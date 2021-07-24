CG: ARI@CHC - 7/24/21

CBC

Gold is the ultimate Olympic prize. Reaching the top of the podium — earning the right to be called a champion — is something every athlete aspires to. However, this golden moment involves very little actual gold. In fact, there hasn't been a "real" gold medal handed out at the Olympics for over a hundred years (the 1912 Stockholm Games were the last to primarily use the element). Beneath the shiny facade, Olympic champions and second place finishers are wearing the exact same thing — silver. As