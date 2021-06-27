CG: COL@MIL - 6/26/21

The Canadian Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Toronto FC's nightmarish start to the MLS season continued Saturday, beaten 2-0 by FC Cincinnati for its fifth straight loss. Goals by Allan Cruz, in the fourth minute, and Luciano Acosta, in the 68th, added to Toronto's misery in the latest in a line of uneven performances. Toronto (1-7-2) is now winless in six games and its record in all competitions this season is 2-9-3. The last time TFC lost five in a row was in April-May 2013. Toronto is off to the second-worst start in clu