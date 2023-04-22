Central Florida mental health counselors compare in-person, virtual therapy
Central Florida mental health counselors compare in-person, virtual therapy
Central Florida mental health counselors compare in-person, virtual therapy
On September 8 2022, the day the Queen died, my life changed forever. This is because it was also the day I found out that my partner of two years, Jelle (pronounced ‘Yella’) Fresen, at the age of 37, had stage four brain cancer.
The high court rules abortion pill mifepristone will remain broadly available amid legal battle
The new strain, also known as XBB.1.16, is presenting a few new issues that we haven't really seen with infections before.
It's not possible to totally avoid every carcinogen in your life, but it's important to know that some foods do carry a cancer risk.
Louise Butcher hopes to empower other women who have undergone mastectomies.
Raquel Doke, 28, was diagnosed with a rare adrenal cancer that's tricky to remove. She went from stage 4 to partial remission after a risky surgery.
Mid Kent and Medway Coroners is investigating the cases of Kimberley Sampson and Samantha Mulcahy.
Elizabeth Wood, who has PCOS, took semaglutide because she was worried her weight would prevent her from having a baby.
Those expiration date labels can be mind-boggling. Here's what the experts are saying.
Kate Beckinsale just dropped some cute photos of herself goofing off with her cat with toned abs in a crop top. Kate says exercise benefits her mental health.
These personal trainers say they wish they'd known to make a plan with flexible goals and to develop a deeper reason for working out than aesthetics.
Invasive strep infections caused by Group A bacteria are on the rise across the globe. Learn what invasive Group A strep is and why rates are so high this year.
The threats against Miranda Bailey by pro-life protestors escalated on Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy
A look at some of the most hopeful, surprising advances in cancer treatment and research presented at the American Association for Cancer Research.
‘Every test under the sun has been done on her, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with her. It’s so bizarre’
Sugary drinks like soda and lemonade were linked to a higher risk of developing heart disease and premature death in people with Type 2 diabetes.
Danielle Epstein, 32, says she ‘felt like the most awful person’ leaving her partner Jelle Fresen after he was diagnosed with grade 4 medulloblastoma
It's time for a retirement reality check.
Heather Bennett said her wheelchair was damaged in August and again in March, and she's not optimistic it won't happen again on her next flight.
Medication abortion accounts for about half of all U.S. abortions. The FDA and a bevy of outside experts have said mifepristone is safe.