CG: HOU@MIN Game 4

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: The Astros post 10 runs on 14 hits to back Lance McCuller's one-run outing in a 10-1 win that punches a ticket to the ALCS

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories