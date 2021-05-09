CG: COL@STL - 5/9/21
Condensed Game: Wainwright twirled a gem, tossing 8 1/3 scoreless innings and Arenado homered and scored both runs in the Cardinals' 2-0 win
The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.
Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.
The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.
Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.
The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.
Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.
Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.
The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. The A's squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge's passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino. Jeffrey Springs (3-1) struck out two in the fifth for the win. Kittredge got five outs for his second save. Oakland lefty Cole Irvin (3-4) was looking to build on a career-high nine strikeouts his last time out that gave him 29 Ks over his past four starts while going 3-1. But Irvin couldn't hold a 3-0 lead and wasn't as dominant as in recent outings. He allowed four runs — three earned — and four hits over six innings, with three strikeouts and a walk. Rays lefty Shane McClanahan gave up three runs on four hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two. He has pitched four innings in each of his four starts. The A’s faced a left-handed starter for the seventh time in eight games and ninth in 11. Sergio Romo struck out the side in order in the seventh, then fellow Oakland reliever Burch Smith pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts in his first appearance since coming off the injured list following a groin strain. PERFECT MEMORY Sunday marked 11 years since Dallas Braden's Mother's Day masterpiece, when he pitched a perfect game against the Rays here on May 9, 2010. Highlights of the lefty's gem were shown on the main scoreboard. San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler grounded out to shortstop for Tampa Bay's final out. “Dallas had just really good command that day,” Kapler said. “His ball was sinking, sinking away from us right-handed hitters and he had a nice backdoor breaking ball working, and he was working fast. One of the things that we ask of our pitchers, like, really pushing the pace of the game. "That game went really fast. Being on the other side — we have also been on the side of Mark Buehrle's gem — you never want to be in that position and you're going to scratch and claw to try to ensure that doesn't happen. He just beat us that day.” Braden pitched the A’s first perfecto since Hall of Famer Jim “Catfish” Hunter on May 8, 1968, against the Minnesota Twins. GRAND REOPENING A’s President Dave Kaval is aiming for a “grand reopening” July 2 against the Red Sox with fireworks ahead of July 4 and more fans in the lower bowl of the Coliseum if COVID-19 restrictions soften in Alameda County and social distancing isn’t as necessary outdoors. “We're thrilled that fans are back in the building. It's really exciting to see everyone out here on Mother's Day, a lot of really good energy,” Kaval told The AP. “We're excited to have more fans, hopefully a grand reopening in early July without the social distancing. It could be a great thing, the fireworks, could be amazing.” Sunday drew a crowd of 6,911. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist that he hurt trying to steal second base in the second inning Saturday. X-rays were negative but he was still in pain Sunday. Manager Kevin Cash called it a “no-brainer” it would take some time to heal, and Kiermaier may be examined further once the team returns home. Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano, who was back playing the field for Saturday's game after a break Friday as the designated hitter, was held out as a precaution with a right thumb injury that manager Bob Melvin considers minor. Laureano could have played through it, Melvin said. ... OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) was set to travel and join Triple-A Las Vegas before beginning a rehab assignment Monday that Melvin figures will be at least three games. UP NEXT Rays: Cash said after the game he is penciling in RHP Luis Patino (1-0, 1.17 ERA) to start Tuesday’s series opener at home against the rival Yankees. Athletics: Following a day off Monday, RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA) takes the mound in Boston. He is 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA over his last five outings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
Truex has three wins in 2021. No one else has more than one.
Play in the Calgary bubble wrapped up Sunday with another world women's title for Switzerland. The event also brought a fresh wave of questions about the strength of the Canadian program.Silvana Tirinzoni successfully defended her crown with a 4-2 victory over Russia's Alina Kovaleva at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Tirinzoni forced Russia to a single in the eighth end, blanked the ninth and scored one in the 10th end when Kovaleva was light with her final throw. “It can’t get any better really," Tirinzoni said. "Just to have an amazing week and to finish it like this, it doesn’t get any better."Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated a day earlier, falling to Sweden in a qualification game. Canada's Brendan Bottcher had the same one-and-done playoff exit at last month's world men's playdowns.It was the first time that Canada failed to win a medal at either the women's or men's world championship in the same season. ""I would suggest once again that we are back at a crossroads to try to determine whether we can modify or tweak what we do to make us fractionally more competitive internationally because international results do matter," said Curling Canada high-performance director Gerry Peckham. "They matter on a variety of fronts."Canada also missed the podium in both four-player events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Jennifer Jones skipped the last Canadian team to reach the women's world podium when she won gold that year in North Bay, Ont. This was the world championship debut for the Bottcher and Einarson teams, and both foursomes struggled at times in round-robin play. Even though the playoff departures were swift, both sides were at least able to secure top-six finishes and Olympic berths for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Games. There are no easy answers when it comes to Canada's so-so performances over the last few years. Many teams had to deal with a lack of training ice this season and travel limitations prevented normal practice sessions. But big picture, the days of Canada being a lock for the podium are gone. It's not that Canadian entries are any weaker than before, it's that international competition has improved. Many top countries put their focus on one or two elite teams, who are able to gain more experience at the highest level. Other programs around the world have improved to the point where they're in the contender mix as well.Canada still has several elite teams in men's and women's team curling that can contend for world and Olympic titles. The domestic federation will be looking to make strides where it can to make them even better."I would say one of our biggest Achilles, which continues to reveal itself, is that our teams are often located in different cities and/or different provinces," Peckham said. "So the ability to centralize to train is really reduced and challenging. "When you talk to teams that have experienced both sides of the equation or when you bear witness to what other programs are able to achieve, you realize the significance of centralization within a high-performance program."Whether Curling Canada is able to make headway on that front before the Games in February is uncertain. But it will likely be an area of focus for future quadrennials.At least the federation no longer has to worry about the Olympic qualifying event in December. The last-chance event for Beijing looked like a real possibility when Einarson struggled to a 1-5 start.However, her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur rebounded later in the week and finished with a 7-7 record overall. In Sunday's final, Swiss fourth Alina Paetz helped earn the only deuce of the game in the fourth end after delivering a hit with controlled weight. The Russians had difficulty generating offence against a Swiss side that relied on quality rock placement and penalized errors.“We just made more mistakes today than yesterday, that was the key to our loss," Kovaleva said. "Yeah we’re happy (with silver), we worked a lot for this result, but next year we’re going for gold."The game capped the 11-week curling bubble experience, which was by and large a successful endeavour. Five days of TV coverage were scrapped over the last week after seven members of the event broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. A modified broadcast plan was approved and coverage resumed Friday. American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 to win the bronze medal earlier Sunday. Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.Switzerland has won six of the last nine world women's titles.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND Fulham will become the third and final team to be relegated from the Premier League if it loses at home to Burnley. West Bromwich Albion’s fate was sealed on Sunday, joining last-place Sheffield United in going down. Fulham is in third-to-last place in its first season back in the top flight, nine points behind fourth-to-last Burnley with four games left for each team. SPAIN Real Betis can reach sixth place and move closer to securing a Europa League spot when it hosts midtable Granada in the Spanish league. Betis is one point behind Villarreal, which lost 4-2 at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday. Betis has drawn its last six games, and hasn't beaten Granada in its last five league matches. Granada has lost two of its last three games but beat Barcelona 2-1 at Camp Nou Stadium in the other one. PORTUGAL Sporting Lisbon can win its first Portuguese league title since 2002 if Porto loses or draws against Farense. Sporting can also clinch the title — its 19th in the league — with a win against Boavista on Tuesday. Sporting has an eight-point lead over Porto with three rounds to go. Porto won the title last season. No other team other than Porto or Benfica has won the league since Sporting lifted the trophy 19 years ago. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA’s best 3-point shooting squad, but they were just 12 of 35. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points. Paul George added 18 and Nicolas Batum had 13 as the playoff-bound team’s two-game winning streak ended in its home finale of the regular season. The Knicks led by 10 early in the fourth, when they made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers dissolved in miscues and misses. HEAT 130, CELTICS 124 BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help Miami hold off Boston as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo had 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker. It is the first of two straight games between Miami and Boston. They will meet for the final time during the regular season Tuesday night. Evan Fournier scored 30 points for Boston. The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3 on Sunday, finishing off a three-game sweep and handing the Royals their eight consecutive loss. The Royals went winless on its seven-game homestand. They opened the homestand up 1 1/2 games in the division but leave their friendly confides back 3 1/2 games. They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week. The White Sox have beaten the Royals 10 straight times on the road. The last team to do that was Oakland from 2003-2006 when they beat Kansas City 12 consecutive times in Kauffman Stadium. Lucas Giolito (2-3) gave up one run, four hits, two walks and fanned two in five innings of work and got the win. It’s the first run allowed by a Chicago starter in five games as they’ve gone 29 1/3 innings and have a 0.31 ERA in that stretch. The three runs by the Royals are the most the White Sox have given up in a week. Kansas City got its first lead since Wednesday after Whit Merrifield doubled and eventually scored two batters later in the first inning. It was a promising start after snapping a 28-inning scoreless streak on Saturday night, but they didn’t lead again after that point. The next half inning, Mercedes hit a triple to right field - the first in his career - scoring Abreu and a double in the third scoring Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal. Danny Mendick kept his hot bat going with an RBI-single to right field to lead 3-1. Leury Garcia added another run on an RBI single to score Andrew Vaughan in the sixth. The Royals had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but only managed one run on an RBI from Michael A. Taylor. Abreu singled in two RBI’s in the seventh and one more in the ninth. Mike Minor (2-2) got the loss and went five innings giving up five earned runs, five hits, two walks and struck out seven. UP NEXT Chicago hosts Minnesota on Tuesday to open a week-long homestand with Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37) on the hill. Kansas City starts a seven-game road trip beginning in Detroit on Tuesday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Avery Osen, The Associated Press