CG: COL@SF - 08/14/21

The Canadian Press

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders made sure to play a complete 60 minutes Saturday as they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30-8 at Mosaic Stadium. In last week’s season opener against the B.C. Lions, the Riders raced out to a 31-0 first half lead, only to have to withstand a furious B.C. comeback to hold on for a 33-29 victory. The Riders trailed 1-0 after the first quarter Saturday but that would be the last time they trailed in the game. They held a 17-8 halftime lead and a 27-8 lead afte