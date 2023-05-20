Ceremony honors fallen officers in Cincinnati

ABC News

A South Carolina groom whose bride was killed on their wedding day by an alleged drunk driver is sharing his story for the first time. On the night of April 28, a golf cart carrying four people was struck from behind by an alleged drunk driver near Charleston, South Carolina, killing 34-year-old Samantha Miller and critically injuring her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two others. Hutchinson spoke to "Good Morning America" in his first interview since the tragic accident that killed his wife, sharing how he's coping with the immense loss after what he said had been a perfect day.