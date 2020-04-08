Central Florida K-9 Recovering From Stabbing Celebrates 6th Birthday

Vise, a K-9 with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, celebrated his 6th birthday on April 2, days after he was repeatedly stabbed during an arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vise was stabbed multiple times by a man accused of breaking into a home in Lakeland on March 28. The suspect later died of a cocaine overdose, according to reports.

“We are grateful that Vise will make a full recovery and that Deputy [Scott] Cronin and the other two deputies weren’t more seriously injured in this violent attack. This felon was clearly in some sort of drug-induced rage, and preliminarily it appears he was suffering from excited delirium,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release.

This video shows Deputy Cronin, Vise’s handler, giving him a birthday cake and serenading him with a song. Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful