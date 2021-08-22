CG: ARI@COL - 8/21/21
Condensed Game: Elias Díaz smashed a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the 9th to lead the Rockies to a 5-3 win over the D-backs
Condensed Game: Elias Díaz smashed a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the 9th to lead the Rockies to a 5-3 win over the D-backs
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings, and Randal Grichuk smacked a two-run homer in the second inning to halt the Blue Jays three-game losing streak.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse won the men's 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Fresh off his triple-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a blistering time of 9.74 seconds.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss.
The reigning NBA champion is branching off into MLB ownership.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
The New York Rangers legend announced his retirement on Friday morning, finishing his 15-year career in the NHL.
The Packers quarterback said he "definitely would have" taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job had it been offered to him.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Peterman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Raiders held on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Saturday night. Bryce Perkins threw a 2-yard touchdown to Jacob Harris with 15 seconds remaining, but his pass intended for Harris on the 2-point conversion that could have won the game was incomplete. Peterman was 16 of 24 for 172 yards with two interceptions and added 36 yards rushing. He took advantage of a bu
SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater made another strong statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups. Bridgewater was 9 of 11 for 105 yards and a touchdown i
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia's Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all. Mark Melancon (3-2) earned the win by pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings. Brogdon (5-3) took the loss. Nola, who didn't figure in the decision
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Valeria Pavlova and Viktoria Kulishova scored in a 14-second span midway through the second period and Russia opened the women's world hockey championship with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland on Saturday night. Pavlova tied it on a power play with 9:11 left in the period, and Kulishova put Russia ahead at even strength with 8:57 to go. Maria Batalova scored in the third period, and Valeria Merkusheva made 19 saves in the Group A game. Alina Muller opened the scoring for Sw
DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Garrett Hampson hit a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night. Daulton Varsho homered and Ketel Marte had three hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who lost their seventh in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies registered their 12th win this season in their final at-bat while extending their o
VANCOUVER — Home sweet home, indeed. Back in front of their fans at B.C. Place for the first time in 539 days, the Vancouver Whitecaps stretched their unbeaten streak to a franchise-tying eight games with a 2-1 win over LAFC on Saturday. In just his fourth game with the Whitecaps (5-7-8), attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld delivered a thrilling game-winning goal in the 89th minute, igniting the crowd of 11,144. For the second straight game, the Whitecaps erased a 1-0 halftime deficit. In first-half