and see them play. It's not surprising five of the six players they took played in the game. The exception was Brightwell, who caught the Giants' interest because of his special teams play along with his ability as a halfback. “To be honest, the guys you only see on tape you don’t have enough interaction with,” Judge said. “You may like him as a player and there’s just something missing that you can’t really stand on the table and say, ‘This guy fits our locker room. This guy fits our culture.’ So the interactions are definitely crucial for us.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Canavan, The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard gambled during this weekend's NFL draft. He filled one need by adding pass rushers with his first two picks. Then he waited until the last of his seven selections to find a possible left tackle for new quarterback Carson Wentz. While Colts fans questioned the strategy even before Ballard took Penn State tackle Will Fries at No. 248 overall Saturday, team owner Jim Irsay was already praising the concept of taking disruptive defensive linemen Kwity Paye in the first round and injured Dayo Odeyingbo in the second. “I think it’s stunning and will, in the future, prove to be quite epic when you see that we’ve gotten a quarterback and two edge rushers within the context of this draft," Irsay said, referring to the trade for Wentz. “I think we’ll look back at this draft and say it put us in the Super Bowl." Perhaps it will. But the more pressing question is whether the 6-foot-6, 309-pound Fries can become a suitable replacement for longtime starter Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January. Fries played tackle and guard at Penn State. If he's not the answer, the Colts believe other options already exist within the team complex. They signed two tackles with starting experience in free agency, Sam Tevi and Julien Davenport. There also is a chance three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson could move from left guard into Castonzo's old spot. Castonzo has said publicly he believes Nelson could successfully make the switch, but so far the Colts have resisted making that move. “We feel like Tevi can do a very solid job there in pass protection and do the things we need to get done," Irsay said. “There are other options that can come down the line. But I really think keeping the four where they are, and if it’s Tevi to start with and finish with, that’s definitely a possibility." It wasn't all by choice, either. Irsay acknowledged Indy anticipated taking pass rushers with the first two picks, if they matched Indy's draft board, but the offensive linemen they targeted in the fourth and fifth rounds were taken just ahead of them. That forced Ballard to adapt by trying to beef up other areas while giving defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus a greater ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. QUARTERBACK CARROUSEL Indy's quarterback room has undergone a major overhaul in the last 12 months. Philip Rivers, last year’s starter, retired, and Jacoby Brissett, the starter in 2017 and 2019, departed in free agency. The Colts sent two draft picks to Philadelphia to get Wentz in March. He'll now work with Jacob Eason, a fourth-round pick last year, and former Texas star Sam Ehlinger, who was taken in the sixth round Saturday. THE TRADE-OFF Ballard changed directions in multiple ways this weekend. On Thursday, he kept his original draft pick for the first time in four years. On Friday, he took Odeyingbo despite knowing he could miss the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon. On Saturday, Ballard made his only draft-weekend deal — swapping sixth-round selections with New Orleans to add a seventh-rounder. Indy took Ehlinger and receiver Mike Strachan with those selections. Ballard also ignored a need at cornerback, opting instead for hard-hitting safety Shawn Davis of Florida in the fifth round. FAST TRACK Irsay also expressed a desire to find another offensive playmaker. He may have gotten two. The Colts grabbed SMU tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round, and Strachan, a Bahamian-born track star, to open the seventh. While Strachan got some route-running tips from Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, Granson broke SMU's school record for TD receptions by a tight end (14) in just two years. He didn't block much in college but he did run away from defenders — when he held onto the ball. “That (drops) is not an issue," he said. “That was one game (Cincinnati), which was a fluke game for me. Ever since that game, drops haven’t been a thing. They weren’t a thing before that. Besides, that game has just been more motivation for me to tighten up on my craft." NEXT UP Now the Colts will scramble to sign undrafted free agents. They've been more successful at finding post-draft help than any other NFL team. An undrafted rookie has made the opening-day roster in a league-high 22 consecutive seasons. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kept the streak intact last fall. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Michael Marot, The Associated Press
As the NFL celebrated the conclusion of an in-person draft on the shores of Lake Erie that went swimmingly one year after a virtual event caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several facts emerged. For sure, the Southeastern Conference is the place to be for college football players. From 12 out of the SEC in the first round — six from national champion Alabama — to a total of 65 through the seven rounds that finished Saturday in Cleveland, the SEC dominated the selections the way it tends to dominate the college game. Quarterbacks also were key because, well, the NFL has become such a QB-oriented league. Five were taken in the opening round, including the top three: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars, BYU's Zach Wilson to the Jets, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance to the 49ers. Three more were taken on Friday, and two more went Saturday: Notre Dame's Ian Book to New Orleans, and Texas' Sam Ehlinger to Indianapolis. The high for quarterbacks in a seven-round draft is 17 set in 2004. Book was the best-known collegian selected on the third day of this draft. He went somewhere with a QB opening: New Orleans, which saw career passing leader Drew Brees retire. That doesn’t mean Book, the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, will be stepping in to the starting lineup in the Big Easy. Indeed, he’s more likely to be a developmental project behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. “It’s coach Payton and the offence there and obviously I think it’s huge that Drew Brees was there for as long as he was doing what he was doing,” Book said. “We’re different players but we’re similar in stature, and he proved to everybody down there and in the world that he could do it, and I want to do the same thing, and I feel like I fit in that system well. Those are big shoes to fill. There’s no doubt about it. But that’s exciting, and exciting challenge for me.” Perhaps it’s notable that the Buccaneers also selected a quarterback this year with their 40-something QB — that guy Brady — still around. Florida’s Kyle Trask went in the second round to Tampa Bay and has a legitimate opportunity to be groomed for the job when Brady finally retires. Book is known as a strong leader and good athlete. Does the ninth quarterback taken in 2021 have the arm and accuracy to make it behind centre in the NFL? We’ll find out eventually. The Jets doubled up on Michael Carters — MC squared? — on the draft’s final day, which could make for some confusing moments in the locker room. New York first took North Carolina running back Michael Carter in the fourth round at pick No. 107. It later selected Duke safety Michael Carter II in the fifth round at No. 154. “Yeah, that was the hope,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said, "to get the MC-squared going into today, and we were able to accomplish that. We’re trying to corner the market on Elijahs (Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore) and Michael Carters.” Talk about a new angle on the Blue Devils-Tar Heels rivalry. Cincinnati became the first club to grab a special teamer, opting for Florida placekicker Evan McPherson in the fifth, No. 149 overall. The Gators employ former Bengals kicker Shayne Graham as a special teams assistant. Another specialist, Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, went to Washington at No. 225. Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III, who joked he wanted to be listed as an athlete, was taken by the Steelers. Saturday began with Southern California defensive tackle Jay Tufele going to Jacksonville, though Tufele opted out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. “Oh, today is the most special day in my life," said Tufele, whose family was directly impacted by the novel coronavirus. “Just the whole, life changing, it’s everything. From being a little kid and then especially with everything that’s happened it’s just a blessing.” Just as Tampa Bay wrapped up the season by lifting the Lombardi Trophy, the Bucs finished the draft by selecting linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston as “Mr. Irrelevant,” the 259th pick. ___ AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. and Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press