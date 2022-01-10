Central Kentucky Hit by Rain Ahead of Sub-Freezing Weather

Parts of central and western Kentucky were hit by rain on Sunday, January 9, ahead of sub-freezing temperatures expected in the new week.

This footage by Johnnie Nicholson captures scenes from central Kentucky, showing water fountaining from a manhole in Brodhead and minor flooding in London. Nicholson also shot a timelapse of the floodwaters rising in London.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that while winds would help dry roadways ahead of sub-freezing weather on Monday, there was a chance residual moisture could cause “isolated instances of black ice” overnight. Credit: Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful