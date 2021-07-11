CG: CIN@MIL 7/10/21
Condensed Game: Nick Castellanos hit a three-run smash and Eugenio Suárez lifted a go-ahead home run in the 9th to give the Reds a 4-3 win
Oh no.
England fans weren't exactly well-behaved in the semifinal.
Ashleigh Barty is the first women's No. 1 to win Wimbledon since 2016.
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide live coverage during and after the show.
Lamar Odom will be looking for a better opponent after beating Aaron Carter.
Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Washington won a division title with an offense that struggled most of the season.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
DENVER (AP) — Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr., elected to start Tuesday's All-Star Game as the NL's top vote-getter among outfielders, tore the ACL in his right knee Saturday during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins and will miss the rest of the season. Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning at Miami. The 23-year-old slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning tr
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: ___ ACUÑA'S ANGUISH Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is out for the season, headed for surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during a game in Miami. An MRI showed the severity of the injury and Atlanta made the announcement late Saturday night, ending the year for one of the most dynamic players in the majors. Hours earlier, Acuña had tears in his eyes as he was carted off the field at Marlins Park. The