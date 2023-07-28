Cesar Chavez HS football coaches on leave after student death
All of the football coaches at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen have been put on administrative leave following the death of a football player at Show Low Lake.
All of the football coaches at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen have been put on administrative leave following the death of a football player at Show Low Lake.
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
And the pic is so nice, she posted it twice.
TORONTO — A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view. The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season. The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball. "Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform R
Singer switched into a No. 10 jersey
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he's taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise. Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that ap
The Bruins have a few paths to consider as they attempt to fill the void left by Patrice Bergeron's retirement.
These are the first candidates to leave the NBA if the Saudis invested in basketball.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Judging by the vibe at Wednesday's “ramp-up” workout, the Denver Broncos are in for a much tougher training camp under new head coach Sean Payton than the infamous “Camp Cupcake” they took part in under Nathaniel Hackett a year ago. “We all saw it in the intensity and the sense of urgency from OTAs and minicamp and it just carried over into the practice that we just had,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "... I was just talking to one of the guys in the weight room ab
The stadium can hold up to 18,000 spectators
One of Zack Greinke’s former teammates knew just how to get a reaction out of the Royals pitcher.
Chad Green's return is on the horizon but the Blue Jays would still benefit from adding optionable relief depth at the MLB trade deadline.
No one has won the Evian Championship in back-to-back years since it became a major, but Canada's Brooke Henderson is in a position to do just that this week. Henderson beat Sophia Schubert of the United States by a stroke to win the Evian last year for the second major title of her career. Although women's golfing greats like Helen Alfredsson, Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam and Ai Miyazato have won the Evian multiple times, none of them won it after 2013 when the LPGA Tour named it a major. "I
Erik ten Hag was "disappointed" by Manchester United's performance in their 3-1 defeat by Wrexham, despite naming a very youthful side for the pre-season friendly in California. United were 2-1 down at the break before Dan Gore was sent off early in the second half, the League Two side adding a third before the end. Ten Hag told MUTV he hoped his youngsters would learn from the display.
PERTH, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, did not make the starting lineup for Canada's game against Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. But she did make a difference. Coach Bev Priestman unleashed the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., at halftime at Perth Rectangular Stadium, along with fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt and Shelina Zadorsky. The game was tied 1-1 at the half despite the fact the Irish had dominated the first 45
Australia 2-3 Nigeria: The hosts will need to beat Canada on Monday to reach the last-16 after Nigeria stunned Brisbane with the biggest upset of the Women’s World Cup so far
NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres' Manny Machado. Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo, who hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres' 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego. Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension an
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikol
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman's double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Dodgers trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but sent the game into extra innings with four runs in the ninth. Taylor tied it on a two-run single with the bases loaded when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing both runs to score. Mookie Betts
BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast have been discussing Manchester United's search for a new striker. Harry Kane would be like [Robin] Van Persie, I think he would change the game for us next season. It's just that when a player like Kane becomes available you can't really say no and when you've got a £100m asset sat there you can't really fault Tottenham for saying he can't leave for free.