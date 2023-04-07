Central Florida construction companies working to hire more workers amid shortage

Reuters

After making sweeping changes to its leadership team, Japan's Toyota Motor Corp is looking at a factory floor overhaul as it maps out a move to a new, dedicated platform for battery electric vehicles, four people familiar with the matter said. Koji Sato may confirm that new EV architecture is in the works at his first briefing as CEO on Friday, one of the people has said. The world's biggest automaker increasingly recognises it needs to match Tesla Inc's design and manufacturing innovations if it is to drive down production costs and turn its all-electric business into a higher margin one as its Silicon Valley rival has done, another person said.