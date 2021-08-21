CG: ARI@COL - 8/20/21
Condensed Game: Four Rockies logged multi-RBI games and each player in the starting lineup tallied a hit in the 9-4 victory over the D-backs
Condensed Game: Four Rockies logged multi-RBI games and each player in the starting lineup tallied a hit in the 9-4 victory over the D-backs
A pinch-hit, two-out single in the 10th inning from Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro handed the Blue Jays a third consecutive loss on Friday.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the men's singles competition at the Western & Southern Open on Friday night.
The New York Rangers legend announced his retirement on Friday morning, finishing his 15-year career in the NHL.
The Packers quarterback said he "definitely would have" taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job had it been offered to him.
A legendary play-by-play broadcaster will hang up the headset after this season.
When Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos referred to his group as "road warriors" on Wednesday, he wasn't exaggerating.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
Sweden's silver wasn't enough to overtake the rankings lead the U.S. held, but the gap is thinner now.
The former Lightning forward made the most of his day with the Cup.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
Citing a persistent foot injury, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the U.S. Open and will shut it down for the rest of 2021.
A judge ruled there was no evidence the Dodgers pitcher was likely to contact the woman who has accused him of assault.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams. The Padres have lost eight of nine and are slipping in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. The Padres' loss, along with Cincinnati’s 5-3 win over the Marlins on Friday, moved San Diego and Cincinnati into a tie in the wild-card race. Philadelphia is four games back in the NL wild-car
CALGARY — In his first career start, rookie quarterback Jake Meier threw for 304 yards and a touchdown on Friday night as the Calgary Stampeders overcame an 11-point second-quarter deficit and then hung on for a thrilling 28-22 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. The 24-year-old got the start after two-time Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell was placed on the six-game injured list earlier in the week with a fractured fibula. It was a dubious start as a pair of first quarter interceptions
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 3-2 Friday night for their eighth straight win. Buehler (13-2) struck out eight and allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings as Los Angeles improved to 5-0 against the Mets over the past eight days, including a three-game sweep in New York last weekend. Trea Turner had two hits and two runs. It was the fourth multi-hit game for Turner over his last five starts. Pete Alonso
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist and the nine-time champion United States beat Switzerland 3-0 on Friday night to open the women’s world hockey championship. The tournament began with the Beijing Olympics less than six months away. The world championship was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the United States winning its fifth straight title. The pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the event in Nova Scotia. Grace Zumwinkle
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a two-run single, Starling Marte added an RBI double, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Friday night. James Kaprielian pitched three-hit ball over five innings to remain unbeaten in three starts since coming off the injured list to help the A’s hold off their Bay Area rivals before a crowd of 40,133 – the largest at the Coliseum in nearly two years. The A’s remain two games behind the Astros in the AL West and a half game ahea
DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 Friday night. C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home. Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks. Rookie Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Saturday in his first big league start, gave up a single to B