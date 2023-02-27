Central High School students honored for their hard work in pre-med magnet program
Central High School students honored for their hard work in pre-med magnet program
Central High School students honored for their hard work in pre-med magnet program
The University of Cambridge barred white working-class students from one of its postgraduate courses, The Telegraph can reveal.
The Supreme Court will hear two challenges to President Biden's student loan debt relief plan on Tuesday.
Summer Boismier said angry parents and community members told her she should be sterilized and executed. She keeps fighting for an end to censorship.
School boards across Ontario are asking Premier Doug Ford's government to lift a moratorium that has barred them from merging or closing schools for nearly six years. The association representing 31 English-language public school boards with more than 1.3 million students is calling for an end to the ban on school closures brought in by the previous Liberal government of then-premier Kathleen Wynne. "We believe this isn't fiscally responsible if you have a school that should have 600 kids in it,
Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, the only French school board in Nova Scotia, has approved a motion calling on the province to set up a new French-language high school on the Halifax peninsula. There are currently 22 CSAP schools in the province, including seven in Halifax, accommodating about 6,000 students. École Secondaire Mosaïque in Dartmouth is currently the only French-language high school in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Some parents have complained that the school is too far an
The employee was arrested on multiple charges including an improper relationship with a student.
President Joe Biden's mass student loan debt forgiveness plan would reach tens of millions of borrowers. Even if it's killed, there are other options.
Parents are warning significant changes to start times will not only upend work schedules and create child-care challenges, but harm the development and well-being of children anticipated to start elementary school 45 minutes earlier next year. The Pembina Trails School Division plans to adjust start and end times in 17 communities across southwestern Winnipeg to allow bus drivers to service two routes in mornings and afternoons. Starting in September, roughly half of the affected schools are sl
A rally was held Saturday to celebrate this month’s historic ruling that deemed Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional.
Students and staff at Florida Pitt Waller School in Denver are supporting 7th grader Verlensky Siffrain, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
Former high school teacher facing child sex crimes, school officials say
We are less than two weeks away knowing the fate and future of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which has been stalled since October due to two lawsuits filed by GOP-endorsed...
The school president said the home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed last fall will be "a healing step" in the process.
Despite Michigan State University's best, most trauma-informed efforts, I feel wildly ill-equipped to teach in the wake of 'run, hide, fight.'
College essays, sometimes known as personal statements, are an important part of the application process. I asked ChatGPT to write some for me.
The cost to buy review copies, supplies and pay for security will run into the thousands.
The O’Fallon city election of 1907 was apparently an intense affair. It was the second one after O’Fallon became a city in 1905 and featured a three-way contest for what was then a two-year mayoral term. Franklin T. Varney, M.D. ran on what was called the Petition 1 slate. Incumbent John Seddon ran on Petition 2, and Walter Rundle ran on the Socialist Party slate. The race, however, was really between Varney and Seddon. The Progress commented that it was “one of the hardest fought campaigns in t
As the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this week on legality of the president’s student loan forgiveness plan, the Education Department (ED), borrower advocates, and supporters of cancellation remain confident the law is on their side and litigation should result in a victory.
House Bill 999 would ban funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and gender and CRT majors at Florida state universities.
Student brings loaded gun to Pajaro Valley High School: WPD