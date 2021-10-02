CG: COL@ARI - 10/1/21
Condensed Game: The Rockies rallied for six runs in the 6th inning and came back in the 9th with a three-run frame to win, 9-7
Steven Matz pitched a solid seven-plus innings and the bottom of the order was clutch as the Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive.
The Vancouver Canucks and GM Jim Benning certainly cut it close, but they finally got it done.
Gronk took a big hit to the ribs last weekend.
The NWSL is looking for a new commissioner.
The Blue Jackets aren't providing Zac Rinaldo with a place to play.
With a new two-year contract, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe can focus on the present.
This could get ugly.
Trying to make sense of the Tampa Bay Rays’ nonsensical scheme to play half their home games in one city, the other half in another city some 1,500 miles away.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
These six players could be the heroes the Blue Jays need this weekend.
Ladd was visibly shaking on the scale and still missed weight.
Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Sunday in familiar territory at the top of the Premier League.
Is it finally Kyle Pitts' time to break out? Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for Week 4.
Jose Calderon urges NBA players and other professional athletes to consider their post-retirement life even before their careers are over.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers took a big blow before they even began a postseason defense of their World Series championship. Ace Clayton Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. It's the same injury that shut him down from July 4 to Sept. 12. “Chances are, it's not looking great for October right now,” a glum Kershaw said. “I just wanted to be a part of this team going through October. This team is spe
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ LET'S GET WILD Four teams are separated by two games in the AL wild-card chase, with the Yankees clinging to a one-game lead for the top spot with two games remaining. New York will face Tampa Bay rookie Shane Baz (2-0, 1.69) in his third big league start. The 22-year-old struck out nine Miami batters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his previous outing, sparking speculation he could crack the Rays postseason rotation even though he didn’t d
VANCOUVER — Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler felt he had something to prove as he lined up against the B.C. Lions Friday night. He responded to the internal pressure with 12 receptions for 205 yards, helping his team to a dominant 30-9 victory. “When I come here its personal," Lawler said, adding that he played for the Lions in 2018 and when he tore his hamstring, he didn't appeciate the way the club dealt with him. "I just try to hold myself to the highest standard and make the most
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner hit a grand slam and solo home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the NL West race for at least another day, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 Friday night after starter Clayton Kershaw got hurt. Pinch-hitter Matt Beaty launched a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to help the defending World Series champions maintain their increasingly slim bid for a ninth consecutive division title with their 104th win. The first-place San Francisco Giants beat Ar
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants couldn't celebrate a division title yet — not with the rival Dodgers still going win for win in the NL West race. San Francisco clinched at least a tie pursuing its first West title since 2012 by matching the franchise record with its 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 Friday night before turning attention to Los Angeles' home game against Milwaukee. “They’re probably more frustrated with us because we’re ahead and we keep winning,” Giants w