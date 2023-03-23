Central Pa. man accused of setting himself on fire in courtroom
A Lancaster County man set himself on fire in a district court and ran toward officers, according to police.
"We've had chickens here in the city that had to be removed. But never a crocodile," a local code enforcement officer told Insider.
A Pennsylvania woman linked to a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she invaded then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with other rioters. Riley June Williams, 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged but not convicted of helping steal a laptop from Pelosi’s office suite during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal jury convicted Williams in November of six charges, including a felony count of civil disorder, after a two-week trial.
Ray J. Garcia was found guilty of three counts of sex with an incarcerated person, four counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of lying to the FBI.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuits, an abandoned luxury SUV and a sudden lack of communication are all parts of a mystery police are trying to unravel in the disappearance of a Toronto-area lawyer. Isabella Dan, the 53-year-old owner of a law office in Markham, Ont., hasn't been seen in almost three weeks, leaving her friends and police concerned about her whereabouts. Police have called the circumstances of Dan's disappearance suspicious and have now turned the case over to York Regional Police's Hom
Nearly three years on from brutal Mother’s Day murder, Aiden Fucci is facing sentencing for the first-degree murder of his former classmate. Bevan Hurley explains the horrifying case
A woman dressed as a janitor, complete with a vacuum cleaner mounted on her back, is wanted on suspicion of stealing large amounts of cash from ATMs in banks across B.C.'s Upper Fraser Valley. According to Chilliwack RCMP, a series of four break-ins and ATM thefts involving the same suspect were reported at major banks in July 2021. In all four crimes, the suspect was wearing a bright blue collared shirt, dark pants, a dark baseball cap, a medical mask, latex gloves and a backpack-style vacuum c
Three arrests have been made, officials say.
The teenage victim of trafficking has violated her parole, leading to a further hearing this week. Meanwhile, the man she says trafficked her has still not been charged. Holly Baxter reports
Authorities said the incident was an accident.
Stephen Smith’s mother spoke out after SLED announced that her son’s death was finally being investigated as a homicide
Alicia Acuna appears to be emotional after hugging her son live on air
Jurors at Fiona Beal’s trial were shown two selfies which she took in a Northampton bedroom in February last year – three months after the killing of Nicholas Billingham.
VANCOUVER — Homicide investigators have been called to the scene of a deadly attack in West Vancouver. A statement from West Vancouver police says the male victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown man just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The statement does not confirm how the victim died. It says the assault happened in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue, close to the waterfront, not far from West Vancouver's downtown core. Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are working with
A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following attacks on elderly Muslim men returning from mosques in London and Birmingham.
The sister of a drug gang leader accused of murdering two Jesuit priests last year has identified a body found shot to death in northern Mexico as her brother, prosecutors said Wednesday. The murder of the two beloved Jesuit priests in June 2022 had shocked Mexico, and Jesuits said the suspect's death, if confirmed, would only prove that the Mexican government can’t catch criminals and has lost control of parts of the country. The body is believed to be that of accused killer José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.”
As Catherine McDonald reports, court documents show the man spent more than two years in jail for robbery and there was a warrant out for his arrest.
According to the district attorney's office, Christine Belusko had a 2-year-old daughter and investigators still aren't sure where Christa Nicole is.
Richard Swinnerton, who taught at St Clare’s Catholic Primary School in Middlesbrough, received a suspended jail sentence in 2020 after he admitted three counts of possession of illegal images of children.
The parents of a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school can face trial for involuntary manslaughter, the state appeals court said Thursday in a groundbreaking case of criminal responsibility for the acts of a child. The murders would not have happened if the parents hadn't purchased a gun for Ethan Crumbley or if they had taken him home from Oxford High School on the day of the shooting, when staff became alarmed about his extreme drawings, the appeals court said. The court noted that the legal threshold at this stage of the case is fairly low under Michigan law.
Marco Bello/ReutersA U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ordered an attorney for former President Donald Trump to comply with a federal grand jury subpoena to testify and provide records relevant to the probe into the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.After the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision, lawyer Evan Corcoran is expected to appear before the jury on Friday, a source close to the matter told CNN.Earlier on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that another