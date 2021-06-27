CG: ATL@CIN - 6/27/21
Condensed Game: Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and collected an RBI double to back Muller's scoreless start in the Braves' 4-0 win over the Reds
Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.
The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.
Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.
Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.
Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.
Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.
Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.
Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!
Busch pitted a lap later than the rest of the drivers he was racing for the win out of necessity. That move paid off.
Naylor suffered the injury after an outfield collision with teammate Ernie Clement while attempting to field a ball.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23, which they followed with an 0-9 trip on the way to tying a franchise record with 16 straight road losses. Texas is headed on
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the second, Lauer retired 13 of his last 14 batters. Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in da
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went beat the Indians 8-2 on Sunday. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital. Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jor
CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball's new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday in the resumption of a suspended game. Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out. The 33-year-old left-hander became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new fore
DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run and the Detroit Tigers won a duel of small ball, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 Sunday for a split of their four-game series. The Tigers (34-44) went 5-2 against Houston (48-30) this season. There were a total of only seven hits in their final meeting this year, and Detroit needed just three to win. In the Houston 10th, Gregory Soto (4-1) walked leadoff hitter Chas McCormick with automatic runner Abraham To
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Engblom sat in the lower bowl at Amalie Arena with the Tampa Bay Lightning's two Stanley Cup banners to his right and the team looking to add a third skating on the ice in front of him. Reflecting on his days playing for the Canadiens and winning the Stanley Cup in the late 1970s, Tampa Bay's TV analyst sees the makings of the Lightning growing a championship culture just as Montreal has for nearly a century. “They already have,” Engblom said Sunday. “You’re supposed to
MONTREAL — Django Lovett began the day on the bubble, his Tokyo Olympic dreams largely at the mercy of world rankings, and how his high jump rivals around the world were faring. Unless he hit the magic Olympic qualifying mark. So the 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., left nothing to chance, clearing the Tokyo standard of 2.33 metres on his third and final attempt in winning the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Sunday. He was celebrating before his butt hit the mat. "I just yelled, I let i
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday. Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels' two-run seventh inning. Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season. Phil Gosselin put the Angels up 5-4 with his leadoff homer in the eighth again