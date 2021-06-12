CG: BAL@TB - 6/11/21

The Canadian Press
DETROIT (AP) — Liam Hendricks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run homer to Daz Cameron before the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday night. Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks entered to start the ninth, seeking his AL-high 17th save. The All-Star closer threw a ball on his first pitch to Miguel Cabrera, and when Hendriks got a new ball back, he went to t