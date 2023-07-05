Ceremony Held in Kyiv for Award-Winning Ukrainian Writer Killed in Missile Strike

A ceremony was held in Kyiv for award-winning Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina on Tuesday, July 4, three days after the 37-year-old died from injuries sustained in a Russian missile attack on a civilian area in Kramatorsk late last month.

Footage by Maria Avdeeva showed the ceremony underway at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery.

Ukraine’s state news agency reported a funeral service will be held in Lviv, where Amelina was from, on Wednesday.

Amelina was in Kramatorsk with Truth Hounds. Storyful reported at the time that she was with three Colombians, including a politician and journalists, at the Ria pizza restaurant when it was hit. Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful