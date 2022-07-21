Ceres police: Man falls off vehicle, dies after trying to assault driver
A man has died after falling off a vehicle he was on top of while trying to assault the driver, the Ceres Police Department said. The driver involved called police around 2:30 a.m. on July 11 after the person, later identified as 27-year-old Gary Lee of Sacramento, tried assaulting him but then at some point fell off, the police department said. First responders tried giving Lee first aid before transporting to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.