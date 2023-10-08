Central Florida residents attend Walk to End Alzheimer's

CBC

A Timberlea man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Inverness County on Friday.Three other people have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the RCMP.RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash near Margaree Forks at about 5 p.m.The release says the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when the crash occurred. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, the release said. One of the vehicles flipped over.A 78-year-old man who was the