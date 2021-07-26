CG: COL@LAD - 7/25/21
Condensed Game: Chris Taylor smashed two solo home runs while Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the 8th to give the Dodgers a 3-2 win
Winner of five Olympic medals, Penny Oleksiak could set a record for most medals by a Canadian athlete in the Summer Olympics on Monday.
The Padres picked up one of the best hitters in baseball for the second half of the season.
Jalen Green could be available to the Raptors in the NBA draft. Here's what he would bring to the team.
Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday.
Defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers on Sunday.
With a score of 14.166, the eight-time Olympian competing for Uzbekistan just missed the event final, but that didn’t stop the chorus of cheers from the few in attendance and Chusovitina’s emotional response.
Canada's Jessica Klimkait is confident going up against every type of opponent at the Tokyo Games.
The Tokyo Olympics just gave us a vision of a nightmare future: a basketball-shooting robot.
The loss doesn't eliminate the Americans from gold medal contention. It is, however, even more cause for concern.
In his Olympic debut, Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in just under two hours by a player ranked 190th in the world who was not even scheduled to compete.
Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are reportedly interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers but the numbers just don't add up.
A Dutch rider celebrated like she took gold after the women’s cycling road race, only to find out she actually finished way, way back of the winner.
Tom Brady’s social media team deserves a raise.
Watson and the Texans spent months aware that the NFL could remove him from the field until his legal issues were resolved. The league ultimately has declined to do that, putting Watson into a position where he can start applying more pressure to his football future.
Ahmed Hafnaoui didn't just astonish the swimming world, he also shocked himself.
Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez hit a rail where nobody should ever hit a rail.
In its bid for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan claimed "this period provides an ideal climate for athletes to perform." It doesn't, and they lied.
This could have ended up a lot worse than a false start.
Take a look at some of the incredible imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Reed switched teams while his wife was with the U.S. softball team at the Olympics. The 28-year-old reliever was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Durham. Reed, a right-hander with a submarine delivery, made his major league debut on July 6 and had a 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances and one start. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday by the Dodgers. Janie Reed is the starting left