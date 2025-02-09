Celtics vs Knicks Game Highlights

The Celtics defeated the Knicks, 131-104. Top Performers – Boston Jayson Tatum – 40 points, 7 3PM, 6 rebounds, 4 assists Payton Pritchard – 25 points, 6 3PM, 4 assists, 4 rebounds 9-13 FG It’s the 17th game of his season w/ 5+ 3PM, as a BENCH PLAYER He joins Malik Beasley (this season) and Wayne Ellington (2017-18) as the only bench players to reach that total of 5+ 3PM games in a season Top Performers – New York Jalen Brunson – 36 points, 5 assists, 13-13 FTs Josh Hart – 17 points, 8 rebounds The Celtics win the fifth game of their last six and improve to 37-16 as the Knicks fall to 34-18.