CG: CIN@SD - 6/20/21

The Canadian Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. Ohtani’s career-best 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead. The 414-foot shot to center was his fourth homer in three games against Detroit since he announced he would compete in the Home Ru