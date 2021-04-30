CG: CHC@ATL - 4/29/21
Condensed Game: Jason Heyward drove in two and Jake Marisnick homered to back Adbert Alzolay, who struck out six in the win vs. the Braves
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Loza examines the fantasy implications of the Steelers selecting running back Najee Harris 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND — The Browns added another to piece to their revamped defence, selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. With thousands of their fans on hand to hear Commissioner Roger Goodell make the announcement outside FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns picked the 6-foot, 190-pound Newsome, who will likely compete for a starting job. Cleveland was in the market for another cornerback to pair with Denzel Ward, a first-round pick in 2018. The Browns don't know if projected 2020 starter Greedy Williams will be ready this year after he missed last season with a shoulder injury suffered in training camp. Newsome, who will turn 21 next month, had 71 tackles, 25 passes defenced and an interception in 21 games for the Wildcats. He earned All-Big Ten honours in 2020. He was the fourth cornerback selected in the first round. Cleveland's draft day started early for general manager Andrew Berry as he and his wife, Brittan, welcomed their third child in the morning. Eden Ruth Berry weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces — and will be getting a lifetime contract. The birth was perhaps another good omen for the Browns, who have been reborn. After ending its nearly two-decades-old post-season drought last season and winning a playoff game for the first time since 1994, Cleveland picked 26th in the first round —- the team's lowest spot in any year in which it didn’t make a trade since returning as an expansion team in 1999. Expectations have rarely been higher for the Browns or their fans, who have long considered the draft as their Super Bowl. Those days are over. As he prepared for his second draft as Cleveland's top football executive, Berry said last week he would approach this year's selections with "the mindset of trying to really maximize the long-term impact of our roster.” The focus, at least in the first two rounds, was expected to remain on Cleveland's defence, which was revamped in free agency with the signing of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett, safety John Johnson III and others. There are other holes to fill and depth to be added for the Browns, who entered the draft with nine picks, including two in the third round. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Withers, The Associated Press
The latest on the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. (all times EDT): ___ 11:40 p.m. National champion Alabama was by far the most popular school in the first round of the NFL draft. Next up were Florida, Virginia Tech and Northwestern. Northwestern? Yep. The Wildcats, coming off a Big Ten West title, for the first time had two players chosen in the opening round. The Chargers at No. 13 grabbed tackle Rashawn Slater to protect Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. Cleveland, in need of a cornerback, got Greg Newsome at No. 26. Florida saw tight end Kyle Pitts go fourth to Atlanta and wide receiver Kadarus Toney selected 20th by the Giants. Virginia Tech had consecutive picks as cornerback Caleb Farley wound up with the Titans at 22, then tackle Christian Darrisaw landed in MInnesota at 23. Both fill gaping holes for their new teams. Alabama tied the NFL record with six players chosen in the opening round. Miami, Fla., had six in 2004. Running back Najee Harris became the sixth Crimson Tide player off the board when he was taken 24th overall by Pittsburgh. The Jags added one of Trevor Lawrence’s college teammates, running back Travis Etienne, with the 25th pick in the first round. The move pairs two of the most productive players in Clemson history as centerpieces of coach Urban Meyer’s offence. The Colts selected defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan with the 21st pick, plugging a big hole on the roster. General manager Chris Ballard has been trying to find a consistent, young pass rusher over his first four drafts with the Colts. He may have found an answer in Paye, a 6-foot-2, 261-pound edge rusher. ___ 11:23 p.m. National champion Alabama matched an NFL record by having six players taken in the first round of the draft. Running back Najee Harris became the sixth Crimson Tide player off the board when he was taken 24th overall by Pittsburgh. The Tide equaled the record set by Miami in 2004. Among the Hurricanes taken that year were the late Sean Taylor, who went fifth overall to Washington, and linebacker Jonathan Vilma to the Jets at No. 12. The Tide had three players selected in the top 10, including receivers Jaylen Waddle (sixth to Miami) and DeVonta Smith (10th to Philadelphia). Cornerback Patrick Surtain II went No. 9 to Denver; quarterback Mac Jones was the 15th pick by New England; and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was taken at 17 by Las Vegas. The Tide have had 21 first-round draft picks since 2017, at least three in each draft. ___ 10:49 p.m. National champion Alabama is dominating the NFL as well. At least in the first round of the draft. The Crimson Tide’s fifth player selected in the top 17 is tackle Alex Leatherwood to Las Vegas. His choice is a bit of a surprise, unlike the previous ’Bama picks: receivers Jaylen Waddle to Miami and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Philadelphia; cornerback Patrick Surtain II to Denver; and quarterback Mac Jones to New England. Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins joins Arizona after going 16th; the Cardinals lost LB Haason Reddick in free agency. edge rusher Jaelan Phillips of Miami, Fla., is staying home as he goes to the Dolphins; linebacker Jamin Davis of Kentucky is headed to Washington; and Florida receiver Kadarius Toney becomes a New York Giant. ___ 10:18 p.m. The Dallas Cowboys have gotten some needed defensive help with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons after making their trade down. A third straight Big Ten player to go is Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater to the Chargers. Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert has to be smiling at the added protection he will receive. The Jets are the first club with a second selection by trading up from No. 23 to Minnesota’s 14th spot for USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. He played tackle for the Trojans, but figures to switch to guard in the pros. And the fifth quarterback projected to go in the first round, national champion Alabama’s Mac Jones, is now a New England Patriot. He is the fourth Crimson Tide player taken in the first 15. ___ 9:50 p.m. After the Eagles-Cowboys deal where Philadelphia moved up two spots to No. 10 and selected DaVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy-wining receiver from Alabama, Chicago moved up from No. 20 to the 11th spot, then thrilled its fans by choosing quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State. ___ 9:45 p.m. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith became the sixth player from the Southeastern Conference, and third from Alabama, to be taken in the first 10 selections of the NFL draft. Smith, the first receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, went No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded up to get quarterback Jalen Hurts’ former college teammate. Smith was the second receiver on his team to be taken in the draft. Crimson Tide teammate Jaylen Waddle went No. 6 to the Miami Dolphins, after LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase was selected by Cincinnati at five and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts went No. 4 to Atlanta. The first two defensive players taken were from the SEC, too. South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn went No. 8 to Carolina and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain went ninth to Denver. ___ 9:36 p.m. The first offensive lineman chosen in the NFL draft is Penei Sewell of Oregon. The tackle who opted out of last season has been taken seventh overall by Detroit and should be an immediate starter. The run on offensive players ends at the eighth slot with Carolina taking perhaps the fastest player in this group, South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn. And next up is another son of a former NFL starter, Patrick Surtain II. The Alabama All-America cornerback winds up in Denver, which took Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round a year ago. The first trade of the draft has Philadelphia moving up two spots to No. 10 and selecting DaVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy-wining receiver from Alabama. The Eagles made the deal with division rival Dallas and also jumped ahead of another NFC East team, the Giants. The Cowboys get a third-round pick and move back to No. 12. Six of the top 10 picks are from the SEC, three from Alabama. ___ 9:07 p.m. Miami has drafted Jaylen Waddle, the game-breaking receiver from Alabama, with the sixth overall pick. The first player chosen from the national champions, Waddle is as versatile as any wideout in a draft very deep in pass catchers. He has blazing speed and elusiveness and also can return kicks. Waddle joins his college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, in Miami. Waddle played in only six games last season because of a broken left ankle. ___ 9:02 p.m. LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who sat out last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been chosen fifth overall in the NFL draft by Cincinnati. Desperate for a playmaker to team with Joe Burrow, the quarterback who teamed with Chase to lead LSU to the 2019 national title, the Bengals found him in a guy who makes all the contested catches. An All-American in 2019, Chase set SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TD catches. There were strong indications as the draft approached that the Bengals would eschew taking a blocker to protect Burrow and go for the top wideout. ___ 8:49 p.m. Kyle Pitts is considered by many the most dynamic player in this year’s draft. The Atlanta Falcons certainly thought so and have selected the Florida tight end with the fourth overall pick. He was the first non-quarterback taken after Jacksonville drafted Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the Jets got BYU’s Zach Wilson, and San Francisco went for North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Pitts figures to be more of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver in the pros, with few blocking assignments. So what when Pitts is 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and presents an intimidating matchup for even the best defenders. Pitts has sure hands, speed, reach, elusiveness and intelligence. He should be an instant starter in Atlanta, maybe an instant star. ___ 8:42 p.m. Trey Lance, a quarterback from FCS school North Dakota State who started 17 games in his career, has been chosen third overall in the NFL draft by San Francisco. Lance was chosen after Jacksonville took Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and the Jets grabbed BYU’s Zach Wilson. Three QBs to start proceedings matched 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini) and 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith) as the only drafts with such a lineup. Only Plunkett won a Super Bowl among those QBs, and he didn’t do it with New England, which drafted him. Even though Jimmy Garoppolo took the 49ers to the Super Bowl two years ago, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan felt they needed new blood at the position. They traded up to the No. 3 slot, paying a high price to Miami, so they could select Lance. Yet Lance is not the highest North Dakota State quarterback chosen in a draft. Carson Wentz went second overall to Philadelphia in 2016. ___ 8:33 p.m. In what has been billed a “quarterbacks draft,” at least for the first round, Zach Wilson of BYU is the second straight passer to go at the top of the selections. The New York Jets chose Wilson after Jacksonville grabbed Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. At least three other signal callers are expected to go in the first 32 picks — and likely early in the round. New York dealt Sam Darnold, the third overall selection in 2018, to Carolina earlier this month to clear the job for Wilson. The Jets were so impressed with Wilson’s pro day, which was attended by their GM, coach and offensive co-ordinator, that it became clear Wilson will be the next Jets attempt at finding the franchise quarterback they haven’t had since Joe Namath. ___ 8:26 p.m. No suspense at the top of this NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The star quarterback who led Clemson to a national title and generally is considered the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012 has had his name called first by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Lawrence, a junior, joins new coach Urban Meyer, himself a major success in the college ranks, in trying to turn around a franchise that went 1-15 last season. As Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this week, without specifically mentioning Lawrence: “It’s unbelievable. If this isn’t a moment to enjoy for me and for all the Jags fans, you need more coffee or you need something else. This is a great-to-be-alive kind of moment, frankly.” Many around the NFL felt that way simply because there are 12 prospects (not Lawrence) and thousands of fans joining Goodell on the shore of Lake Erie. Last year’s draft, scheduled for Las Vegas, was instead a totally remote affair because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ___ 6:55 p.m. Since the NFL took the draft on the road, most teams in the league have sought to host it. The road trip for the selection process began in 2015 with the first of two consecutive drafts held in Chicago. That came after the event was held in New York from 1965-2014 at various venues. Philadelphia hosted in 2017, drawing massive crowds to the Museum of Art. Then the league headed to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for yet another new sort of location. Probably the most popular draft festivities occurred in 2019 in Nashville, with more than a half-million people attending along Lower Broadway for draft picks and country music (Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley). Las Vegas was planning to outdo all previous drafts before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to go virtual last year. Sin City will host next year, followed by Kansas City. And now, it's Cleveland, along the Lake Erie shore and by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
No suspense at the top of this NFL draft: Quarterback, quarterback and, yep, quarterback. With fans in attendance, prospects on hand and Commissioner Roger Goodell dispensing greetings to players being selected Thursday night, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence went to the Jacksonville Jaguars to get things started. Next was BYU's Zach Wilson going to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance landing with the San Francisco 49ers. That matched 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini) and 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith) as the only drafts with quarterbacks taken with the top three picks. Only Plunkett won a Super Bowl among those QBs, and he didn't do it with New England, which drafted him. Two more passers went in the top 15: Ohio State's Justin Fields to Chicago, which traded up to the 11th slot with the Giants, and Alabama's Mac Jones to New England. Lawrence, a junior who led Clemson to a national title, generally is considered the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012. He joins new coach Urban Meyer, himself a major success in the college ranks, in trying to turn around a franchise that went 1-15 last season. “I’m just pumped," Lawrence said. "The best is yet to come. “I don’t what the point is ... if you don’t expect to win every week. I’m going to bring the same mindset.” The mindset in Cleveland was positive simply because there were 12 prospects (not Lawrence) and thousands of fans — including, according to the league, fully vaccinated folks near the stage — joining Goodell on the shore of Lake Erie. Last year’s draft, scheduled for Las Vegas, was instead a totally remote affair because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps emboldened by successfully finishing the 2020 season on time and then staging the playoffs and Super Bowl without a hitch during the pandemic, the NFL targeted the draft as an opportunity to embrace some normalcy in America's biggest sport. It also has used the event to support vaccinations for COVID-19 and, for the second consecutive spring, as a Draft-a-Thon raising money for a variety of causes. Goodell received plenty of kudos for his hosting of last year's draft in casual wear from his home. On Thursday night, dressed in a suit, he lauded the folks who sit in the seats. “We all agree over the past season, one thing we missed the most was all our fans," Goodell said. “And we can’t wait to have all of you back in First Energy Stadium and every stadium across the league this season.” Wilson was expected to go to New York, which hasn't had a franchise QB since Joe Namath and traded incumbent Sam Bradford to Carolina this month to clear a path for Wilson. “When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” Wilson said. “I’m so excited, along with this new coaching staff, to go in there and try and do the best that we can to flip this thing around.” Lance was something of a surprise at No. 3. He played only 17 games for his FCS school, but his off-season workouts sold San Francisco. “It was awesome getting to know coach Shanahan a little bit,” Lance said. “He is an awesome dude and what he has done on the field speaks for itself.” Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, considered by many the best athlete in this draft, went fourth to Atlanta, followed by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of LSU, who sat out last season, to Cincinnati. The first player from national champion Alabama off the board, on their way to tying a first-round record, was wideout Jaylen Waddle to Miami, where he will be reunited with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “J-Dub. Yessir!” Tagovailoa said with a laugh. “We’re going to do our best to try to make plays,” Waddle said, “and hopefully we can make it happen and try to be part of something special.” The first offensive lineman was tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon, taken by Detroit. The SEC and, naturally, the Crimson Tide, were particularly popular. Of the six SEC players chosen in the top 10, three were from Alabama: Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II to Denver, and Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith to Philadelphia, which traded up with division rival Dallas, of all teams. The others were Pitts, Chase and cornerback Jaycee Horn of South Carolina to the Panthers. By the 17th slot, Alabama had five players chosen, with tackle Alex Leatherwood headed to Las Vegas. And when running back Najee Harris was selected by Pittsburgh, the Tide had, uh, tied the Miami Hurricanes' mark of six first-rounders set in 2004. After the Eagles-Cowboys deal, Chicago moved up from No. 20 and thrilled its fans by choosing Fields. “I feel like I know myself, I know how much work I’ve put in the game,” Fields said. “I know how much I love the game. I know how much I want to be great. It just comes a point in time when you have to cut all that criticism out.” Dallas got some needed defensive help with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, and a third straight Big Ten player went 13th when the Chargers took Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater. Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert has to be smiling at the added protection he will receive. The Jets became the first club with a second selection when they traded up from No. 23 to Minnesota's 14th spot for USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. He played tackle for the Trojans, but figures to switch to guard in the pros. The first school other than 'Bama with more than one player chosen was Florida when wideout Kadarius Toney wound up with the Giants 16 spots after Pitts went fourth. Virginia Tech joined that group with cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 to Tennessee and teammate Christian Darrisaw, a tackle taken by Minnesota. Both fit major needs. So did Harris to the Steelers, who traditionally have been a run-oriented team, but not recently. For the first time in school history, Northwestern had more than one first-rounder when the Chargers' Slater was joined in the NFL by cornerback Greg Newsome to the Browns. ___ AP Pro Football Writers Mark Long and Dennis Waszak Jr., and Sports Writer Steven Wine contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Alabama star Najee Harris to give their running game a jolt. The Steelers selected Harris with the 24th overall pick Thursday night, confident he can help a rushing attack that finished dead last in the NFL in yards rushing in 2020. Harris ran for 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns in four seasons with the Crimson Tide, including 26 last fall while helping Alabama to the national title. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Harris is also a capable receiver out of the backfield, catching 43 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. Pittsburgh is looking to maximize whatever time left it has with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 39-year-old restructured his contract to ensure he would be back for an 18th season and Harris provided the opportunity to grab a player who could make an immediate impact. The Steelers went 12-5 last year but wilted down the stretch, dropping five of their final six, including a blowout loss to Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs. A running game that struggled to generate much of anything allowed defences to tee off on Pittsburgh's short passing game. Harris' arrival could go a long way to fixing the offence's most pressing problem. He is the first running back taken by the Steelers in the first round since they selected Rashard Mendenhall in 2009 and just the fifth running back taken in the first round since 1970. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Will Graves, The Associated Press
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings made Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw the 23rd overall selection on Thursday night, after moving down nine spots with a familiar draft-night move to stockpile more picks. Darrisaw, a late-blooming, athletic blocker at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, was a second team All-American in 2020 who can fill a significant need at left tackle after Riley Reiff was released for salary cap savings. The Vikings had the No. 14 spot on the board, which would have been their highest in six years. They sent it to the New York Jets with one of their four choices in the fourth round (No. 143 overall) to settle at No. 23 — which originally came from Seattle in the deal for safety Jamal Adams — and add two third-round selections (No. 66 and No. 86). After stocking up on defence in free agency, it was time to bolster the blocking in front of Kirk Cousins. After years of draft neglect on the offensive line, the Vikings have hustled to catch up recently by using a first- or second-round pick for their front in each of the last three offseasons. Guard/tackle Ezra Cleveland went 58th overall in 2020, centre Garrett Bradbury was the 18th selection in 2019 and tackle Brian O’Neill was the No. 62 overall choice in 2018. Bradbury, tackle Matt Kalil (No. 4 overall in 2012) and tackle Bryant McKinnie (No. 7 in 2002) are the only offensive linemen the Vikings have taken in the first round in the last 25 drafts. With Darrisaw's arrival, O'Neill can stay at right tackle and Cleveland can remain at right guard. The Vikings prepared scenarios for one of the consensus top five quarterbacks falling to them, and that’s exactly what happened with Alabama’s Mac Jones available, but with Cousins under contract for two more years such a move would only have been for the future. Though general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer have contracts through 2023, the status of the two leaders is far from secure after a 7-9 finish in 2020. They have won only two playoff games since Zimmer was hired in 2014. Thus, the need for an instant-impact player or two from this draft was as strong as ever for the Vikings, who have watched the Green Bay Packers win the last two NFC North titles while going 13-3 each time. The Vikings have also finished behind the Chicago Bears twice in the last three years. The Vikings don't have a second-round selection, due to the ill-fated trade with Jacksonville for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, but they now have four picks in the third round. They currently have three choices in the fourth round, two fifth-rounders and one sixth-rounder, a lineup that's sure to be shuffled more times over the weekend as Spielman tries to maximize the return on 2021 rookie investment. Whichever prospect the Vikings picked, replicating the mood from last year's all-virtual experience was going to be nearly impossible given the gift of wide receiver Justin Jefferson landing in their laps at No. 22. Jefferson made a major impact on an offence that finished fourth in the league in yards and 11th in points. Because all their key evaluators have been vaccinated for COVID-19, the Vikings were allowed by the NFL to assemble them all in the same room this time at team headquarters. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
