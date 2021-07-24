CG: COL@LAD - 7/23/21

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Story homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers' recent bullpen woes, beating Los Angeles 9-6 Friday night. Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los Angeles for just the third time in 11 games this season. Colorado won for the first time in four games at Dodger Stadium. Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard's solo home run in the ninth off Darien Nunez gave Colorado its first