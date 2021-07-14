CG: 2021 All-Star Game - 7/13/21

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado jogged out of the dugout and tipped his cap to a cheering crowd at his former home stadium. That tribute meant a lot. From there, the cheers were few and far between for Arenado and his National League buddies in a 5-2 loss to the American League contingent during the All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday night. It was the eighth straight loss by the NL. “AL’s awesome,” Boston right-hander Matt Barnes cracked of the winning streak. “I might be biased because I’ve on