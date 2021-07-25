CG: CWS@MIL - 7/24/21

The Canadian Press
TOKYO — Canada has its first medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team raced to silver. Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez of Toronto, Margaret Mac Neil of London, Ont., and Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., finished in a time of three minutes 32.78 seconds as Canada picked up a medal in the event for a second straight Games. Australia won gold in a world-record time of 3:29.69, while the United States finished third in 3:32.81. Oleksiak swam the anchor leg and