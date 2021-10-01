CG: ARI@SF - 9/30/21

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO — Denis Shapovalov erased a big deficit and six set points in the opener en route to a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz at the San Diego Open on Thursday to reach his first quarterfinal since Wimbledon. The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, a 22-year-old left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., fell behind 4-1, love-40 at the outset. “It was happening quick out there," said Shapovalov, who had a first-round bye while Fritz played — and won — on Monday. "Super happy to kind of just, like, di