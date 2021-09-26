CG: ATL@SD - 9/25/21

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Team Kelsey Rocque defeated Team Corryn Brown 8-5 on Saturday evening to earn a berth at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials later this fall in Saskatoon. Rocque stole two in the seventh and improved to 3-1 at the 2021 Trials Direct Entry women's curling competition while Brown fell to 1-3. Rocque joined Casey Scheidegger in advancing directly to the Nov. 20-28 Trials. Scheidegger became the first of three women's teams from this week's event to qualify by defeating Brown 6-4 earlier Saturda