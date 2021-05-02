CG: COL@ARI - 5/1/21
Condensed Game: Dom Nuñez belted a grand slam and Ryan McMahon plated four runs to help lead the Rockies to a 14-6 win over the D-backs
The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.
Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double ... in the first half.
The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.
Bob Baffert's horse is never a bad bet at Churchill Downs.
Andrew McCutchen was called out for running in a straight line. How?
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked.
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization.
Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Miller made 23 saves to win the final home start of his 18-year NHL career, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped their 23-game streak without a home regulation victory Saturday night, beating the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Trevor Zegras scored his second NHL goal, while Danton Heinen and Jacob Larsson had a goal and two assists apiece as the Ducks won the fourth Freeway Faceoff in six days, dominating the rivals' final meeting in an ugly Southern California hockey season. The last-place Ducks used their home finale to pay tribute to the 40-year-old Miller, who recently announced he will retire after the season. Miller's teammates all wore versions of his No. 30 jersey during pregame warmups, and Honda Center played video clips of Miller's decorated career during the first period, culminating in a standing ovation from the crowd and both teams. Both teams lined up to shake Miller's hand after the game, and the Ducks gathered with Miller's wife and son at mid-ice for a photo amid several standing ovations. Max Jones, Nicolas Deslauriers and Max Comtois also had goals for the Ducks as the NHL’s lowest-scoring team matched its highest-scoring performance of the season to end its nine-game home winless streak. Anaheim hadn’t won at Honda Center in regulation since Jan. 24, going 3-17-3. Tobias Bjornfot scored his first NHL goal and Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots for the Kings, who narrowly won the Freeway Faceoff season series 4-3-1. Los Angeles has lost 13 of its last 19 overall. Both of Anaheim’s six-goal games this season came against the Kings and Petersen, who also gave up six on March 8. Zegras converted a rebound of Comtois’ close-range shot for Anaheim’s first goal. The Ducks’ top forward prospect got his first goal since returning to the NHL from an AHL stint during which he prepared for his transition to centre. Just 36 seconds after Larsson wired a cross-ice pass to Heinen for his seventh goal in the second period, Derek Grant found Deslauriers with a similar cross-ice pass for his fifth goal. MILLER'S TIME Brendan Lemieux got his first goal for the Kings with 16:09 to play when Sean Walker’s errant shot bounced off his body. The goal ruined Miller’s bid for his 45th career shutout — more than any U.S.-born goalie except Jonathan Quick, who watched this game from LA’s bench. The winningest American-born goalie in NHL history, Miller is the only player in hockey history to be named the top goalie in the NCAA, the AHL, the Olympics and the NHL. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 with Buffalo, and he was the outstanding player of the 2010 Winter Olympic tournament in Vancouver while leading the U.S. to silver medals. POWERLESS Although the Ducks' offence had an outstanding game and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the NHL's fewest goals (115), Anaheim's power play is close to the worst in NHL history with just a few games to play. The Ducks went 0 for 1 with a man advantage against the Kings to fall to 11 for 117 (9.4%) on the season. The worst power play in the NHL's modern era came from the 1997-98 Tampa Bay Lightning (9.4%). UP NEXT Kings: At Coyotes on Monday. Ducks: At Blues on Monday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 on Saturday night. Sabonis finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists, and the Pacers scored their most points in a game since joining the NBA in 1976. They led by 67 points with 4:12 remaining before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points. The NBA's largest victory margin remains 68, set by Cleveland against Miami in 1991. Sabonis said he's never experienced anything like it. “No, especially on the professional level," he said. “But we were just out there having fun. We didn’t even realize the score most of the time. We were just running our plays, trying to be aggressive and good things were happening.” The Pacers' previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage for an opponent in Thunder history. “It’s embarrassing," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “I’m not going to try to spin that. It’s tough. It’s demoralizing.” Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He made 10 of 13 shots and had a career-high assist total. “I surprised myself in the first quarter when I was not that tired," he said. “I thought I was going to get winded more, but the coaching staff and medical staff did a great job of trying to keep my conditioning up.” He clinched the triple-double on an assist to Doug McDermott two minutes before halftime. He finished the first half with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season the 11th of his career. He joined Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook (twice) as the only players with triple-doubles before halftime since the play-by-play era began in 1997-98, according to Elias. He learned he was closing in on the triple-double during a timeout late in the second quarter. “We just kept playing,” he said. “Guys were getting open, I was trying to find them and the rest -- they made the shots.” The Thunder got Sabonis on draft night in 2016, then sent him to the Pacers the next year in the deal that brought Paul George to Oklahoma City. Sabonis showed why Thunder general manager Sam Presti is considered one of the best talent evaluators in the business. McDermott scored a career-high 31 points and Caris LeVert added 25 for the Pacers, who entered Saturday’s game in ninth place in the Eastern Conference after losing two straight. Moses Brown scored 16 points for the Thunder, who have lost 19 of their past 21 games. Indiana led 82-46 at halftime, the most points Oklahoma City has ever allowed in a half. Indiana shot 70% before the break, including 61% from 3-point range. “You kind of need some stops, or you need them to cool off a little bit, or you need some more offence," Daigneault said. “We needed a combination of things.” The Pacers poured it on in the third quarter, scoring 44 more points to take a 126-70 lead. They surpassed their previous season scoring high of 141 points on a dunk by Amida Brimah with 5:30 remaining and set their NBA scoring record on a 3-pointer by Cassius Stanley in the final minute. ___ TIP-INS Pacers: Guard Malcolm Brogdon sat out after injuring his right hamstring on Thursday. ... Made their first six shots to take a 14-4 lead. ... Shot 65.2% in the first quarter to take a 42-29 lead. ... McDermott scored 16 points in the first quarter. ... Former Toronto Raptor Oshae Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., had 16 points and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes. Thunder: Guard Charlie Brown Jr. got the start and scored eight points. He's on a 10-day contract. ... Made just 8 of 38 3-pointers and 11 of 23 free throws. ... Recent acquisition Gabriel Deck had eight points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. QUOTABLE Sabonis on returning to action: “It was fun. It was so much fun to finally be out there with my teammates. Watching on the sidelines for an athlete is never fun, and to be out there again and play the game was awesome.” BALL MOVEMENT The Pacers had 41 assists — four short of their team NBA record. “Everybody was moving and cutting, and when we share the ball, everybody’s getting open shots,” Sabonis said. STAT LINES The Thunder nearly set a record for points allowed in a game, but the Pacers fell just short of the 154 points San Antonio scored against Oklahoma City in 2019. UP NEXT Pacers: Visit the Washington Wizards on Monday. Thunder: Host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Dom Nuñez hit a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado's lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth. Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-1) needed 93 pitches to get through four innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. McMahon's error on a grounder was part of the reason the Diamondbacks scored a pair or runs in the third and pushed ahead 2-1, but the third baseman made up for the miscue the very next inning. The left-handed McMahon sliced a two-out single to the opposite field, scoring Tapia and Story to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead. The Diamondbacks pulled to 4-3 on Carson Kelly's RBI single, but Story responded in the sixth with his two-run homer. Story was out in front of Caleb Smith's changeup on a 2-2 count, but reached out and pulled the ball down the left-field line. The liner just cleared the wall, landing in the Arizona bullpen. After Nuñez smacked his eighth-inning grand slam off Matt Peacock to make it 14-5, the Diamondbacks turned to infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera on the mound. Another infielder, Wyatt Mathisen, made his first career pitching appearance in the ninth. Mathisen threw one pitch that registered 46 mph, but still threw a scoreless inning. Peacock had a particularly rough outing, giving up seven earned runs in one-third of an inning. Austin Gomber (2-3) gave the Rockies a solid outing, allowing four runs — two earned — over six innings. He permitted five hits and one walk and struck out four. Andy Young had a pinch-hit solo homer for the Diamondbacks in the sixth, and Kelly brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. But every time the Diamondbacks chipped away at the lead, the Rockies responded — and Nuñez's grand slam ended any suspense. NEARING 300 Arizona's fifth-year manager, Torey Lovullo, needs one more win to reach 300 with the team. He'd be the fourth manager in club history to hit the mark: Kirk Gibson (353), Bob Melvin (337) and Bob Brenly (303) are all in the club. TRAINER'S ROOM Rockies: Put RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain. The move is retroactive to Friday. The team called up LHP Lucas Gilbreath from its alternate training site. UP NEXT The teams play the finale of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (2-2, 6.33 ERA) to the mound to face Colorado RHP Chi Chi González (1-0, 3.60). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Randal Grichuk lined an RBI single in the 10th inning, George Springer hit his first two homers with the Blue Jays, and Toronto rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Saturday night. Grichuk won it with two outs and the bases loaded when he hit an 0-1 pitch from Nate Jones (0-2) into centre field. “We never really feel like we're out of it," Grichuk said. “I feel like with this offence that have, if only half the guys are clicking, I feel like it could be up there towards the top of the league.” Markham, Ont., native Jordan Romano (2-1), the eighth Toronto pitcher on a bullpen day, worked a scoreless 10th inning to record the win. Atlanta's Cristian Pache hit a grand slam for his first major league homer. Ronald Acuña Jr. connected for his ninth home run this season. Springer tied it at 5 with his seventh-inning solo shot off Luke Jackson. He got the Blue Jays (13-12) within 4-2 in the third on an opposite-field, two-run homer to right against Charlie Morton. Springer, playing in his third game with Toronto, signed a $150 million, six-year free-agent contract in the off-season and missed time with oblique and quadriceps injuries. “There's no secret he makes a lineup better,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It was fun.” Both starting catchers left with injuries. Toronto's Alejandro Kirk has left hip flexor discomfort and the Braves' Travis d’Arnaud injured his left thumb. Braves manager Brian Snitker said d’Arnaud will be going on the injured list and will return to Atlanta on Sunday to be checked by team doctors. “He jammed his thumb, screwed it up,” Snitker said. “It's not good.” Catcher William Contreras will be recalled from the Braves alternate site. Kirk will not play Sunday and will have his status evaluated. Pache made it 4-0 on his second-inning drive off Tommy Milone. He was recalled from the alternate site before the game for his second stint with the Braves this year after centre fielder Guillermo Heredia went on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring inflammation. Acuña had a solo shot in the fifth that put Atlanta ahead 5-2. Toronto cut the deficit to 5-4 in sixth on Grichuk’s run-scoring single and an RBI double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Grichuk was thrown out at the plate on Gurriel’s hit on a relay throw by shortstop Dansby Swanson. D’Arnaud was hurt on the play and departed after a couple warmup throws. Kirk was hurting to first base on a grounder. Tim Mayza kept the Blue Jays close by getting an inning-ending double-play grounder from Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded in the sixth. Morton allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. BO AT THE CENTURY MARK Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette played in his 100th game and has a number of franchise records for the first 100 games played. The shortstop is first in hits (124), runs (69), doubles (32), home runs (23) and extra-base hits (56). LONG BALL The Braves allowed six homers in Friday night’s 13-5 loss to Toronto. The Chicago Cubs went deep also six times against Atlanta on April 17 at Wrigley Field. It’s the first time since at least 1901 that the Braves have allowed six homers twice in a single season. TRAINER’S ROOM Braves: OF Ender Inciarte (strained left hamstring) is hitting but is still working to increase the level of his running program. Blue Jays: RHP T.J. Zeuch (right shoulder tendinitis) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and was optioned to the alternate site. UP NEXT Braves RHP Ian Anderson (2-0) will start Sunday’s series finale. Toronto has not announced its starter. RHP Ross Stripling (0-1), out with a flexor strain, is a possibility. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson had a perfect shooting percentage entering the mid-game break against Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Saturday at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship. Her numbers slipped significantly in the second half with a poor ninth end, proving to be her undoing in an 8-5 loss to the defending champions. Einarson's final rock in the ninth rolled out to give Switzerland a back-breaking steal of two before Canada was run out of rocks in the 10th. "I just lost maybe a little bit of focus in that ninth end," Einarson said. "I just kind of babied my first one and it just grabbed. I had perfect draw weight all game. It happens and we've just got to move forward." Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., then dropped an 8-7 decision in the evening game to Russia's Alina Kovaleva. "It's OK to lose a couple against some really good teams," said Canada lead Briane Meilleur. "We just know we have to capitalize on those games coming up and we can still put ourselves in a really good spot." Einarson opened round-robin play with a loss to Sweden before rebounding with a victory over the Czech Republic's Anna Kubeskova. Swiss fourth Alina Paetz made a few uncharacteristic errors in the early going Saturday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. She gifted Canada a steal in the opening end by ticking a stone on a blank attempt. Paetz had a chance for three in the second but her stone rolled the wrong way on a double takeout and Switzerland settled for a deuce. Einarson regained the lead by drawing the 12-foot ring for a pair in the third. The teams exchanged singles until a blank in the seventh end. Paetz made two great shots in the eighth end, including a draw for three that gave Switzerland a 6-5 advantage. Meilleur and Canada second Shannon Birchard threw in the 90s but third Val Sweeting was 74 per cent and Einarson slipped to 84 per cent. Tirinzoni, who throws third stones, was at 80 per cent and Paetz threw at 79 per cent. In other afternoon games, Russia defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 8-5, the Czech Republic edged Estonia's Marie Turmann 8-7 and Sweden dumped Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 9-3. In the evening draw, Canada stole three points in the first end when Kovaleva was heavy with her draw. The Russian skip rebounded with a deuce in the second and found her draw weight later in the game. Kovaleva made a brilliant hit through a tight port with her first stone in the eighth end. Einarson rolled out with her last throw to set up Russia to draw for three and a 7-6 lead. Einarson had to settle for one in the ninth when she was unable to hit and stick. Tied with hammer coming home, Kovaleva made a draw to the four-foot ring for the single point and the victory. Canada fell to 1-3 with the result. "We just have to play a full 10 ends and that's all it comes down to really," Meilleur said. "There's teams that are going to make really good shots against us and we have to bounce back and play better the next game. If we lose a couple, we lose a couple. "But there are great teams and they're making great shots just like we're making great shots." This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. The top six teams will qualify for the playoffs next weekend and secure berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Einarson would have represented Canada at last year's world championship but the event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the pandemic. She beat Rachel Homan in the national final for the second straight year to earn the right to wear the Maple Leaf at this 10-day event. Brendan Bottcher's Alberta-based team made the top-six cut at the world men's playdowns last month but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHILADELPHIA — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after centre fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries. “Conforto was ready and got his pitch,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games. Philadelphia hasn’t won consecutive games since a three-game sweep of Atlanta to open the season. With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, second base ump Jose Navas ruled Andrew McCutchen ran out of the baseline to avoid an attempted tag by shortstop Francisco Lindor on what became an inning-ending double play. Replays showed McCutchen ran in a straight line from first to second. “That was about as straight of a line as you can run,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a terrible call. The sad thing about it is, not reviewable. I’m sorry, that’s as clear as it can be and it might have cost us the game.” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, sitting out after getting hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday, was ejected for arguing from the top step of the dugout. “It definitely can test your patience,” McCutchen said. “It can definitely be frustrating when they get out of that inning like that.” Navas was involved in another shaky call last week when Minnesota lefty J.A. Happ was trying for a no-hitter against Pittsburgh. Navas was behind the plate when he ruled Wilmer Difo out for running too far inside the baseline and thus interfering with a throw. Philadelphia pitchers had retired 14 consecutive batters before Conforto drove an 0-1 delivery from Hector Neris (1-3) over the wall in right-centre. “I wasn’t looking to hit a splitter, but anything up in the zone you can handle is what you’re looking for up there,” Conforto said. Trevor May (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Díaz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save. New York relievers have thrown 19 straight scoreless innings. A day after things got heated in the eighth inning and the benches cleared, Wheeler plunked Lindor with a breaking ball in the first. Lindor ran to first base without incident, and no warnings were issued by the umpires. The scene was a far cry from Friday night when Jose Alvarado struck out Dominic Smith, then celebrated and shouted in Smith’s direction. There was history between the two stemming from April 13 when Smith objected to Alvarado throwing near Conforto’s head and then hitting him. Tempers flared and Alvarado threw his glove to the ground, but both players were restrained and no punches were thrown. Smith singled in the Mets’ four-run first, which ended with a double-play groundout by James McCann. Smith slid into second trying to break up the double play, but he and Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius embraced after they became untangled. Conforto’s two-run double in the first helped the Mets to a rare offensive outburst. New York entered last in the majors in runs, hits, homers and RBIs and had scored a total of just 13 runs in its last eight losses. Wheeler blanked the Mets from that point, exiting after allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings. The Phillies got two runs back in the second on Andrew Knapp’s groundout and Wheeler’s RBI single to right. They tied it in the sixth on Bohm’s opposite-field, two-run homer to right. It was the first homer allowed this season through 26 1/3 innings by Mets starter Taijuan Walker, who gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. SIMPLER APPROACH Pete Alonso had an RBI double in the first and also singled in the third, and spoke afterward about a hitters’ meeting on Saturday in which the Mets discussed freeing their minds and having a simpler approach at the plate. “If you get caught thinking, the game speeds up,” Alonso said. “By the time you’re done thinking, the ball is in the catcher’s mitt. Having too much (information) isn’t necessarily productive. Our sole focus was to simplify our approach, at the end of the day trying to hit the ball hard and make sure it’s leaving the box harder than it came in.” TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: Nimmo exited with a bruised left index finger after fouling off a 1-2 pitch in the seventh. X-rays were negative. … Davis left the game with a left hand sprain. He also was hurt at bat during a strikeout in the sixth. Both are day to day, Rojas said. ... RHP Marcus Stroman was feeling better a day after being lifted from Friday’s start after five innings and 64 pitches due to a tight right hamstring, Rojas said. … Rojas indicated that INF Luis Guillorme strained his right oblique during batting practice Friday. Guillorme is on the 10-day IL. Phillies: Harper missed his third straight game as he continues to recover from getting hit in the face and right wrist by a pitch in St. Louis. … Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto (left hand soreness) was not in the starting lineup for the second day in a row but was available to catch and hit in an emergency, according to bench coach Rob Thomson on the club’s pregame radio show. Thomson filled in there for Girardi, who did return in time to manage the game after missing Friday’s contest for his daughter's college graduation. Harper and Realmuto could both play Sunday, Girardi said afterward. … Gregorius was activated from the COVID-19 injured list after missing one game, and OF Roman Quinn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. UP NEXT The teams close out the three-game set Sunday night with Mets LHP David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA) scheduled to face Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Velazquez was in a familiar place, in the lead aboard Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and holding off the stretch bid of three challengers. This time, Bob Baffert couldn't believe what he was seeing. Medina Spirit won by a half-length on Saturday, giving Baffert his seventh victory, the most of any trainer in the race's 147-year history. The jockey and trainer — both Hall of Famers — teamed up eight months ago to win a pandemic-delayed Derby in September with Authentic, who raced to an early lead and hung on. That wasn't so surprising. This one was. Sent off at 12-1 — astronomical odds for a colt trained by the white-haired, two-time Triple Crown winner — Medina Spirit was in a street fight thundering down the stretch. The dark brown colt was pressed by Mandaloun on his outside. Hot Rod Charlie was coming fast outside of Mandaloun, with 5-2 favourite Essential Quality giving chase on the far outside. “I kept waiting for all those horses to pass him,” Baffert said. “When he got to the eighth pole, we said, ‘This guy has got a shot.’” Velazquez knew he had plenty of horse left. “We got to the 16th pole and he put his ears down and kept fighting,” the jockey said. “I was so proud of him.” In the paddock, Baffert watched in amazement as one of the least heralded Derby runners of his long career dug in at the front. “You could tell he was laying it down and Johnny was riding hard,” Baffert said. “He was just relentless.” Medina Spirit led all the way and ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.02. He paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60. The victory was worth $1.86 million. Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory aboard the colt that was purchased as a yearling for $1,000 and was a bargain-basement buy at $35,000 for current owner Amr Zedan of Saudi Arabia. By comparison, Zedan recently paid $1.7 million for an unraced 2-year-old. “He doesn’t know how much he cost,” Baffert said, “but what a little racehorse.” Baffert punched his right arm in the air after watching the finish on the video board. He was buried in celebratory hugs by his wife, Jill, and youngest son, Bode. Jill Baffert had reason to celebrate earlier, when a horse she co-owns and is trained by her husband won a $500,000 race on the undercard. “I'm really, really surprised,” the 68-year-old trainer said of Medina Spirit. It wasn't false modesty. Baffert had been low-key about his chances after two of his best horses — Life Is Good and Concert Tour — were derailed along the Derby trail. Medina Spirit isn't the typical high-priced talent with a fancy pedigree in Baffert's California barn. “I cannot believe he won this race,” the trainer said. “That little horse, that was him, all guts. He's always shown that he’s been an overachiever. His heart is bigger than his body.” Medina Spirit has never finished worse than second in six career starts and two of his three losses came to Life Is Good, who likely would have been the Derby favourite had he not been injured. “I’ve rehearsed this speech in the shower and treadmill,” Zedan said. “Never thought I was going to do it, but here I am.” Medina Spirit broke sharply out of the gate while Essential Quality and 9-2 second choice Rock Your World bumped shortly after the start. “We were done,” Rock Your World's trainer John Sadler said. “No chance.” Essential Quality was five horses wide in both the first and second turns before taking aim at Medina Spirit in the stretch and coming up short in fourth place. “He didn’t get the greatest trip,” trainer Brad Cox said of the favourite. “That can happen when you start from the 14-hole." Mandaloun — Cox's other entry — finished second and returned $23.00 and $13.40. Hot Rod Charlie, partly owned by five former Brown University football players, was another half-length back in third and paid $5.20 to show. Baffert won back-to-back, having tied Ben Jones with his sixth victory last year when the race was run in September without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. “The seven wins? I can't believe I won two,” Baffert said. “That’s what I love about this business: Nobody knows for sure.” A week earlier, Baffert sat in front of the Arkansas Racing Commission appealing a 15-day suspension that was part of his punishment for a pair of drug positives involving two of his horses from May 2020. He was successful, with the commission voting unanimously to reduce his fines and overturn the suspension. “I'm just so grateful I can still compete at this level,” Baffert said. Velazquez became the first jockey to win consecutive Derbies since Victor Espinoza in 2014-15. The 49-year-old rider also completed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double for the first time since Calvin Borel in 2009, winning the $1 million race for fillies on Friday. Velazquez had told Baffert a night earlier not to underestimate Medina Spirit, named for the second holiest city in Islam and capital of the Medina province in Saudi Arabia. “Every time I asked him for a little more, he gave me more,” Velazquez said. The Derby went off on a sun-splashed day with attendance of 51,838 — about 100,000 fewer than usual. Fans were told to wear masks inside the track, but plenty of them did not. O Besos finished fifth, followed by Midnight Bourbon, Keepmeinmind, Helium and Known Agenda. Highly Motivated was 10th, ahead of Sainthood, Like The King, Bourbonic, Hidden Stash, Brooklyn Strong, Super Stock, Rock Your World, Dynamic One and Soup and Sandwich. Keepmeinmind is trained by Calgary's Robertino Diodoro, who had a horse in the Derby for the first time. Woodbine trainer Mark Casse trains Helium and Canadian-bred Soup and Sandwich. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered and had an RBI triple among his trio of hits, and Willie Calhoun’s three hits included a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Saturday night. Josh Sborz (2-1) allowed one run in relief and struck out three of the five batters he faced to earn the win. Ian Kennedy whiffed all three hitters in the ninth inning for his sixth save in six opportunities. Calhoun’s homer off Matt Andriese (0-1) in the sixth gave Texas a 6-5 lead. Kiner-Falefa tripled home Charlie Culberson later in the inning. Andriese gave up three runs and three hits in one inning. Back-to-back doubles by Calhoun and Culberson in the eighth produced Texas’ eighth run. Looking to become the American League’s first five-game winner, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez left with a 5-4 lead after five innings. He allowed eight hits and threw 67 pitches. Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and J.D. Martinez had two singles and an RBI for Boston. Martinez went into play leading the majors with 25 RBIs. Joely Rodriguez retired Xander Bogaerts on a bases-loaded grounder to leave the Red Sox scoreless in the eighth. Boston stranded 10 overall. Texas starter Jordan Lyles gave up five runs in four innings and failed to win at home for the third time in three games this season. Renfroe pulled a slider into the second deck in the second inning to give Boston a 2-0 lead. The RBI singles by Martinez and Bogaerts that put the Red Sox ahead came off reliever Taylor Hearn to score inherited runners. The Rangers' bullpen extended its scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings before Christian Vazquez’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly scored Bogaerts. Kiner-Falefa’s fourth homer of the season matched his career high in only 28 games. His triple came on a liner just over the glove of second baseman Christian Arroyo that barely got past Renfroe in the right-centre gap and rolled to the wall. TRAINER’S ROOM Red Sox: OF Kiké Hernández was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game after running into the centre-field wall Thursday night. He entered in the eighth inning. UP NEXT Red Sox RHP Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94 ERA) will start Sunday’s finale of the four-game series, having recorded season highs Tuesday with seven innings, 93 pitches and 10 strikeouts in beating the New York Mets 2-1. He’ll face Rangers RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61), who comes off a 6-1 win over the Angels on Tuesday. He allowed eight home runs in his previous four starts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press