CG: ARI@COL - 8/21/21

The Canadian Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Peterman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Raiders held on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Saturday night. Bryce Perkins threw a 2-yard touchdown to Jacob Harris with 15 seconds remaining, but his pass intended for Harris on the 2-point conversion that could have won the game was incomplete. Peterman was 16 of 24 for 172 yards with two interceptions and added 36 yards rushing. He took advantage of a bu