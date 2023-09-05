Century-Old Tortoise Reunited With Owner After Being Rescued Near Louisiana Canal

A 100-year-old pet tortoise that escaped its yard in Louisiana on Wednesday, August 30, was reunited that same day with its owner, Ascension Parish officials said.

Biscuit, an African tortoise, was rescued by animal control officers and deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office after he was found “in distress” near a canal in the parish, local officials said.

The tortoise escaped through a broken gate in owner Lamoine Howard’s yard that had been damaged during a storm, Howard told a local news outlet.

Howard said he did not even know Biscuit had escaped until his coworker showed him photos that were posted by local officials on social media. He picked up Biscuit at the local animal shelter, where he had been brought after being rescued.

In this footage, Biscuit can be seen striding out the door of the shelter, toward the car. “I wish he could jump in!” Howard says in the video, before picking the tortoise up. Credit: Cara’s House-Ascension Parish Animal Shelter via Storyful