CG:ARI@MIA - 5/4/21
Condensed Game: Alcantara strikes out six over six innings of one-run ball and the Marlins' offense scored six runs in the 8th of a 9-3 win
Condensed Game: Alcantara strikes out six over six innings of one-run ball and the Marlins' offense scored six runs in the 8th of a 9-3 win
The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.
Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.
The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.
The Mets ace is off to a scorching start to the season.
Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.
The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
LeBron James will sit out as the Lakers try to avoid the play-in tournament.
Yankee Stadium got loud on Tuesday.
What put Green Bay at odds with its Hall of Fame quarterback? Let's break it all down.
Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.
Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
NEWARK, N.J. — Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils snapped the Boston Bruins' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which finished its home season with a 7-18-3 record. Mackenzie Blackwood had 33 saves in winning his fourth straight game. “This is what we wanted," Zacha said of finishing on a winning note at home. “We were working until the end and happy we won at home. I think we never stopped playing the whole game, even when they scored the goals, we kept it going.” Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, who blew two one-goal third-period leads. Jaroslov Halak made 17 saves in his first start in more than a month as Boston fell to 10-2-1 in its past 13. "We need to close out better, plain and simple stuff, stuff we typically do better, we didn’t tonight,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team dropped points for only the third time (22-0-3) when leading after two periods. Zacha's winner came with the officials waiting to call a delayed penalty against Boston. The Devils got the extra skater on the ice, controlled the puck for about 30 seconds before Zacha beat Halak with a backhand in close for his career-high 15th goal. The third period was wild with the Devils twice rallying from one-goal deficits to tie the game. Sharangovich tied the game 3-all at 12:41 of the period with a shot from the right circle after eluding Bruins defenceman Mike Reilly at the blueline. Kuraly had put Boston ahead 3-2 when David Pastrnak's pass deflected off his skate into the net. His goal came a little more than a minute after Boqvist tied the game at 2-all with a rebound in close at 9:10. “We wanted to give the fans something good and I mentioned after the second period it’d be great to put a win together,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “It starts by getting more pucks to the net and I thought we did a better job with that.” Bergeron, who has goals in three straight games, and Hall, who was a league MVP with New Jersey before being traded in December 2019, had wiped out a 1-0 deficit with second-period goals. Zacha had scored on a power play after Boston took three straight first-period penalties. SCARY MOMENTS Bruins leading goal scorer Brad Marchand and Devils centre Jack Hughes, the top draft pick in 2019, both went head-first into the boards in the second period. Marchand didn't miss any time. Hughes left the ice for the final 1:45 of the period and returned for the third. “I’m feeling good, lucky it wasn’t anything serious, so feeling better now and we’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” Hughes said. “Lucky I got back out there and was able to play.” CARLO RETURNS Bruins defenceman Brendon Carlo returned to the lineup after missing 18 games with an upper body injury. He had missed 10 games after sustaining a concussion when boarded by Tom Wilson of Washington on March 5. He played two games and sustained a second injury on April 1. “I was seeing the play well,” Carlo said. "Obviously, there’s little things starting with just getting foot speed back. That will take some time. But overall, I didn’t feel too far off.” NOTES: Devils F Miles Wood and Bruins F Charlie Coyle missed the third period with undisclosed injuries. ... Devils rookie D Ty Smith aggravated an injury Monday and will not play. Veteran Matt Tennyson will replace him. ... New Jersey D Jonas Siegenthaler, who has missed the past seven games because of COVID-19, has started skating with the team. Fellow D P.K. Subban has missed the past nine because of the pandemic. ... Bruins F Trent Frederic was in the lineup for the third time since April 6. UP NEXT: Bruins: Return home to face the Rangers on Thursday and Saturday. Devils: At Islanders on Thursday to start season-ending three-game road trip. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
US Soccer legend Carli Lloyd joined The Rush to talk about what it takes to stay in peak form, how she reunited with her family after well over a decade apart and changing around a few key soccer rules.
NEW YORK — Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros' return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night. In Houston's first visit to the Bronx since their sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open. A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans. Bregman homered in the first inning to momentarily hush those haters, but his miscue in the sixth with the game tied 3-3 doomed Houston. He barehanded DJ LeMahieu's bases-loaded slow roller but skipped his throw past first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Three runs scored on the play, the last Rougned Odor, whose left knee slammed into catcher Martín Maldonado's head as he reached the plate. Odor appeared to be trying to avoid LeMahieu’s bat, which was lying in the right-handed batter’s box. LeMahieu was credited with a single and an RBI, and one of the runs was unearned. Stanton made it 7-3 when he scored LeMahieu with a single. The Yankees have won 9 of 12 and improved to 15-14, their first time over .500 since they were 3-2. Lucas Luetge (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and was credited with the win. Brandon Bielak (1-1) took the loss. New York players and coaches downplayed any lingering bitterness toward Houston ahead of this series, but their supporters in the pandemic-limited crowd of 10,850 had no such filter. A Major League Baseball investigation confirmed the Astros stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title — they beat New York in a seven-game AL Championship Series on the way. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the fallout. Hinch, now managing the Tigers, heard a few boos in his return to Yankee Stadium over the weekend. Astros players, though, were granted immunity during the probe — a decision that peeved players and fans alike when it was handed down in January 2020. Before the game, vendors outside the stadium sold merchandise mocking the Astros, including profane shirts and foam fingers — one digit raised, not the pointer. Fans gathered near the visiting dugout to boo Houston during batting practice, the harshest jeers saved for Altuve, who edged Yankees star Aaron Judge for AL MVP in 2017. The vitriol intensified when Houston's lineup was introduced, focused on the four lineup regulars remaining from 2017 — Altuve, Bregman, Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa. Altuve was met by thunderous boos when he led off the first. They persisted throughout the inning — pausing only for a beat after Bregman hit a two-out, solo homer. Fans were chanting a profane insult at Bregman when he connected. Bregman mostly held his emotions as he rounded the bases but let out a primal scream in the dugout. The Yankees counterpunched in the bottom of the first, getting three runs during a 31-pitch inning by Zack Greinke. Stanton hit a towering two-run homer off a 71.7 mph curve — the slowest pitch he's homered against in his career — as the first five New York batters reached. Stanton added a 117.4 mph double in the fifth and had singles in the sixth and eighth innings, stretching his hitting streak to 10 games. He drove in three and lifted his average to .297. Greinke was pulled after allowing three runs, three hits and four walks in four innings. It was his first game with four free passes since Game 4 of the 2019 ALCS at Yankee Stadium. He struck out four. Michael Brantley also homered for Houston, and Gurriel hit an RBI double that bounced off the top of the left-field wall. Altuve was 0 for 4, extending his slump to 1 for 24. Correa was also 0 for 4, making the game's final out with a drive to left-centre caught on the warning track. HARD HITS Odor and Maldonado were helped off the field by trainers after their collision at home plate. Odor struggled to put weight on his left leg. Both were removed from the game. The Yankees said Odor would get an MRI on his left knee Tuesday night. Houston said Maldonado has a trapezius contusion and no concussion symptoms. He’s day to day. TRAINER'S ROOM Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (broken left finger) is well ahead of schedule in his recovery and has resumed throwing off a mound. Manager Dusty Baker said he'll need reps akin to a full spring training to get his arm back in shape. The club doesn't have an expected return date yet. Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (left knee surgery) was 2 for 3 with a double as he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Manager Aaron Boone expects him to play five or six games there before hopefully joining the big league team next week. UP NEXT Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.39) vs. faces rookie Houston RHP Luis Garcia (0-3, 2.70) in the middle set of a three-game series. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Buddy Hield had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-99 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. It was the seventh double-double of Hield’s five-year career. He made just 5 of 16 shots, but he fell one rebound short of his career high. Terence Davis scored 18 points and Delon Wright had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings, who have won six of nine and still hope to qualify for the play-in tournament by reaching the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento began the night four games behind San Antonio for 10th place. The Kings have seven games remaining. Darius Bazley had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who have lost four straight and 21 of 23. Gabriel Deck scored 16 points and Moses Brown had 17 rebounds. The Kings led 56-46 at the half, then extended their advantage to 17 early in the third quarter. Sacramento led 81-69 heading into the fourth before Oklahoma City began chipping away. Bazley scored and was fouled with just over a minute to play, and his free throw cut Sacramento's lead to 100-99. Wright's reverse layup with 18 seconds to play put the Kings up by three. Oklahoma City's Isaiah Roby had a 3-pointer rattle in and out, and the Kings rebounded. Sacramento's Richaun Holmes was fouled. He missed the first and made the second free throw with 4.3 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach. TIP-INS Kings: Guard De’Aaron Fox, the team’s leading scorer with 25.2 points per game, missed his sixth straight game because of health and safety protocols. ... Guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out with a left knee injury. Thunder: Forward Aleksej Pokusevski sat out with a bruised knee. ... Oklahoma City has started allowing staff and their families to attend games and will do so for the final two home games next week. The Thunder have not allowed regular fans this season, but they have allowed a small number of player guests. ... Shot 24% in the first quarter. UP NEXT Kings: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Thunder: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press
He was the last player added to the '21 CFL draft but Jake Burt was the first one taken Tuesday night.The Hamilton Tiger-Cats opened the draft by taking the former Boston College tight end with the No. 1 pick. Burt was born in Regina but moved with his family to Boston, where he grew up.Burt is the ninth Boston College player to be selected in the CFL draft but first to go first overall. And he signed a three-year deal with Hamilton on Tuesday."From the moment I became eligible a month ago, it's kind of been a downhill roller-coaster just going full speed," Burt said during a CFL videoconference. "Right now I'm so excited I'd get on a plane and go to Hamilton, I'm just so thankful to that whole organization."I'm going to prove them right and go do some big things there."Hamilton won a club-record 15 regular-season games in 2019 and reached the Grey Cup game before losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.Burt appeared in 36 career games at Boston College, registering 23 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns. After being bypassed in the 2020 NFL draft, Burt signed as a free agent with the New England Patriots and spent the season on the practice roster before becoming a free agent.Burt’s situation is very similar to that of linebacker Alex Singleton. A native Californian who played collegiately at Montana State, Singleton spent time in 2015 with Seattle, New England and Minnesota before being deemed eligible for the ‘16 CFL draft because his mother was Canadian.Singleton was taken sixth overall Calgary and quickly blossomed into a CFL star. He was twice a league all-star and in ‘17 was its top defensive player before helping the Stampeders win the 2018 Grey Cup.Singleton joined the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and re-signed with the club in March.CFL teams no longer use tight ends but Burt said he's quick enough (4.48-second time in the 40-yard dash) to play receiver but can also line up as an H-back. And as a former high school quarterback, Burt certainly gives Tommy Condell, Hamilton's imaginative offensive co-ordinator, more interesting options.The last time a tight end went first overall was 1989 when the Ottawa Rough Riders selected Gerald Wilcox from Weber State. "I'm just extremely grateful to have any sort of opportunity to keep playing football," Burt said. "The No. 1 overall pick, I'm just blessed and lucky enough to be able to get that."At the end of the day I've got to show up and earn my job at camp and that's what I'm going to do."The Saskatchewan Roughriders didn't look far at No. 2, taking Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo. The five-foot-11, 184-pound Abbotsford, B.C., native was Canadian university football's top defensive player in 2019 and his older brother, Boseko, plays for the B.C. Lions."I was definitely surprised," Lokombo said. "I know my meeting with them prior to the draft went well, I just wasn't sure if they were going to pick me, to be honest, but I'm glad they did and I'm excited to get going."Lokombo becomes the highest Huskies player drafted since offensive lineman Ben Heenan went first overall to Saskatchewan in 2012. And Lokombo expects to be utilized many different ways by the Riders."They'll be using me as a guy who can play everywhere," he said. "Something similar to what I was doing (in university) playing corner, playing safety, playing Sam, playing half."The Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers looked to the future at No. 3, taking Texas State offensive lineman Liam Dobson. The six-foot-three, 340-pound Ottawa native recently transferred from Maine and will be playing at his new school this fall.Dobson was clear to teams his intention was to play at Texas State this fall to enhance his NFL draft stock. That's what made being selected third overall surprising to him."I've made the commitment here to Texas State . . . I'm going to honour that commitment and play my season here and see what my future holds," Dobson said. "But the future for me definitely involves Winnipeg being a draft pick for them."I'm just excited that I've got the opportunity to keep playing the game I love at a very high level."B.C. did the same at No. 4, taking Daniel Joseph of Brampton, Ont., a six-foot-three, 250-pound defensive lineman at North Carolina State. A former player at Penn State, Joseph will also be returning to school in the fall but that didn't stop the Lions from taking an NCAA defensive player with their first pick for a third straight year.With the fifth selection, the Edmonton Football Team took Alberta defensive lineman Cole Nelson. It was a somewhat surprising selection given the six-foot-six, 312-pound Nelson managed 11 tackles in six games in 2019.With the sixth overall selection, the Ottawa Redblacks took Maine linebacker Deshawn Stevens, the first time in team history it picked a linebacker in the opening round. The six-foot-two, 255-pound Toronto native is currently in the NCAA transfer portal but has said he'd play in the CFL if he didn't get an offer from another school rather than return to Maine.The Toronto Argonauts took Calgary offensive lineman Peter Nicastro at No. 7, the fourth straight year they've picked an offensive lineman in the first round. The six-foot-one, 306-pound Calgary native helped the Dinos win a Vanier Cup in 2019.The Calgary Stampeders went back to the future by selecting Calgary native Amen Ogbongbemiga, a linebacker at Oklahoma State University. An outstanding collegian, the six-foot-one, 235-pound Ogbongbemiga is currently under contract with the NFL's L.A Chargers.Hamilton concluded the opening round at No. 9 by taking Nick Cross, a linebacker at the University of British Columbia. The five-foot-11, 203-pound Regina native was a 2019 first-team All-Canadian but is expected to play safety in the CFL.The Montreal Alouettes opened the second round with their first selection, taking Montreal Carabins offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage. The move wasn't surprising, given GM Danny Maciocia coached Lestage at Montreal but the burly lineman is currently under contract with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.Virginia receiver Terrell Jana, a player touted as a potential first overall selection, went in the second round, No. 17 overall, to Saskatchewan. The six-foot, 190-pound Vancouver native, regarded as the most pro-ready draft prospect, had 123 career catches for 1,481 yards and five TDs with the Cavaliers and was a team captain.Fifty-four players were selected over six rounds, including Shepherd University running back Deonte Glover (third round, No. 39 overall to Edmonton). Glover was born in Maryland but was a late draft addition because his mother was Canadian and he spent five years in Canada before relocating to West Virginia. The five-foot-nine 216-pound Glover was originally a walk-on at West Virginia but transferred to Shepherd. In 2018, he ran for 1,349 yards and 19 TDs while registering 34 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 11 kickoff returns for a TD.Regina Rams running back Kyle Borsa went in the fifth round, No. 39 overall, to Winnipeg. The six-foot, 200-pound Regina native hasn't played football since 2018 when he ran for 613 yards on 96 carries (6.4-yard average) and six TDs before registering a positive drug test in 2019.He didn't play in 2019 as well as 2020 when U Sports cancelled the football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years at Regina, Borsa accumulated 2,195 combined yards.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
An awkward knee injury on Sunday prompted concerns that Haliburton had suffered significant damage.