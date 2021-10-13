CG: HOU@MIN Game 4
Condensed Game: The Astros post 10 runs on 14 hits to back Lance McCuller's one-run outing in a 10-1 win that punches a ticket to the ALCS
From nondescript injury listings to starting goalie announcements, the NHL needs to make some changes to win over fantasy gamers and bettors.
The Atlanta Braves are moving on to the National League Championship Series.
Canada's rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated at Indian Wells.
Carlos Correa landed the major blow as Houston advanced to face the Boston Red Sox.
As the Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards, Goran Dragic had some high praise for No. 4 draft pick Scottie Barnes.
Here's how the Yahoo Sports NHL team sees this season shaking out.
The Lightning are still a cut above as two-time Stanley Cup champions, but they have plenty of competition.
The MLB rulebook strikes again this postseason.
Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets until he is vaccinated or the city's vaccine mandate is lifted.
"Whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and always says how much he misses the fans and the city."
Gruden coached the Bucs to their first Super Bowl win in 2002.
Ilya Mikheyev's thumb injury will keep him out of the Leafs lineup for eight weeks, leaving the left wing spot alongside John Tavares and William Nylander up for grabs.
The Avalanche will have to play their first game of the season without Nathan MacKinnon.
The Montreal Canadiens have signed centre Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, US$63-million contract extension.
The NHL's opening night marks Round 1 of the Yahoo Cup! Here are some potential lineups you can play in the contest.
Previewing every NHL team from a betting perspective prior to the start of the season.
All Nassib has done since his historic admission this summer is play pretty well for the Raiders. People like Gruden could learn a lot from him, if they're capable of learning to shed their prejudices at all.
Do we trust the Bills are that good? Or should we be worried about the Chiefs?
Before new storylines emerge, let's tackle the talking points hovering over the start of the NHL season.