CG: CLE@MIN - 8/17/21

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. The Padres got solo homers in the seventh inning from Fernando Tatis Jr., Tommy Pham and Jake Croneworth, who had an inside-the-park home run. Leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Rockies' Trevor Story drew a leadoff