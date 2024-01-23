Advertisement

Celtics vs Mavericks Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks, 119-110. Jayson Tatum recorded 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Celtics, with Jaylen Brown adding 34 points and 4 assists in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied his 7th triple double this season (33 points, season-high 18 rebounds, and 13 assists) for the Mavericks