Central Florida 3-year-old hospitalized with severe strep A as cases rise

Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to the legality of an Indiana requirement that abortion providers bury or cremate embryonic or fetal remains following the procedure, sidestepping another dispute involving a contentious Republican-backed state policy concerning abortion. The justices turned away an appeal by an Indianapolis abortion clinic and two women who underwent abortions at the facility of a decision by the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate Indiana's requirement after a federal judge had invalidated it. The law, which the state's Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita said in court papers aimed to ensure the "respectful disposition of human remains," also lets patients dispose of the remains on their own.